In my social circle, I know at least three women who are currently in a very specific kind of marriage. It looks OK from the outside: they post pictures of themselves as a family on Facebook, and they sit in the bleachers together at kids’ ballgames. But when these women describe what their relationships really look like from the inside, an entirely different picture emerges.

What you see are two people who may be sitting on the same couch, but they’re very much… separate. They scroll on their phones and speak to each other in clipped sentences that mostly concern the kids or household responsibilities. Some of them argue frequently. Others say they’re past the point of even putting energy into arguing and just kind of do their own thing to keep the peace.

Welcome to what’s been dubbed the “silent divorce”: a marriage that, for all intents and purposes, has ended, and yet no one has filed anything, moved anywhere, or even said it out loud.

What a silent divorce actually is (and isn't)

Anyone who has been married for a while will tell you that every marriage, even the healthiest ones, has its seasons. You have your hot-and-heavy newlywed years, the roommate years that so often accompany early parenthood, and the figuring out what your relationship looks like once your nest is empty again.

None of that is this.

The difference, say experts, isn’t the absence of sex or even the presence of fighting; it’s when a relationship reaches a point where no one seems to be reaching anymore. “A rough patch has friction in it,” explains Amy Lewis Bear, a licensed professional counselor and author of When Loving You Means Losing Me. “People are arguing, negotiating, hurt, and as uncomfortable as that is, it means they're still reaching for each other, even in an angry way.”

So, while friction might sound like a bad thing, it’s actually a good sign in this context. When the friction stops in a relationship, when both people quit expecting things to get better and no longer push to get there, that opens the door for a silent divorce.

Bear shared that she uses a deceptively simple diagnostic with her clients to see where they’re at in terms of emotional distance: “How do you say goodnight to each other?” When a couple starts saying goodnight to a hallway or a door (or not at all) instead of to each other, it says a lot about the state of the marriage.

You might assume here that a sexless marriage must automatically be a silent one as well, but that’s not necessarily true. “Couples can have little or no sexual intimacy and still feel deeply supported, valued, and emotionally close,” says Kimberly Miller, who holds a triple crown of credentials as a divorce attorney, licensed marriage and family therapist, and certified financial planner. “In a silent divorce, both emotional and physical intimacy often fade, and neither partner is actively working to reconnect.”

Is this actually on the rise?

Is silent divorce genuinely on the rise among millennials and Gen X, or are our algorithms just serving us more content that makes it seem that way? The experts address this with refreshing honesty: Nobody really knows for sure! Silent divorces don’t exactly show up in divorce statistics; that’s kind of their whole thing.

“Silent divorce does seem to be more common, although it's difficult to know whether it's happening more often or whether people simply have more language to describe it,” Miller says. The pandemic certainly seemed to create conditions that accelerated it: more stress, more caregiving, more financial pressure, more burnout. But also, our generation expects more from marriage than our parents did.

Bear sees the generational setup clearly in her practice. Gen X is “holding up the middle of the sandwich — aging parents on one side, kids on the other,” often with a first divorce already behind them and a deep fear of repeating it. Millennials watched their parents split up close and, she says, many “walked away from that with the belief that divorce itself is the trauma.”

Staying becomes the responsible-feeling choice, even when what you're staying in stopped being a marriage years ago.

The unfortunate math of financial separation

Every expert seemed to pick at a central thread: So very often, it’s not love that motivates a woman to stay; it’s the complexity of financial stability (or destabilization).

“By the time many people reach out to me, the emotional marriage ended long ago, but the financial barriers to leaving can feel impossible to overcome,” says Melissa Murphy Pavone, a certified financial planner and certified divorce financial analyst who founded Mindful Divorce Partners. The questions she hears from women, particularly Gen X and millennial women, are brutally practical: Can I afford to leave? Am I going to lose my health insurance? Will I have enough savings to retire?

Pavone says that pondering these things can be enough to keep someone in a marriage long after its emotional core has crumbled. She's also careful to say there's no one right answer to any of these questions. But she does caution anyone coasting in a functional-roommate arrangement not to go financially dark. When one spouse handles all the money and the other has no visibility into the assets, debts, and retirement accounts, that opacity can become a serious problem if the marriage eventually does end on paper.

Her message, which is a useful reminder for us all: “Financial clarity doesn't mean you're committing to divorce. It simply means you're educating yourself.”

What it costs you, even when it costs nothing

Of course, there has to be an emotional toll you pay when you stay in a marriage like this, right? The experts are in agreement — yes, and it materializes in different ways.

For starters, it can be incredibly lonely. “Nothing has technically ended, so there's no permission to mourn, and no one bringing you a casserole,” Bear says. She calls it grief with nowhere to go, sharing that clients in empty marriages often tell her they feel invisible in their own homes.

And while it’s mentally much more palatable to tell yourself that staying together is better for the kids or that the kids don’t notice, well, they notice. “Kids read the emotional temperature, not just behavior,” Bear says. “They don't need a raised voice to know something's missing.”

Plus, what they absorb then becomes their blueprint for relationships.

So... can you come back from this?

The experts agree that, yes, some silent divorce marriages can turn things around. And, surprisingly, it’s usually the ones with an undercurrent of frustration.

“Resentment, which sounds strange, means the relationship still matters enough to be angry about,” Bear says. Even annoyed curiosity counts here, i.e., “Why do you always do that?!” When you dig beneath the surface of something like that, you usually find that the person asking still wants to understand the other person. That’s important.

It’s the absence of those strong feelings that generally signals a marriage is truly over. When the thought of the marriage ending brings relief instead of sadness, “that usually means the emotional divorce already happened a while ago. The legal one is just catching up.”

Which brings us to what might be the central question embedded in this whole phenomenon: not should we stay together, but when you imagine it ending, what do you feel? If the answer is grief, there may still be a marriage in there worth fighting for. If the answer is relief, well. You already know.