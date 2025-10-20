13 Bean Recipes For Dinner That Are Cheap, Nutritious, & Delicious
For a couple bucks a bag? You can’t beat ‘em.
My husband does most of the grocery shopping for our family (yes, he’s a gem), and he told me last week that ground beef was averaging $8 a pound. I was aghast. Since when did a pound of 80/20 become a special little treat? We’ve been opting for ground chicken and turkey instead. As grocery prices continue to go up, what are you turning to to keep your own food bills down? Maybe it’s rice or lentils, but don’t forget about the humble bean. Canned beans and especially dried bagged beans are affordable sources of protein and fiber, and with the right bean recipes for dinner, you can make them so incredibly delicious. Here’s how to load them up with flavor.
01Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers
Stuffed peppers are such a flavorful dish that even if you’re a meat-eater, you’ll never miss it in this recipe from All The Healthy Things. Don’t be intimidated by the long ingredient list — most of them are just seasonings you most likely have in your pantry already. These only take about 15 minutes of prep, then just pop them in the oven and go help with homework or baths ‘til they’re done.
02Burrito Bowls
Burrito bowls are easy, and they never disappoint. Princess Pinky Girls’ recipe clearly includes chicken, but honestly, if you sub in some really tasty refried beans or something, you won’t even miss it. We are big on burrito bowls in my house because they’re also great work lunches to prep ahead of time.
03Italian Chickpea Salad
Chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans, are the filling base to this super flavorful Italian chickpea salad from Foodie Crush. With all the additions — red onion, bell pepper, garlic, pepperoncini, and more — this is a delicious dense bean salad that’ll just get better as the flavors meld together in the fridge all week long.
04Spinach & White Bean Soup
If you’re trying to up your fiber intake, Damn Delicious’ spinach and white bean soup is the recipe for you. This delicious dish is ready in 30 minutes and would be so, so good with some Parmesan grated on top and a side of crusty bread.
05Three-Bean Chili
Chili is a major crowdpleaser, and it’s a cheap way to make a lot of food at once, especially if you’re subbing in beans for beef. All The Healthy Things’ recipe includes meat, but you can just leave it out. That said, don’t skip the little dash of cocoa powder — it’s a game-changer.
06Southern Baked Beans
Being able to make some simple but delicious bean sides yourself is a great way to save money, and fortunately, Simply LaKita’s Southern baked beans fit the bill. It takes about an hour, but you’ll have a big batch to pair with other proteins throughout the week.
07Black Bean Falafel
I’m not sure falafel can be improved upon, but it’s fun to find out. What Jew Wanna Eat’s black bean falafel can be ready in about 20 minutes and doesn’t require many ingredients to pull off. Topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and tzatziki, this is an easy and filling meal you’ll return to again and again.
08Sweet Potato, Corn, & Black Bean Enchiladas
If you’re having a bummer of a week, a cheesy, saucy enchilada night is guaranteed to make you feel at least 1% better. This version from Averie Cooks is a fantastic way to get more veggies into you and your kids, because the sweet potatoes and corn inside will indeed be coated in cheesy deliciousness.
09Black Bean & Corn Salad
Need a light, yummy salad to eat with chips for lunch? Or something easy to throw into burrito bowls or wraps? All The Healthy Things’ black bean and corn salad is easy to customize with your favorite veggies and herbs, and you can eat it in so many ways.
10Quinoa Black Bean Tacos
Filling, cheap taco ideas, you say? Damn Delicious has you covered with these black bean and quinoa tacos. They’re simple, satisfying, and inexpensive — the kind of recipe I could see going platinum in my house, personally.
11Marinated Mediterranean White Bean Salad
Averie Cooks’ Mediterranean white bean salad looks exactly like what I mean when I say I want a little snack, but can’t find anything I actually want in the fridge (it’s because I’m looking for a restaurant-quality appetizer at all times). This recipe is a bit more involved, but the marinated white beans, crispy asparagus, and shallots served over whipped ricotta sound good enough to be worth the trouble.
12Cannellini Beans
Foodie Crush’s cannellini beans are another flavorful side you can pair with salads, proteins, or put on toast if you’re into that sort of thing. Or if you’re a fan of brothy beans, you can just grab the pot and a big spoon and dive in.
13Cornbread Cowboy Casserole
Princess Pinky Girl is the best at quick, easy recipes that are a breeze to make and super satisfying to eat. This cowboy casserole is also a one-pan meal (love) — it’s sort of like a chili base topped with cornbread. While her recipe calls for ground beef, you could easily just sub in extra beans and veggies.
Which bean dishes will you fall back on to save a few bucks each week?