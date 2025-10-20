My husband does most of the grocery shopping for our family (yes, he’s a gem), and he told me last week that ground beef was averaging $8 a pound. I was aghast. Since when did a pound of 80/20 become a special little treat? We’ve been opting for ground chicken and turkey instead. As grocery prices continue to go up, what are you turning to to keep your own food bills down? Maybe it’s rice or lentils, but don’t forget about the humble bean. Canned beans and especially dried bagged beans are affordable sources of protein and fiber, and with the right bean recipes for dinner, you can make them so incredibly delicious. Here’s how to load them up with flavor.

01 Vegetarian Stuffed Peppers All The Healthy Things Stuffed peppers are such a flavorful dish that even if you’re a meat-eater, you’ll never miss it in this recipe from All The Healthy Things. Don’t be intimidated by the long ingredient list — most of them are just seasonings you most likely have in your pantry already. These only take about 15 minutes of prep, then just pop them in the oven and go help with homework or baths ‘til they’re done.

02 Burrito Bowls Princess Pinky Girl Burrito bowls are easy, and they never disappoint. Princess Pinky Girls’ recipe clearly includes chicken, but honestly, if you sub in some really tasty refried beans or something, you won’t even miss it. We are big on burrito bowls in my house because they’re also great work lunches to prep ahead of time.

03 Italian Chickpea Salad Foodie Crush Chickpeas, aka garbanzo beans, are the filling base to this super flavorful Italian chickpea salad from Foodie Crush. With all the additions — red onion, bell pepper, garlic, pepperoncini, and more — this is a delicious dense bean salad that’ll just get better as the flavors meld together in the fridge all week long.

04 Spinach & White Bean Soup Damn Delicious If you’re trying to up your fiber intake, Damn Delicious’ spinach and white bean soup is the recipe for you. This delicious dish is ready in 30 minutes and would be so, so good with some Parmesan grated on top and a side of crusty bread.

05 Three-Bean Chili All The Healthy Things Chili is a major crowdpleaser, and it’s a cheap way to make a lot of food at once, especially if you’re subbing in beans for beef. All The Healthy Things’ recipe includes meat, but you can just leave it out. That said, don’t skip the little dash of cocoa powder — it’s a game-changer.

06 Southern Baked Beans Simply LaKita Being able to make some simple but delicious bean sides yourself is a great way to save money, and fortunately, Simply LaKita’s Southern baked beans fit the bill. It takes about an hour, but you’ll have a big batch to pair with other proteins throughout the week.

07 Black Bean Falafel What Jew Wanna Eat I’m not sure falafel can be improved upon, but it’s fun to find out. What Jew Wanna Eat’s black bean falafel can be ready in about 20 minutes and doesn’t require many ingredients to pull off. Topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, and tzatziki, this is an easy and filling meal you’ll return to again and again.

08 Sweet Potato, Corn, & Black Bean Enchiladas Averie Cooks If you’re having a bummer of a week, a cheesy, saucy enchilada night is guaranteed to make you feel at least 1% better. This version from Averie Cooks is a fantastic way to get more veggies into you and your kids, because the sweet potatoes and corn inside will indeed be coated in cheesy deliciousness.

09 Black Bean & Corn Salad All The Healthy Things Need a light, yummy salad to eat with chips for lunch? Or something easy to throw into burrito bowls or wraps? All The Healthy Things’ black bean and corn salad is easy to customize with your favorite veggies and herbs, and you can eat it in so many ways.

10 Quinoa Black Bean Tacos Damn Delicious Filling, cheap taco ideas, you say? Damn Delicious has you covered with these black bean and quinoa tacos. They’re simple, satisfying, and inexpensive — the kind of recipe I could see going platinum in my house, personally.

11 Marinated Mediterranean White Bean Salad Averie Cooks Averie Cooks’ Mediterranean white bean salad looks exactly like what I mean when I say I want a little snack, but can’t find anything I actually want in the fridge (it’s because I’m looking for a restaurant-quality appetizer at all times). This recipe is a bit more involved, but the marinated white beans, crispy asparagus, and shallots served over whipped ricotta sound good enough to be worth the trouble.

12 Cannellini Beans Foodie Crush Foodie Crush’s cannellini beans are another flavorful side you can pair with salads, proteins, or put on toast if you’re into that sort of thing. Or if you’re a fan of brothy beans, you can just grab the pot and a big spoon and dive in.

13 Cornbread Cowboy Casserole Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl is the best at quick, easy recipes that are a breeze to make and super satisfying to eat. This cowboy casserole is also a one-pan meal (love) — it’s sort of like a chili base topped with cornbread. While her recipe calls for ground beef, you could easily just sub in extra beans and veggies.

Which bean dishes will you fall back on to save a few bucks each week?