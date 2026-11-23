When you’re a parent, it’s sometimes hard to tell what is a normal amount of tired and what’s an unhealthy level of exhaustion. Aren’t we all at least a little bit tired all the time? So when should you talk to your doctor about sleep issues? But if you’ve been struggling night after night to fall asleep, you can’t seem to stay asleep, or you never feel well-rested in the mornings, it might be a sign that your sleep needs a little TLC. And yes, even if you’re hesitant to take medications to help you fall and stay asleep, there are actually other treatment options you can try.

Scary Mommy spoke with Dr. Jessica Meers, board-certified sleep psychologist and founder of Rhythm Wellness Sleep Solutions, to find out where you should turn for insomnia help first — and what treatment options even exist.

When should you talk to your doctor about sleep issues?

When does “I’m struggling to fall asleep lately” become “I should really see my doctor about this”?

“If it feels like a problem to you, it’s worth having a conversation about,” says Meers. Whether you’re overly tired during the daytime, feel like you can’t sleep long or well enough, or just unhappy with your sleep in one way or another, that’s reason enough to ask for help, she says.

And how do you know if you really have insomnia? Is there a line where sleep troubles become clinical?

“Insomnia is difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, waking up too early, or just having really poor, unrefreshing sleep. There are no guidelines on how long it takes you to fall asleep or how long you’re awake in the middle of the night, but you have to be unhappy with it at least three times a week for at least three months for it to meet full criteria for chronic insomnia,” Meers explains.

Why are women more likely to suffer from insomnia than men?

If you’ve noticed your husband starts snoring within seconds of his head hitting the pillow, you’re not alone. Women are twice as likely to have insomnia as men, which experts have chalked up to our natural hormonal fluctuations throughout the month and the fact that we tend to carry the bulk of the mental load in the family.

“One of the biggest reasons we think for this is that as women, we cycle through our monthly menstrual cycle, and the dynamics and the changing of those hormones set us up to have more disrupted and more fragmented sleep at certain times of the cycle versus other times,” says Meers.

“Also, we have a lot of role strain as women. We carry a lot of caretaking activities and responsibilities, especially in women who are in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who are trying to take care of everyone and have a career and be productive and make sure that we’re taking care of our kids the way we value or give them the life we want them to live. Stress directly impacts insomnia and our ability to sleep. So it really becomes this negative feedback cycle.”

What kind of doctor should you see for insomnia?

You could definitely start by scheduling an appointment with your primary care doctor, if you have one. However, surveys show the average doctor only receives about 2.5 hours of education on sleep during medical school. Depending on your concerns and potential causes of your sleeplessness, they might refer you to a sleep medicine physician, a neurologist, a psychiatrist, or a sleep psychologist.

You may have never heard of sleep psychologists like Meers before, but they are specifically trained in the dynamics of sleep and sussing out underlying medical causes of insomnia (like sleep apnea) versus behavioral causes.

“I talk to a lot of primary care physicians. A lot of times they feel constrained to just give medications, nor do they have the time to really assess what’s going on because they have just so much to do in such a short amount of time,” Meers says. “So if you have the ability to see a sleep specialist like me who's a psychologist, I recommend starting there. And then if this is a medical issue, we are really good at determining that and then sending you along to the right treatment provider.”

Sleep psychologists are a great resource if you want to try other treatment options before turning to medication. The American Psychological Association has a psychologist finder where you can enter your zip code and search specifically for sleep psychologists in your area. You could also check with your insurance provider or ask your PCP if they know of any sleep psychologists near you.

How do you treat insomnia?

Many people start trying to fix their sleep with supplements like melatonin or magnesium. They might turn to their primary care doctor next and either try a medication and love the results, or feel a little stuck because they don’t want meds, but there’s not much else being offered.

If there is an underlying medical cause for your sleeplessness, like restless legs syndrome or sleep apnea, treating that condition should alleviate the insomnia. For everyone else, Meers says medication can be a wonderful tool, but treatment should start with cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia, or CBT-I.

“That’s what the research shows is most effective. So when somebody comes to me, I’m like, ‘I want you to do what’s going to be most effective for you.’ And so my goal is to start with cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia.”

CBT-I is very different from cognitive behavioral therapy to treat something like anxiety or depression. It helps bridge the connection between your biology and your psychology, Meers says.

“The way that cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia works is that we are using our understanding of the biology of sleep to get your behaviors in line with your biology. We are not just focusing on sleep timing, but also how your body has learned to sleep poorly and how do we unlearn that.”

CBT-I is actually a pretty short treatment, compared to most plans in the field of psychology — an average of just four to eight sessions, says Meers.

“It’s very skills-based, meaning I’m teaching a lot of skills in the first four sessions, and then for the next few sessions, we’re just tracking our progress and seeing how things are working. You are changing a lot of your habits, and you’re changing those habits in the service of retraining your body and your mind to associate the bed with sleep. I’m literally telling people to get out of bed, here’s what you do when you get out of bed, here’s what to think about, and then here’s when you get into bed, here’s your sleep schedule for the next week.”

The moral of the story is that you shouldn’t wait to tell someone — your PCP, a sleep psychologist, your usual therapist — about your sleep struggles. Whether you want to try CBT-I, find a medication that works for you, or investigate a possible issue like sleep apnea, there is help out there for sleeplessness.