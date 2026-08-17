Each week, I edit Scary Mommy’s Confessions, where parents tell us their deepest, darkest thoughts. One of the most popular sentiments I see that multiple moms write in every single week is: I just want to run away from everything and everybody and be alone in the woods.

And even though it seems like an impossible fantasy, it’s actually within most people’s grasp.

I’ve loved camping my whole life. But it wasn’t until I was 40, divorced with two small kids and working full-time, that I was struck with the deep, sustained need to literally get away from it all, without anyone else, and with nothing to do. Even when I was home alone while my co-parent had the kids, I was distracted by scrolls of to-do lists and urgent household chores everywhere I looked. Even when I was on vacation, I was not getting any type of rest or relaxation because I was in charge of everything and everyone.

Then, one Memorial Day weekend when I didn’t have my kids, I decided to go camping alone. Some of my friends thought I was crazy, but I packed up, drove into the sunset, and spent three incredibly blissful days alone in the woods. I read three books, I swam naked in a lake, I crocheted, I spent hours just swinging in my hammock and looking at the water.

It was exactly what I needed: deep, sustained, analog rest. No one asking me for things, no noise, no multi-tasking, no responsibilities. Just me and nature. I could feel my mind slowing down and the fog clearing from my brain. I could feel the tension leaving my body.

And by the time my long weekend was up, I actually missed my kids (it is really good to miss your kids every once in a while); I actually felt energized. And I felt ready to go back to the life I had built for myself, with all of its chaos. It turns out I didn’t want to blow up my entire life. I just needed a break.

Backpacking at Bowman Lake in Glacier National Park. Sarah Aswell

Okay, but how do you safely solo camp as a woman?

Once I started telling my girlfriends about the magic of solo camping, they wanted to try it, too. But they were worried about safety and logistics. And while all trips come with risks, especially trips to remote spots, I’ve figured out how to make my trips super-safe while preserving the important part (being alone and away from it all).

Here’s everything I’ve learned.

Find a remote place, but not so remote it raises your risk.

Like most active things, camping is always going to involve some risk. But it’s important to remember, too, that the riskiest part of your whole trip is driving on the highway to the location. Still, nature can be deadly, and the danger of spending time in the woods does increase if you’re alone.

Your comfort level might vary, but I always choose camping spots that have reliable cell phone service, just in case I need help. I also choose spots that are walkable to a road (like a real road where you could flag down a car pretty quickly and easily). I usually car camp, but when I go backpacking, I choose a popular trail where I know there will be several other parties camping in the same place and where there’s “traffic” along the trail.

I personally don’t like campgrounds where you can see and hear a bunch of other families, but some of my friends prefer the safety of those environments over somewhere where you feel really alone.

Be prepared for both men and bears.

Unfortunately in the woods, sometimes you don’t get to choose between men and bears — both are going to be there. So, it’s best to be prepared for both.

I live in Montana, where you will regularly run into bears, moose, and other wildlife while camping, even in busy, populated campgrounds. And while 98% of the time, bears will want absolutely nothing to do with you, it’s vital to know bear safety. The most important things to know? Always put away all of your food in a bear-safe way (hung in a tree or locked in a bear box) and always carry bear spray (and know how to use it).

Of course, men are often a bigger threat than animals even when camping. Be aware of your surroundings, and leave any situation where you are getting bad vibes from camping neighbors. I like to introduce myself to the next nearest camping family before I settle in just so I know my neighbors and they know me.

Some solo camping women like to put out an extra chair or big extra pair of boots at their campsite so it looks like they aren’t alone, but I don’t bother. I just keep my bear spray close (it works on men!) and remember that the vast majority of women who have been killed while camping have been murdered by their spouse or romantic partner.

One more thing: While I don’t bring any pets with me camping, a lot of my solo camping friends highly recommend bringing their dog, who acts as a guard, an alarm, and a deterrent to both males and wild animals. Just check ahead of time to see if dogs are allowed in the area as many national parks don’t allow them in the back country.

Be prepared for common camping emergencies.

Before I leave for my camping trip, I think about the biggest threats I’ll be dealing with. Usually, it’s some combination of the following:

Getting lost or stranded

Adverse weather

Getting too cold (hypothermia) or too hot (heat stroke)

A fall injury

A water injury

A burn injury

A medical event unrelated to camping

Snake bite or animal attack

When I pack, here are my safety-related items:

This might seem like overkill in some camping situations, but like most moms, I’d rather be prepared and calm than unprepared and anxious.

Check out the place first.

Especially for your first solo camping trip, go somewhere that’s familiar so that there won’t be any surprises. For my first solo adventure, I chose somewhere my family camped before, so I knew about the cell service, the vibe, and the conditions all before I left. In other situations, I’ve also driven up to the camp site for a day hike before committing to a solo camping trip.

It’s also really helpful to read reviews of the campsite and trail conditions before you leave. I love using the All Trails app, which gives you a ton of information and also lets you download area maps.

Use extra caution when swimming and hiking.

When you’re in a remote place, you have to remember that you can get in a lot of trouble if something goes wrong. To mitigate that risk, I choose to be more cautious when hiking and swimming; this is not the time to do a technical hike or to try to swim all the way across the lake. Even if it feels like overkill, I put on a PFD to paddle board or kayak, and I stay away from deep waters or river crossings if there aren’t other people around.

Consider bringing a friend at first.

If all of this sounds a little too scary, consider “solo” camping with another mom friend. Just like our toddlers engage in parallel play, you can have a weekend of peace and quiet together. As long as you both get that you’re looking for some quiet reflection, it can be just as good or better than a solo camp.

Backpacking at Cracker Lake in Glacier National Park. Sarah Aswell

Great, you feel safe camping alone, now what?

Now that you have all of your safety precautions, how do you make a solo camping trip work? Here’s what I’ve learned to make my solo trips as fun and restful as possible.

Keep your cooking simple.

Unless cooking is something that brings you a lot of joy, keeping things simple for your camping trip is best. Personally, the last thing I want to do on my solo camping trips is spend time prepping food or cleaning up dishes afterward. I choose meals that are super-easy both to make and to eat so that I can spend more time doing absolutely nothing.

One thing I always do on my way out of town? Stop at my favorite deli to pick up a fancy sandwich and chips for my first meal or two. Sometimes I also just pack sandwiches or wraps for my entire trip — they are so easy, they don’t require plates, and they keep well.

If you’re car camping, tinfoil dinners are also so easy and eliminate the needs for dirty dishes or clean-up. I make them ahead of time, freeze them, and just throw them on hot coals a few minutes before I want to eat.

If you’re backpacking, freeze-dried dinners also make both packing and eating easier. They’re a little spendy, but that extra money is worth it to me to not have to make a meal plan.

For breakfast, I either pack up a few breakfast burritos or breakfast sandwiches or I just bring oatmeal and fruit — choose the oatmeal that’s already in a bowl and you don’t have to do any dishes.

Bring some little luxuries.

Camping can be miserable and uncomfortable if you don’t prepare well. It can also get lonely (I know — as an overwhelmed mom, you cannot imagine getting lonely, but it can happen pretty quickly!), so it’s good to have a plan for that, too. Here are some solo mom camping luxuries I don’t leave the house without.

A camping hammock. I spend hours in my hammock when camping alone. I even bring a really soft faux-fur blanket with me to put inside the hammock. It is heaven. I love my ENO double nest, which is meant for two people but... it’s also an awesome size for one tired mom.

I spend hours in my hammock when camping alone. I even bring a really soft faux-fur blanket with me to put inside the hammock. It is heaven. I love my ENO double nest, which is meant for two people but... it’s also an awesome size for one tired mom. A portable waterproof speaker. I love listening to audiobooks when I camp or hike, so don’t forget your headphones and a speaker. It’s also great for music during your day or white noise at night, especially if you start to hyperfocus on creepy nature sounds when you’re in your tent. This TRIBIT speaker is drop-proof, waterproof and super-small — I take it with me everywhere.

I love listening to audiobooks when I camp or hike, so don’t forget your headphones and a speaker. It’s also great for music during your day or white noise at night, especially if you start to hyperfocus on creepy nature sounds when you’re in your tent. This TRIBIT speaker is drop-proof, waterproof and super-small — I take it with me everywhere. A comfy camp chair. Having a high-quality camping chair gets more and more important especially as you age... the ground is just not as comfy as you climb into your 30s and 40s. Even when I backpack, I bring a lightweight legless foldable chair like this one.

Having a high-quality camping chair gets more and more important especially as you age... the ground is just not as comfy as you climb into your 30s and 40s. Even when I backpack, I bring a lightweight legless foldable chair like this one. Some good lighting. Camping lanterns have come a long way since we were kids, and there are some really cute choices in soft tones, not to mention solar and inflatable options. I love creating soft light at my campsite at night and yes, I do bring some battery-operated waterproof LED fairy lights to string up if I’m car camping.

Camping lanterns have come a long way since we were kids, and there are some really cute choices in soft tones, not to mention solar and inflatable options. I love creating soft light at my campsite at night and yes, I do bring some battery-operated waterproof LED fairy lights to string up if I’m car camping. An outdoor rug or blanket. I love putting one outside my tent or under my hammock if I’m car camping. This one is great!

I love putting one outside my tent or under my hammock if I’m car camping. This one is great! A really good book. Or, bring a few! I can sometimes read a book a day while camping alone, and it is glorious! You can feel your mind remembering how to focus.

Or, bring a few! I can sometimes read a book a day while camping alone, and it is glorious! You can feel your mind remembering how to focus. A journal. You can not only write down your thoughts and reflect, but you can also plan. I’m always surprised that by the second day, my brain has space to think and suddenly I am having crystal clear thoughts about my life and what I want to do.

You can not only write down your thoughts and reflect, but you can also plan. I’m always surprised that by the second day, my brain has space to think and suddenly I am having crystal clear thoughts about my life and what I want to do. A few treats. I absolutely bring a mini s’more kit when I go camping alone — or sometimes I just opt for a really nice dark chocolate bar. I also love bringing some really nice tea and a cute camping mug. Whatever is a treat for you, bring it and enjoy it!

Car camping near Seeley Lake, Montana. Sarah Aswell

Turn off your phone.

Yes, you might have picked a campsite or backpacking trip that has cell service, but that doesn’t mean you need to use it. I always keep my phone on me, but I keep it in airplane mode and only check in once or twice a day. I also let my kids and partner know that I won’t be available while I’m gone.

Now all you have to do is run away (for a few days)

Solo camping is exactly what I needed to discover to help me through this chapter of my life. I spend so many of my days running around from the moment I wake up to the moment I go to sleep. I spend so many days without a moment of rest or quiet. Taking even an overnight trip to the woods, where I can hear my own thoughts and return to myself has been priceless — and it’s easier to do than I thought. It’s close by, much less expensive than a hotel room, and returns me to nature... you’ll be surprised how healing it is to just listen to the birds and look at the stars (with not a single person asking you for a snack).

Next time you want to run away from it all? Start googling your nearest bit of public land.