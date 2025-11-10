31 Cozy Camping (& Glamping) Finds To Gift The Outdoor Lovers In Your Life

There’s something about cooler weather that stirs up all of the coziest nostalgia for camping: memories of sitting around the campfire, taking hikes in the brisk air, that final tent-zip-up of the night before burrowing into your sleeping bag. Fall and early winter practically beg for outdoor adventures, whether that means pitching a tent under the stars or glamping it up with a few non-negotiable comfort items. Fortunately, there are plenty of camping (and glamping) essentials out there to help make your adventures even more enjoyable.

Think cozy fleece layers, packable pillows, portable grills — even spices to kick up your campfire meals a notch. Bonus: These picks make great holiday gifts for the campers, glampers, and “I’ll only come if there’s Wi-Fi”-ers on your list.

Evaless Cropped Puffer Vest

I impulse-purchased this before a trip that I knew would be in cooler weather and require a lot of hiking, and I’m so glad I added it to my cart. It comes in a ton of colors, sizes up to 2X (and it’s oversized, so you can get away with a smaller size), and was comfy and cute while keeping me warm. It’s a great layering piece!

Eno DoubleNest Hammock (and the accompanying hammock straps)

“I bought this hammock in college to string up in the grassy areas around campus and read, as was the trend back in my day. I’ve used it countless times since for the same purpose. It’s over a decade old at this point and has zero rips, tears, or issues,” says Katie McPherson, associate lifestyle and entertainment editor. “It’s big enough for two people, but I love getting in it and wrapping up like a little cocoon while I sway in the breeze. It’s super compact and easy to set up and take down. I just love the damn thing.”

Moggei Women's Merino Wool Socks — 5 Pack

Wool socks are the G.O.A.T. when it comes to keeping your feet dry and warm in hiking boots, and this five-pack is both affordable and super cozy. They come in a few different color options, too.

Pull Start Fire

While I’m sure we all like to think we can conjure up flame with an errant branch and a few twisting motions like a contestant on Alone, the reality is most of us haven’t reached survivalist-level fire-starting skills. With the Pull Start Firestarter, just pull the string and, boom, instant flame. It’s windproof and waterproof, so you can use it in emergency situations, and it burns for a good 30 minutes.

Stargaze EVO-X Reclining Camp Chair

Is there anything better than being on a camping trip and looking up at the stars? This chair is made with that experience in mind. It swings gently for just chilling, but it’s also easy to recline back in when you want to do a little stargazing. The steel frame unfolds in seconds, providing a simple, sturdy, and aesthetically pleasing setup.

Humu Surf Napili Trucker Hat

I recently left my hat at home during an all-day outdoor excursion, and wowza, did my face get burned (even with sunscreen on). Don’t be like me — have a billed hat in your camping bag at all times and save yourself the skin damage. This one from Humu Surf is so vibrant that it just makes me smile every time I wear it.

Woolly Mammoth Merino Wool Throw Blanket

I’m of the opinion that you can never have too many blankets, and you should definitely have at least one that holds up to the elements. This wool throw is heavy enough to fend off that bone-deep chill that sometimes comes with spending time in the great outdoors, but it’s still soft and breathable thanks to the Merino wool. I love that it’s durable enough for camping trips but pretty enough to throw over my sofa at home, too.

Squeeze Water Filtration System

Shares Sarah Aswell, deputy editor of news and social, “So many water filtration devices end up being a headache in one way or another. But this one is fast and easy to use (and you end up with a good volume of clean water. Even if I’m going somewhere that I think has a clean water source, I always pack this anyway, because you never know.”

Senmeo 4-6 Person Camping Tent

Tents can be so expensive, and that’s just not always in the budget. If you’re looking for an affordable option, this tent checks all the boxes: It’s under $100, is easy to set up, has a roomy interior, and offers legit protection from the elements. The built-in mesh panel is ideal for enjoying the outdoors without being eaten alive by mosquitoes.

Xero Shoes Women's Ridgeway Barefoot Hiking Boots

I never knew how much I’d appreciate a roomy toe box until I had one. I wore these Xero hiking boots all over Colorado on a recent trip, and they were equally comfortable schlepping around town and on trails in Rocky Mountain National Park. They’re light, have good traction, and you don’t get much better than a 5,000-mile sole guarantee. Oh, and they’re waterproof!

Essential Beanie from LYM

Who isn’t a sucker for a cozy beanie? It’s kind of a given for camping. And if you can get one and support a good cause, I mean, it’s truly a no-brainer. For every Love Your Melon Essentials Beanie you buy, the brand donates one to a child battling cancer — no extra step required on your end.

The Chair Blanket

The Chair Blanket came to be for a very practical reason: a couple of dads were just done dealing with wet, cold, dirty camp chairs. So, they whipped up this snuggly little invention that features one soft, cozy fleece side and the other waterproof. It fits almost any chair and comes with its own carrying bag, making it extremely easy to stash and grab for campsites, tailgates, or kids’ games.

Hanes Moves Leggings

I have reached the point in my life where, if I’m going to be out doing something active, I just want to be comfortable and warm. These leggings (Lululemon dupe alert!) hit the sweet spot between performance wear and, like, couchcore. They feel so good on that they’ve become my go-to leggings for everything from making grocery runs to traipsing around state parks.

Sabre Frontiersman Bear Spray

“Here in Montana, you never hike (or even go on a walk in some places) without your trusty can of bear spray. And if you’re camping anywhere, I still like to carry it, because you never know when you might need to use it in any sort of situation,” explains Aswell. “I love this brand because of the carrying case and attached carabiner!”

Bulk Hothands

I always have a few HotHands stashed in my camping bag and/or coat pocket. The fact that they’re so simple — you literally just shake to activate — makes them the unsung heroes of every cold-weather activity or outing. And they stay warm for up to 10 hours, so this 50-pack goes a long way.

Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Jessica Randhawa, owner and head chef at The Forked Spoon, shared this rec, saying, “Camping in the fall for me means simmering stews, chili, or hearty goulash in my Lodge Cast Iron Dutch Oven over a campfire. The cast iron holds heat well in the cooler fall temperatures. Just make sure to bring your lid lifter!”

Mini Generator

I’m all for unplugging when you go on camping trips, but I’m also the realistic parent of two young teens — if we want them to come camping with us, we need to at least have partial access to technology. For being so compact, this portable outdoor ‘pocket juice’ has impressive charging power. The built-in wireless charging pad on top is just *chef’s kiss.*

Sorella Spices

“I love bringing this collection of five spices with me on car camping trips. They’re fancy and so yummy, and they are general mixes that work for almost anything: Italian Blend, Veggie Blend, Fiesta Blend, Butcher’s Blend, and Everyday Blend. Instead of bringing a ton of spices, I just have a little bag of these five, and I can still cook and flavor pretty much anything,” says Aswell.

Highliner PrimaLoft Air-Perm Fleece Hoodie

This is one of those pieces that you end up wearing way more than you expect to. It’s lightweight enough to layer but still warm enough to wear on its own. It’s made from 100% recycled polyester, and it packs down into its own neck pocket (so convenient for camping and travel). Plus, it’s cute!

Teton Acadia Outdoor Blanket

“You can never, ever be warm enough while camping — and this outdoor blanket is one of my all-time favorite buys for my camping trips,” gushes Aswell. “Even if I think I have enough layers and warm things, I throw this very easy-to-pack blanket in the back. Actually, I never take it out of my car, because it’s great for emergencies too.”

ABS Multifunctional Camping Fan Light

Pro of camping: You get to spend time in places with little to no light pollution. Con: That means fumbling around in the dark anytime you need to find something. This clever little hanging fan doubles as a light, and anyone who loves to camp knows that double-duty products are the best to bring along.

Coterie Wipes

“OK, so I don’t have any kids under the age of 10 anymore, but I still bring baby wipes with me camping without fail,” says Aswell. “These wipes are gentle, hypoallergenic, and unscented (for real!). I use them while camping constantly.”

Kuru Hiking Shoes

“I love hiking, but I also have a lot of heel pain (welcome to your 40s!),” says Aswell. “These shoes are the best thing I’ve found to give my heel cushion and support while also still doing everything a hiking shoe needs to do. I have sandals in this same brand of shoe and they’re also great for my heels!”

Weber Traveler Gas Grill

Can you cook meals the old-school way over the campfire with minimal supplies? Sure. Of course. And there are for sure camping trips where we still do it that way. But we also love ‘social camping,’ where we are traveling with — and therefore making meals for — a bigger group. This Weber Traveler is built for true on-the-go cooking. It heats up fast and gives you the same sear you’d expect from a full-size grill, but in a travel-friendly portable package.

Hest Camp Pillow

I’m over 40 — I 100% require a pillow when I camp now. Long gone are the days when I could get away with rolling up a jacket or spare blanket and shoving it under my neck. The Hest travel pillow is the ideal solution, because it’s super comfy and supportive, easy to clean, and means I don’t have to bring one of my ‘house’ pillows out into the wild.

Joyful Beach Sarong

Aswell is the type of camper who believes deeply in towels that can also be used for other things. “This bright, delightful sarong is great for tying around your waist, draping over your shoulders, using as a towel, or even carrying things,” she says. “It also packs down very small and light, perfect for backpacking.”

The Gura Gear Kiboko City Classic Mini 12L+

While most of us make do with our phones for taking photos, some camping trips call for an actual camera. Maybe you’re an amateur photographer or a content creator; either way, it makes more sense to lug your pricey gear around in something that’ll keep it safe. This bag looks sleek and simple but fits so.much.stuff. It comfortably holds my mirrorless camera, a few lenses, my SD card case, and my Kindle. I also really appreciate that it offers RFID protection and has quick-access side pockets, both ideal for travel.

Mountain Warehouse 3-in-1 Rain Jacket

“This jacket has kept me warm and dry in extreme weather more times than I can count. I love that it has a zip-out fleece layer. I love how it’s waterproof but doesn’t make you sweat. I love that it’s warm but doesn’t feel bulky. I absolutely do not go camping or hiking without this jacket packed,” says Aswell.

Hoka Women’s Anacapa Boots

These hikers prove you can have performance, aesthetics, and sustainability all in one boot. Made with responsibly sourced nubuck leather, a sugarcane-based EVA midsole, and recycled materials throughout, they’re as planet-friendly as they are pretty. They’re also surprisingly lightweight for the type of boot they are, which contributes to their comfort. I wore them on a recent camping trip that took us on a lot of sloshy trails, and my feet stayed dry and felt supported the entire time.

Coalatree Puffy Kachula Adventure Blanket

This might set you back a few more bucks than your average camp blanket, but it’s also way more versatile than its generic alternatives. It’s water- and rip-resistant, made from 100% recycled materials, and packs into itself as a pillow for easy travel. It features snaps that allow you to connect multiple blankets for bigger square footage (so smart), and it has a hood to keep you extra cozy and toasty.

Mission Cooling Hat

A hat that keeps your head dry? Sign Aswell up: “I love this affordable, well-designed cap that keeps you cool if you get it wet! This has saved me in so many outdoor situations in the summer, from hiking and camping to surviving a hot day at Disney. I swear — whenever I am using this hat, someone I’m with ends up buying one.”