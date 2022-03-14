Ah, spring — how we've all missed you! It's time to clear out the old and welcome the new. A great way to kick off this clean-slate season? With some fun and sunny spring letter board quotes. Sure, you probably got the letter board for your kids. But, c'mon, admit it... you get just as excited as they do when it's time to switch up the message to something new. And while coming up with letter board quotes can sometimes feel as exasperating as playing Wordle (How should I start? What letter am I missing?!), this time of year makes letter board messages refreshingly easy. Mardi Gras, Spring Break, Easter, and, of course, springtime flowers and all things nature — when you put those together with spring jokes, puns, and inspirational quotes, you've got plenty of inspiration for sprucing up your letter board.

In other words, there's a lot to celebrate this glorious season. And letter boards are the perfect way to add a little "spring" to your step (especially after a cold and dark season). But if, as excited as you are for spring, you're drawing a blank, the following messages may help you, ahem, turn over a new leaf.

Fresh and Fun Spring Letter Board Quotes

Spring has sprung! Spring, sprang, sprung. Someone spring me another drink, please. I like long stems, and I cannot lie. It’s finally springtime. Can we go back outside now? Spring is here — time to turn over a new leaf! It’s spring! Let’s open the windows and pretend to clean. I’m springing it on you… winter is over! Can you bee-lieve it’s finally spring? April showers bring May flowers. If spring were a dessert, it would be a birthday cake. Spring cleaning never hurt anyone. But why take the chance? “It’s gonna be May.” — Justin Timberlake Put a little spring in your step. Live life in full bloom. The thunder goes boom and the flowers bloom. BRB, getting Vitamin D. Come on spring; we beleaf in you! Bloom, baby, bloom! Spring sunshine is the best medicine. Green grass and warm weather sass. Now auditioning: spring cleaning fairies. The most romantic spring flower? Two lips. Spring, where are you? I don’t do winter. Winter is like Monday but longer. I’ve sorry for what I said when it was winter. Alexa, skip to spring. Hello, spring fever; goodbye, cold season. Sneezing from the pollen? Yeah. The flowers can’t keep it in their plants. Spring, where have you been all winter? Springtime cleaning time! Just waiting for the fairytale animals to do it. March winds bring April sneezes Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine. Keep calm. Carrot on. I have completely pollen in love with spring. It’s a lovely shade of pollen outside. Dear Winter, we’re breaking up. It's time for me to see new seasons. Spring is almost here! I’m so excited I could wet my plants. When the birds sing, you know it’s spring. Spring sure does have a nice ring. Fresh herbs and landscaped curbs… ah, spring. Spring, you are totally my thing. Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out, winter. Do your thang, sprang. Keep going, keep growing Me: Will it be cold, rainy, or sunny today? Spring: Yes to all of the above Bloom where you are planted. You grow, girl. “If we had no winter, the spring would not be so pleasant.” — Anne Bradstreet New beginnings start today. Love blossoms from within. Let love grow. Spring: We love to see it. What you water grows. The flower of tomorrow is the seed of today.

Spring Letter Board Quotes About Easter

How do I like my eggs? Cadbury. Some bunny is eggstra special today! Hippity hoppity, Easter’s on its way Oh, for Peeps' sake! Some bunny loves you. Dyed eggs, full hearts, can’t lose. Hangin’ with my peeps. Dear Easter Bunny... we’ve got carrots. I was going to tell a joke about an egg, but it’s not all it’s cracked up to be. It’s time to pretend the 10 pounds of chocolate I’m buying is for the kids. Spring is here: Let’s get EGGcited! Spring chickens live here. Easter egg hunts: proof your children can find stuff. “It’s wabbit season.” — Elmer Fudd Don’t worry, be hoppy! Bunny kisses and Easter wishes. I’ve got the Easter Bunny on speed dial. Easter Bunny, please stop here. The best Easter is one spent with your Peeps. When life gives you lemons, ask for Cadbury eggs instead. Why didn’t the Peep cross the road? ‘Cause it was a little chicken. And they lived hoppily ever after. In this house, we have chocolate bunnies for breakfast. Show me the bunny! “I said a hip, hop.” — The Sugarhill Gang

Spring Letter Board Quotes About Mardi Gras