As an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ+ laws pass in state legislatures across the United States, a new report from The Trevor Project and The Movement Advancement Project (MAP) has found that LGBTQ+ youth and their families are considering fleeing their home states to escape such discriminatory policies.

The joint study found that nearly half (45%) of trans and nonbinary people, and nearly two in five (39%) LGBTQ+ youth reported considering moving to a different state due to their home state’s LGBTQ+ politics or laws. Another 4% reported already having moved.

State-level legislation has created a vastly different environment for the LGBTQ+ community from state to state. MAP tracks these policies, and scores them in order to measure the current LGBTQ+ political landscape across the nation, with greater numbers representing more LGBTQ+-friendly policies, and negative numbers representing more hostile laws.

The number of young people considering moving was even higher in states scored in the negatives by MAP: an overwhelming 68%.

27% of LGBTQ+ youth live in states that score negative on MAP’s policy index, meaning nearly a third of the community risks experiencing the effects of anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

Anti-LGBTQ+ policies also affect both the mental and physical health of the community.

The study found that 90% of LGBTQ+ youth reported that recent politics impacted their wellbeing. That number is even higher for trans and nonbinary young people, at 94%.

Meanwhile, 12% of trans and nonbinary youth, and 9% of all LGBTQ+ young people have reported traveling to another state in order to receive medical care.

Dr. Steven Hobaica, Research Scientist at The Trevor Project, explained that a number of barriers to medical care exist for trans and nonbinary youth, including anti-LGBTQ+ policies, a lack of LGBTQ+ culturally competent providers, and fearing legal repercussions.

“The topic of health care for transgender young people has become increasingly politicized in recent years, and there is a lot of misinformation about best-practice,” he told Scary Mommy. “We know from a large body of internal and external research — and from the transgender young people our counselors talk to every day — that access to care for transgender and nonbinary youth is significantly associated with lower odds of mental health challenges, including suicidality and depression. Simply put, personal medical decisions should be made between patients, parents, and providers, not by politicians.”

On Monday, President Trump signed executive orders rolling back protections for transgender people. Included among the executive orders was a declaration that the federal government would recognize only two sexes, male and female.

The Trevor Project’s crisis services reported a 33% increase in volume on Inauguration Day. This increase followed a record-breaking 700% increase on November 6, 2024, the day after the 2024 election.

“No matter your political beliefs or how you feel about the current administration, one thing must be made clear to all of us living in the United States: real young people’s lives are at risk – and we must take immediate action to support LGBTQ+ youth.” The Trevor Project CEO Jaymes Black said.

In a message directly to LGBTQ+ youth, Black said, “You are not alone. You are loved. And you have millions of people fighting for you to lead the healthy, safe, and long life that you deserve. Even in your darkest moments, even as newsrooms publish headlines about anti-LGBTQ+ policies, or you come across hostile perspectives on social media – you are never alone, even if you may feel that way.”

Resources for LGBTQ+ youth and their families can be found below.

