The Best Resources For LGBTQ+ Kids Who Are Feeling Scared

Election Night can often be a pretty anxious day for a lot of us, even those among us who aren’t often concerned about politics. But when you or your kid’s existence has become politicized by campaigns and legislation — and when your lives might radically change depending on who wins — it’s even more nerve-wracking.

The Trevor Project (TTP), a leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people, shared that its crisis services — including its lifeline, chat, text features — began to experience significant increases in volume towards the end of election night — approximately 125% compared to weeks prior. The following day, November 6, The Trevor Project saw an overall volume increase of nearly 700%. Discussions specifically about the election increased by nearly 5,200%. BIPOC youth accounted for a third of these calls and communications.

This uptick appears to support research done by The Trevor Project earlier this year. The organization’s annual U.S. National Survey on the Mental Health of LGBTQ+ Young People showed that 90% of queer youth said their well-being was negatively impacted due to recent politics.

Moreover, a study from The Trevor Project published in Nature Human Behavior found a significant link between the enactment of anti-trans laws and past-year suicide attempts among trans and non-binary youth by up to 72%. These trends are also born out on a more local level: schools with anti-LGBTQ+ policies, they found, produced LGBTQ+ students with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation and attempts.

Fortunately, for LGBTQ+ kids who need more support in the days, weeks, months, and even years after the election, there are resources available to help them through.

The Trevor Project

In addition to connecting LGBTQ+ youth with trained counselors 24 hours a day, 365 days a year by phone, text, or chat, The Trevor Project has a plethora of resources, including breathing exercises for those not ready to talk and advocacy and organizing ideas for those ready to shout. There’s even specific resources for building support and community in the wake of the election.

These resources are all free.

“The Trevor Project wants LGBTQ+ young people to know that we are here for you, no matter the outcome of any election, and we will continue to fight for every LGBTQ+ young person to have access to safe, affirming spaces – especially during challenging times. LGBTQ+ young people: your life matters, and you were born to live it,” said Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project in a statement. “The Trevor Project will always be here to support you, to listen, and to offer you the care you deserve.”

Go here to text or chat, or call toll-free 1-866-488-7386.

Trans Lifeline

This grassroots organization — for the trans community and by the trans community — offers a hotline and microgrants for direct emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis.

The hotline connects callers with trans/nonbinary peers and offers full anonymity and confidentiality. No third party rescue services (911 or law enforcement) will be involved without a caller’s consent. People can call even if they are not in crisis and even if they are unsure of whether they are trans or nonbinary. Spanish speaking peers are available.

Available microgrants provide trans and nonbinary people with low-barrier funds and support for gender affirming care like name or gender marker changes on identifying legal documents, permanent hair removal, and necessities for incarcerated trans folks.

“Putting money directly into trans people’s hands is central to economic and racial justice and our overall well-being,” the site explains. “Redistributing funds draws inspiration from the principles of mutual aid: our support of each other is a political act.”

Call 1-877-565-8860 during Trans Lifeline’s hotline operating hours of weekdays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern time.

LGBT National Help Center

Founded in 1996, this organization provides peer support, community connections, and resource information through helplines and online chatrooms, including chat spaces and a hotline just for LGBTQ youth. There’s also a coming out hotline. The LGBT National Help Center is there to help youth and adults with coming-out issues, safer-sex information, school bullying, family concerns, relationship problems, and more.

“The people who turn to us for help often live in rural and conservative parts of the country and are frequently feeling severely isolated, closeted and in despair, with literally no one else safe to talk to,” they explain on their website. “We care deeply about confidentiality. We understand that what is discussed with us is private.”

Call the youth talkline at 1-800-246-7743. The talkline’s hours are listed here.

Local Resources

Remember the Mr. Rogers adage about looking for the helpers? Well, there’s a good chance that there are already people doing this work in and around your community. Where I live in Connecticut, Pride in the Hills is a great organization that not only fosters community among queer folks in my quiet, fairly rural corner of the state, but is connected to a variety of other organizations that provide health, mental health, and other vital services to the local LGBT community.

“Finding a local nonprofit dedicated to life-affirming programs for LGBTQ+ youth has been huge for us,” says Julie Sprankles, Scary Mommy’s Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment. “The one we're involved with is called We Are Family, and I cannot overstate how impactful it is to have people in your kids' life who fight for them and pour love into them.”

Through We Are Family, Sprankles says, her child has Safe Space, which is a moderated social support group with other LGBTQ youth about once a week where they can all just talk about what's on their minds and hang out, as well as Art Therapy, which is moderated by a licensed practicing therapist.

And again, one organization on the ground is a great resource for more resources: We Are Family, for example, often works in partnership with the Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA), which in turn has even more great resources on their page.

“Although these two are local to South Carolina, it's 100% worth it to do the work to find the organizations in your area,” says Sprankles, “or reach out to national non-profits to get pointed in the right direction!”

If a search engine or local inquiries don’t lead you to some good local non-profit options, try calling a national hotline to see if there are groups in your area that can help.