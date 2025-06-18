Summer always has a magical quality about it, but the summer solstice is especially mystical. It's more than just an astronomical event; it's a cultural phenomenon rooted in deep traditions, spanning from paganism to the Neolithic era. The longest day of the year marks the traditional "midsummer," and for literal centuries and centuries, different cultures have celebrated this day with various rituals. If you're feeling particularly witchy, the summer solstice is a great time to honor the light inside of you and the light of the sun, to thank it for its nourishment, and to celebrate all it can do — and all you can do.

Because summer solstice is like another beginning. Sure, maybe your kids have already been out for summer, and you've already had a million pool days and eaten a million popsicles. Still, this midsummer celebration can really feel like the start of something special. For the Vikings, the summer solstice marked the beginning of a productive summer, with more daylight to accomplish tasks and prepare for the dark winters that lay ahead. For paganism, a ritual of jumping over bonfires during the summer solstice was meant to ward off demons and bring good luck. Much like All Hallows' Eve, the folklore behind midsummer involves the world seeming to suspend as the supernatural takes over. "[Midsummer was seen as] a time when the normal laws of nature or divinity could be suspended, when spirits and fairies could contact humans, when humans could exceed the usual limitations of their world," according to University of Bristol professor Ronald Hutton on the National Trust website.

So, if you want to channel some of that bright energy and manifest more of your own light and fairies, try any of these witchy, lovely summer solstice rituals to clear the air for your special season.

Build A Bonfire (& Try Fire Scrying) Building a bonfire is a classic Summer Solstice tradition, and you can really customize it however you want. Some rituals include dancing around bonfires and jumping over them, but there is also “fire scrying,” a form of divination, that can be lovely to do during the summer solstice. The bonfire represents the light and warmth of the sun, but if there’s something that’s been bothering you, you can write the question down on a piece of paper and gaze into the bonfire. Allow all thoughts to pass through your consciousness as you look at the fire, and see if an answer comes to you. You can also use a bonfire on the summer solstice to “burn” anything that’s been bothering you, bringing down your energy, or something you want to release. Write it down on a piece of paper, toss it in the fire, and let summer do the rest.

Soak Up Some Sun Since the summer solstice is all about honoring the sun and the light within yourself, spend some time really settling into the sun’s energy for a bit. (Please make sure you’ve got some SPF on!) Like a crystal that’s energized by sunlight, let the sun settle into your bones and manifest all the good things you want to come from this season.

Create An Altar Altars are meant to feel like a formal spot for all of your intentions and manifestations, so go ahead and make one for summer solstice to set the scene. Add flowers, herbs, candles — things that represent the season, nature, and what the sun can bring into your life. Then, you can write down things you want to release or even things you want to happen and set them at the altar you’ve created.

Dance Around The Trees Few things feel witchier than dancing in nature, and if you want to really get into the spirit of the summer solstice, you can do a little jig around a tree in your yard. Trees are a symbol of life, growth, and protection, and honoring them by dancing around them on the summer solstice can truly ignite all of these manifestations.

Make Flower Crowns I personally can’t wait to do this one with my girls, and it’s such a great little craft for summer solstice. Flower crowns symbolize the vibrancy of summer solstice and this season, and you can pray over them as you make them, pour good energy into them, and even choose specific flowers with properties and meanings that feel right to you.

Garden & Gather Herbs & Flowers Harvesting is a huge summer solstice ritual, so honor that by spending some time working in your own garden. Plant something, gather some herbs and flowers, and just spend some time in nature, soaking it all in.

Make Honey Cake Round foods are always a tradition for summer solstice, from round pastries to grapes and lemons, and many love to focus on yellow foods as well to pay tribute to the sun. You can combine all of that into a traditional honey cake for the summer solstice. It’s the perfect spicy and sweet treat to dig into, and there’s just something about eating it in the sun that will make you feel connected to the season in the loveliest way.

Make Preserves Again, because the summer solstice marks the beginning of summer and has been celebrated in the past as being the longest day of the year for harvesters, it makes sense to pay homage to all of that by doing some canning. You can make some jelly or preserves — you don’t have to can them, they can just be to enjoy that day or week — as a little celebration of all the sun has done and to keep some of that joy when summer solstice is over.

Do Sun Salutations Whether you consider yourself a yogi or not, you can celebrate summer solstice by doing some sun salutations. 108 is regarded as the sacred number, but no matter how many you do, focus on giving thanks to the sun and this season, and manifesting all of the good energy you want to bring into the rest of the year as you perform your salutations.

Make Sun Water Want something simple to do on the summer solstice? Try capturing the sun’s energy in water, a ritual that dates back centuries. By setting intentions and making your sun water, you can then hold onto it for later days when you need some of that creativity, love, and peace back. You can use it in a drink, use it on your skin — there are tons of ways to make your sun water feel like a grounding ritual and help spread a little magic throughout your day.

Connect With The Fairies OK, so maybe this isn’t a ritual rooted in witchcraft or magic, but since midsummer opens up a connection between fairies and humans, this is a great time to connect with your own fairies. Make a fairy garden with your kids, read poetry and folklore about fairies, or simply walk barefoot in your own grass, connecting with the kind of magic you believe fairies to have. It’s sweet and fun and can definitely clear your mind and make you feel light.

No matter how you want to celebrate summer solstice, focusing on your intentions for the year and opening your heart to what’s to come is the most important.