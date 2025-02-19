Twenty-five years ago, the United States reached a remarkable milestone: measles was considered eradicated. With vaccination rates at “herd immunity” levels — 95% — the highly contagious virus did not have the opportunity to spread as it had in the past, when an estimated three million people per year would become infected. Since then, however, vaccination rates have dipped and cases are on the rise. According to reporting from the Associated Press, western Texas is experiencing the worst measles outbreak in three decades. Including related cases in eastern New Mexico, which borders the epicenter of the current outbreak, there are 58 reported cases and 13 hospitalizations as of February 18.

Why is Texas experiencing a measles outbreak?

Simply put, a lack of vaccination. According to reporting from Associated Press (AP), The current outbreak in Gaines County is concentrated in a tight-knit religious community that often forgoes vaccinations. While the outbreak is largely concentrated in this particular group, the threat to the larger community is real as overall vaccination rates among children in the county are also low. AP notes that 14% of K-12 students opted out of at least one vaccine as of the 2023-2024 school year. CNN reports that approximately 20% of incoming kindergarteners opted out of the MMR vaccine in the same period.

Is measles going around in my state?

As of February 6, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention have reported cases of the illness in Alaska, Georgia, New York City, Rhode Island, and Texas including two outbreaks (defined as 3 or more related cases). We now know New Mexico has reported cases as well.

The good news is that, while national vaccination rates have dipped below herd immunity levels, the uptake of the MMR vaccine (a two-dose combination vaccination that protects against measles, mumps, and rubella), the vast majority of Americans — more than 90% nationally — are vaccinated against the illness. While no vaccine is foolproof, breakthrough cases of measles are pretty rare. The CDC reports that the vaccine is 93% effective against measles. Of the 285 cases reported to the CDC in 2024, for example, 96% of those infected were unvaccinated or under-vaccinated (e.g. they only received one of two required doses).

How deadly is measles?

The good news: not particularly. For the vast majority of people who contract the illness, they will make it through just fine with no lasting complications.

However.

The danger of the illness lies in the numbers. Measles is one of the most contagious illnesses we know of: unless someone has immunity to the virus (either through immunization or prior infection), staggering 90% of those exposed to the virus will become infected. And since someone is contagious for four days prior to the tell-tale spots of the illness (and four days after), carriers can spread measles without even knowing it.

For every 1,000 cases, between one and three people will die, even with dedicated medical care. Prior to widespread adoption of the vaccine in the U.S., between 400 and 500 people died every year. The more cases, the more opportunities this virus has to kill, and there’s no telling who will experience complications and who won’t.

And of course death is not the only bad thing that can happen when one catches measles. The National Foundation for Infectious Diseases notes that of those who contract measles, about one in 20 children will develop pneumonia, one in five people will be hospitalized (prior to the availability of the MMR vaccine, that came to nearly 50,000 hospitalizations a year per the CDC), and one in 1,000 will develop encephalitis — a swelling of the brain that can cause permanent damage, including memory loss, epilepsy, emotional problems, and personality and behavioral changes. Pregnant people who contract measles may experience babies with low birth weight or preterm birth.

So, while not deadly, it remains a threat that must be taken seriously.

What can I do to protect myself & my family from the measles?

Make sure everyone in your family who is eligible for the vaccine has been vaccinated. The MMR vaccine is safe, effective, and has already eradicated this illness once. If we all make an effort, we can do it again.