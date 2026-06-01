Is there anything more anxiety-inducing than making friends as a mom? As an adult in general, it’s tough, but there’s something about being a parent that makes it so much more awkward. The number of times I’ve realized — after the person has walked away — that they weren’t just talking to me while I was with my kid for fun, they wanted to be my friend, is embarrassing. Or when you think maybe you’ll hit it off with someone, but you can’t tell if they’re just chatting because you’re both at the same birthday party or because they feel a spark with you, too.

It’s hard!

But here’s the thing... if you want to have friends, you’ve got to put yourself out there. And like our parents reminded us when we were teens, I’ll remind you: If you’re nervous about making a friend, chances are the other mom is, too. So go ahead and reach out. Send a text! Once you’ve met them and exchanged numbers, you’re halfway there. Whether you want to send a text to get to know them a little better or go ahead and hang out, these can offer some inspiration to help you feel less awkward and give yourself a little more confidence.

Texts To Send A Mom Friend You Want To Know Better

So you met a mom friend — maybe at toddler story-time at the library or maybe it’s the mom of your teen’s new volleyball teammates — and you want to chat, but aren’t sure where to start. Been there, and honestly, I bet she’s wondering how to reach out to you and try to be friends, too.

Just send one of these super lighthearted, easy texts and see if the convo starts. Some of these are specific, but the idea is to inspire you to replace things with your own interests and see if you can make a connection with your new friend.

There is not enough coffee in the world for today.

Do you like spicy food? I just tried a great new chicken recipe.

I was so excited that you’re into gardening; I need someone to talk about my seedlings with.

Can you believe how long their practice lasted yesterday?

Are you a reader? I’m looking for some new book recommendations.

Please tell me you’re into matcha because I found the perfect latte.

OK, I gotta know — were you a BSB or *NSYNC girlie?

I’m thisclose to forcing my kids to watch all the Disney Channel Original movies I liked as a kid. Did you watch those, too?

Can you remind me what brand dye you used for your daughter’s pink hair?

I can not be the only one struggling with this fourth-grade math homework, right?

I forgot to tell you — I finally tried that pizza you suggested. So good. Now we need a good ice cream spot.

Texts To Send A New Mom Friend When You’re Ready To Hang Out

I always think the more specific the hangout text, the better. Don’t just say “We should hang out!” Remember, your new mom friend is just as tired and overwhelmed as you — give her a specific location, a date, a time, something concrete. And I always think a range of dates (from something that could happen in a week to something you’re doing that very day) is nice. Some people don’t love long-term plans and some don’t love spontaneous hangs, so just reaching out and putting yourself out there helps a ton.

I remember you mentioned walking — I’d love to join you one morning!

I’m thinking about seeing a movie without the kids this weekend. Do you want to come?

When we drop the kids off at practice, do you want to grab a coffee?

My Friday afternoons are completely free if you want to get together.

I’m about to do a Costco run. Wanna join?

I’m taking the kids to the splash pad and picking up McDonald’s. Would you like to come?

Have you tried the new brunch place? I was going to go one morning this week if you’re free.

Please tell me you’re a board game girlie so we can have a Scrabble night.

Remember, they’re probably anxious about making new friends, too. And you already know you’re cool AF, so why not help them out and make the first move?