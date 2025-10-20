I am, and have been for decades, a lotion girlie. My skin sops it up. Annoyed with my traditional gloopy lotion, and after poking around the internet, I learned that body serums were perhaps not a brand new concept, but a brand new concept to me.

I was intrigued by the idea of experimenting again with body products after using the same thing for so long. Was there a whole world of serums out there that I had no idea about? I decided to take matters into my own hands, and try out a wide range of options, from lotion-serum combos to more true serum-based applications. By far my favorite of the nearly dozen I tried, is the Uni Body Serum.

Stats

Price: $43 for 375 ml | 12.5 fl oz

$43 for 375 ml | 12.5 fl oz Sizes: 375 ml, 90 ml, and 50 ml

375 ml, 90 ml, and 50 ml Who it’s for: Anyone with a body in need of hydration

The Science

All Uni products are sustainably farmed and are reef-safe, cruelty-, gluten-, allergen-, sulfate-, paraben-, phthalate-, silicone-, microplastic-, and triclosan-free. Alexandra Keating, the founder and CEO of Uni, says that she designed the product because “I’ve never been a fan of traditional moisturizers. They’re often thick, slow to absorb, and can stain your clothes. The Uni 24-Hour Serum became my solution. It’s a hybrid that combines post-sun hydration with a lightweight, skincare-inspired texture. I created the product I personally wanted to use but couldn’t find on the market.”

The Packaging

Uni uses upcycled and refillable bottles made from recyclable aluminum. The color of this bottle is oh-so-pretty, too, and the pump doesn’t easily get jammed unlike many other serums I tried.

The Scent

To be fair, I don’t know what an Ischian sunset smells like, but if it’s anything like this stuff, I want to bathe in it. There are hints of juniper and sandalwood, and it basically just smells like a very sexy (but not ridiculously so) night out deep in the heart of summer. Of the scent, Keating says, “Wherever I travel, I always pick up candles, incense, and perfume, it’s something I love to collect. This scent was inspired by my time in Ischia; it’s meant to transport you to that moment after a swim when you’re sitting down for a sunset cocktail.”

As a mom of two children who spent her summer at her kids’ baseball games, I’d like to be that person.

The Ingredients

The brand specifically calls out five ingredients: Australian lime caviar, Australian kakadu plum, bladderwack, seaweed, and aloe vera. Keating tells me: “Lime caviar is a natural exfoliant that helps brighten and even the skin tone. Kakadu plum is rich in vitamin C, which works to restore and revitalize the skin. Aloe vera acts as a natural hydrator that cools and soothes.” But the real hero, she notes, is the marine complex, which is what gives this serum such staying power. It contains both bladderwack and seaweed, which are really nourishing and help lock in moisture.

The Results

Of the nine serums I tried for this piece, this was the only one that kept my skin hydrated all day. No crepey flakes mere hours later here. It was that hydrating.

I applied this both right after showering and at night, and found it equally effective whichever time I used it (I tend to shower in the morning, but I also find myself doing touchups at night as part of my bedtime routine). Because it isn’t gloopy or heavy, it doesn’t take long for it to absorb into the skin — no lotion marks on athleisure here! Simply put: It’s a deeply hydrating, freshly scented bottle of happiness.

Similar Products

As I mentioned, I tried nine different serums for this article. I’d only really feel comfortable highly recommending three of them. Tata Harper’s Body Resurfacing Serum is absolutely delightful but costs more money than my most recent handbag purchase. The Osea Hyaluronic Body Serum is incredibly hydrating but comes in an infuriatingly small bottle. I also tried Dove’s Pro-Ceramide + Repair Body Serum, which is much more like a lotion. If you were looking for a new body lotion, I would recommend this stuff, even though the bottle is not designed well at all and you have to unscrew the lid off to get any product out. That said, it’s hydrating (again, it’s more lotion-y) and good for travel.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

The scent is uplifting but not pungent.

Unlike some other serums I tried, this one is not tacky at all.

The Uni brand’s eco-friendly nature made me feel good about my choices.

The brand sells refills and a travel size bottle, and the mini size is only $15 if you’d like to try it for less before splurging on the big bottle.

Cons:

I will treat myself to things but the price was a bit of a shocker for me.

Due to the pump style, it would be hard to travel with.

Final Verdict

I really, really loved this stuff, from the scent to the staying power. I have always had dry skin, and this stuff was a godsend: hydrating, lightweight and didn’t stain my leggings whenever I put them on after applying. I also loved that it didn’t smell like a traditional lotion; it smelled like a slice of a very chic summer, and as we slide into winter, I’d like more of that in my life.

TL;DR

If you’re in the market for a super-hydrating body serum that, yes, might break the bank but will make you feel like a million bucks in the meantime, then the Uni serum is for you.

Had To Share highlights the products and finds that Scary Mommy editors and contributors love so much, we just had to share in the group chat.