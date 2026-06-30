The Epic Universe Hacks That Made Our Trip With Kids Actually Manageable

Are you planning any summer theme park visits this year? If so, you’ve probably at least considered Universal’s newest park, Epic Universe. As the mom of a 5-year-old who just went for the first time, I definitely saw the appeal. Each world is so immersive, and the shows and rides (and even the lines for the attractions) feel state-of-the-art. That said, it’s still a theme park, and navigating a sprawling venue with all its overstimulating effects is a lot with kids in tow. Here are my best hacks for making your Epic Universe trip with kids actually manageable.

Purchase wands and power-up bands in advance.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: you want to walk into Super Nintendo World already strapped. The power-up bands need to be paired with your Universal app to log points, and unless you want to fuss with setup while your kids are yearning to go run around and punch big yellow blocks in Mario fashion, you’ll want this part done on arrival.

Personally, I think having your wands at the ready when entering the Wizarding World is nice, too. There are so many cool interactive magic stations kids will want to jump right into trying, and this way you can let them without having to go find the wand store, wait in line to purchase them, and circle back.

Bring headphones for loud rides or shows.

If your kid is sensitive to loud sounds, remember to bring a pair of noise-reducing headphones. I wish I’d done this for my son, as it would have made his experience so much more enjoyable. We sat through The Untrainable Dragon in awe of the animatronics, but I had to cover his ears with my hands the entire time. Don’t be like me.

Pack cooling towels, fans, and hats.

It’s Florida and it’s hot, yes, but remember that Epic Universe is only a year into being open. It’s so new that much of the landscaping and trees are not mature enough to provide shade. Some areas like the Wizarding World have tall buildings that create shade over the walkways while others, like the Isle of Berk, will leave you far more exposed to the sun.

You will want to bring hats and sunglasses for the entire family, plenty of sunscreen, fans, and cooling towels. Personally, I might even consider a UV blocking umbrella if we went back, just to be safe.

Download the Universal app to mobile order snacks and food.

We all know the wrath of a hangry, overstimulated kid and we do not want that smoke in the middle of a theme park, thanks. Set up your payment preferences in the Universal app before you arrive and quickly read up on how mobile ordering works. This way you can get the ball rolling on food while you make your way to the dining location and hopefully avoid any meal-related meltdowns.

Make use of the family swap rooms.

My husband and I did not know about these rooms until way too late in the game. Basically, there’s a room (often with air conditioning, mind you) in the queue for every single attraction at Epic where one parent can wait with the child while the other rides. When the rider is done, they head to the family swap room and tag in to sit with the child, and the waiting parent can hop in line where they left off instead of starting at the end again. It’s perfect for parents who want to ride Stardust Racers or Monsters Unchained but their kids decidedly do not.

Read up on the rides and play areas ahead of time.

We know our kid loves small coasters and chill rides alike, but does not appreciate heights or attractions with a lot of simulation elements. We researched the rides ahead of time to know what to expect so we could plan accordingly.

What we didn’t know is that Epic has an interactive water play area called Astronomica, located in Celestial Park, and a playground on the Isle of Berk. These are great for parents who want to help their kids burn off some zoomies before waiting in a longer line or sitting down to eat.

All these tips really boil down to doing your prep work before heading to the park, so you know how to make the most of your day and have the right supplies when you really need them. It’s so much more enjoyable to make these memories together when everyone’s not hangry and having a heat stroke.