The ‘Wardrobe Test’ Is Giving Us A Whole New Way To Think About Our Partners

I’m a girlie who has never met an hypothetical question I didn’t like. The more outlandish or abstract the better. “If you could have any song play any time you entered a room, what would it be?” “If your soul had a color that best reflected your inner life, what color would it be and why?”

But in a recent Instagram post from @realloveready, author of How To Not Die Alone Logan Ury asked a hypothetical question that could actually be extremely enlightening about your relationship: “If your partner were a piece of clothing in your closet, something that you wear, what would they be?” She calls this ‘The Wardrobe Test.’ She explains...

“It gets at people’s gut reactions. Sometimes people tell me ‘My partner is an old sweater that I used to wear but now itches me.’ Or ‘My partner is a raggedy t-shirt that I wear to the gym but I don’t want to be seen in.’ Obviously those are not good signs for the relationship. ... Sometimes I think people get so in their head about should I be in the relationship, should I not be, and sometimes a question like that just gets them into their gut and when they say it they know what they need to do.”

This got me thinking: what are some ways one could think of partners in terms of clothing. I had a few ideas.

A winter coat

It’s cozy and warm, strong and protective, and you don’t know what you’d do without it. Could it stand to be washed a little more often? Sure, and you can work on that, but overall it’s the best.

Tight fitting lingerie

Something luxurious and a little bit naughty that makes you feel really sexy and always compliments your boobs.

Your high school prom dress

Look, you’re always going to have massive affection for this garment, but it’s time to face the facts: the dress is deep in the closet, you haven’t done anything with it for years, and you really need to let it go.

A dad-joke t-shirt you impulsively bought off Etsy

Embarrassing , yes, but it still makes you laugh and it’s super comfortable and unpretentious.

Your favorite hoodie

You’ve had it for years and it’s a bit worse for the wear but whomst among us isn’t? It’s basically impossible to dress up for a fancy dinner, but whether you’re running errands, doing chores, or cuddled up on the couch there’s nothing you’d rather have around you.

Underwear

At the end of the day, it’s only interested in getting in your pants.

So what article of clothing is your partner? Something depressing? A 10-year-old belt (you avoid it as much as possible because it only serves to remind you of the fact that you’ve changed too much in a decade to be a good fit anymore)? Something fun but flawed? An ornate bathrobe (fabulous and beloved but wildly impractical)? Something drab but useful? Old sneakers (stinky but absolutely vital for everyday life)?

It’s kind of a silly question, but one that really can provide deep insights, especially if you don’t know where your relationship is going.