I’m A Sports Mom. Here Are 9 Things I Bring To Every Game.

As a mom of two athletes — who, by the way, are still in elementary school — I spend far too much time on the sidelines of various playing fields pretty much year-round. Yes, I could lament how sports have taken over my social life, but as much as I bitch about it, I actually enjoy it. I’ve made great friends on those sidelines, whether it’s on a soccer turf or baseball field.

And because I’ve spent so very many hours watching my kids on those fields, I’ve gotten my “sports mom equipment” down to a science. And because I like to pass it on, I’m sharing my wisdom with you. So here are my favorite things I always have on me.

Rumpl Blanket

These blankets are the best. They’re warm, washing machine-safe, and come in all kinds of colors. Use them to warm bleachers or cover yourself when the wind blows. I don’t leave home without mine all year round.

Stadium Seat

As an over-40-year-old, my back simply cannot handle sitting on backless bleachers. Even when sitting on the top step while resting my back, their lack of cushion hurts my aging butt. This thing is a godsend. It’s easy to carry thanks to the strap and definitely, ahem, cushions the blow of sitting at a baseball game for three hours.

High Camp Flask

Because sometimes you just need to take a load off while the game drags on and on and on. These flasks keep wine SUPER cold, and the two magnetic cups make it easy to share a glass or two with a friend while you watch your kids make tons of errors on the field. Plus, they’re having a Mother’s Day sale!

Portable Charcuterie Board

I don’t know about you, but my kids often have sports on Friday and Saturday nights. So my friends and I like to have ourselves a little decadent hour or two while we’re on the sidelines. One of us will be in charge of wine or drinks and the others will be in charge of snacks. With this tray, we can get fancy!

Knockaround Sunglasses

There’s not much to say except that I LIVE in these sunglasses.

A Regular Chair

For when you’re at an endless soccer tournament...

Kindle Paperwhite

If you want to sneak in a little reading while “watching,” throw your Paperwhite in your bag; you can read even if the sun is shining super bright.

Bogg Bag

These are the ultimate “throw it in and go” bags, plus they come in like a billion colors.

Sun Bum Suncreen

My otherwise very squirmy kids will gladly put this sunscreen all over cause they can’t resist the smell. I’ll take it.