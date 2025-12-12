It’s dusk in the small town of Estes Park, Colorado, and I’m waiting to turn down the road toward my hotel. The cars in front of me have slowed nearly to a standstill, but not for the standard traffic jam: a group of elk is grazing in the grassy patch at the street corner. People idle by, rolling down their windows to take pictures, making sure to give these unofficial locals a wide berth. In the background, the snow-capped Rocky Mountains rise dramatically behind the town. This is my first impression of Estes Park, and I’m a little awe-struck.

With just around 6,000 residents, you might think Estes Park would be a bit sleepy, but it only takes one visit to realize why millions of people flock to the area every year. In addition to the postcard-perfect views pretty much everywhere you go, the downtown area looks straight out of a Hallmark movie with its wooden storefronts, cozy cafes, and shops with flower boxes. As a base camp for Rocky Mountain National Park (aka “the Switzerland of America”), Estes Park is unbeatable. You’re minutes from lakes, overlooks, wildlife-filled meadows, and tons of hiking trails. And, yes, The Stanley Hotel is here, a legitimately amazing place to stay even if you aren’t into The Shining lore.

And that’s just part of what Estes Park has to offer. In fact, that’s probably what surprised me most — just how much there is to do. It’s weird, wild, fun, and full of surprises... the kind of trip where everyone gets to scratch an itch. Here are some of the best things to do when you visit.

WHERE TO STAY IN ESTES PARK

You’ve got options… 150+, to be precise. Cozy riverside cabins? Check. Eco-friendly lodges? Yep. Spacious resorts that welcome the whole family (including four-legged friends)? You'll find that, too.

Where I Stayed: The Stanley Hotel

Julie Sprankles

If you’re a horror fan, like me, you undoubtedly already know the story here. Stephen King wound up at The Stanley in the ‘70s, just as the hotel was getting ready to close for the season and was practically vacant. A terrifying dream (and generally haunted feeling) he had during his stay served as the inspiration for his iconic novel The Shining. While the movie wasn’t actually filmed here, they do lean into the spooky lore, illuminating the hotel in red lights at night and offering ghost tours and séances.

Spooky lore aside, it’s a stunning property with sweeping views and a location convenient to everything but still feels sort of set apart. You’ll find plenty to do on-site, from roaming the hotel’s possibly paranormal halls to curated whiskey tastings, multiple dining options, magic shows, and other unique activities. Staying in The Stanley was one of my favorite parts of this trip, to the point that I’m tempted to make it an annual pilgrimage.

WHAT TO DO IN ESTES PARK

Hiking, biking, fishing, horseback riding, bowling, eating, sightseeing… seriously, pick your adventure. Estes Park is often called a gateway town to Rocky Mountain National Park, and it is, but it’s also got an impressive array of extracurricular activities.

What I Did

View from inside the tram Julie Sprankles The view from the summit Julie Sprankles INFO 1/2

Estes Park Aerial Tramway

This historic tram, which has been running since 1955, glides 2,630 feet up Prospect Mountain for literal postcard views of the Rockies. You definitely need reservations for this one, as it frequently sells out (especially on weekends and holidays). It’s a five-minute ride up to the top, where you can plan to spend about an hour enjoying the overlook, the Hungry Chipmunk Cafe, or a light hike. You can even bring your own food if you want to have a little picnic.

The trams accommodate wheelchairs and walkers, and the summit area has accessible viewing platforms and restrooms.

Mustang Mountain Coaster

If you’ve got little thrill-seekers in tow, add this to your itinerary ASAP. Mustang Mountain Coaster is a family-built alpine coaster that’s open year-round with no reservations needed. You get pulled up the little stretch of mountain, released at the top, and gravity does the rest. Hand brakes mean you can decide how fast you fly down, but it’s a quick experience either way.

Whiskey Tasting at The Vault at The Stanley Hotel

My curation of whiskey Julie Sprankles The outer room of the Stanley Vault Julie Sprankles INFO 1/2

Here’s a funny story: I don’t really drink, but I did a whiskey tasting at The Vault at The Stanley. The journalist in me felt compelled to see what it was all about, and I’m so glad I did. My crash course in whiskey came courtesy of the Vault’s whiskey guru Cody Stys, who was so knowledgeable and gentle with this total newbie. I seriously learned so much, tasted some rare spirits, and walked away thinking this would make the perfect gift experience for any enthusiast.

The Stanley Ghost Tour

During this 60-minute after-dark walk through some of the hotel's haunted hotspots, a storytelling guide fills you in on the folklore and history surrounding The Stanley. It’s definitely creepy, but not so much that a kid couldn’t do it — in fact, I had several on the tour I was on (budding ghosthunters, so cute). The tour culminates in a quick pop down to the start of the storied Stanley Hotel tunnels. I didn’t catch any specters on camera, but I did have an intriguing moment involving a purported young spirit named Lucy. So, yeah, highly recommend! Just book early if you visit in the fall because October sells out fast.

Explore Rocky Mountain National Park

A view of Sprague Lake Julie Sprankles Aspen trees in their fall splendor Julie Sprankles INFO 1/2

Hiking

With more than 350 miles of trails, you can go as big or as bite-sized as you need. Just grab a map at the visitor center and get hoofing, or join a ranger-led walk. There are plenty of family-friendly loops, too. I recommend picking a trail with a water feature — in my experience, kids are 300% more cooperative when there’s a creek, lake, or waterfall to look at.

Sprague Lake and Bear Lake are two popular picks for families with little ones; Sprague Lake Loop is an accessible option for families needing flat, even terrain. This was one of the loops I did and loved. It’s easy, the views are incredible, and we even saw some local wildlife (so much fun to watch the trout in the creek).

Ranger Programs

Free, fun, and kid-friendly, ranger programs are the best way to learn about the park’s natural and cultural history in a way that’s palatable to little ones. Grab a Junior Ranger booklet at visitor centers so your kids can earn a badge after completing activities.

Wildlife Viewing

Not surprisingly, Rocky Mountain National Park is a prime place for wildlife viewing. I will never not be excited over seeing elk in the wild, and they’re everywhere here — especially during fall rut season in September and October. You may also spot marmots, pika, big horn sheep, mule deer, and more. Bring binoculars and turn it into a fun game with the kids. Bonus: Many wildlife-heavy meadows and pull-offs (like Moraine Park) require no hiking and are wheelchair accessible.

Scenic Drives

Trail Ridge Road had just closed for the season when I visited, as it’s open late spring through early fall. However, I’ve been assured it’s a must-do during the warmer months. Known as the “Highway to the Sky,” it climbs to a breathtaking 12,183 feet, offering unforgettable views. The soaring highway, which connects the east and west sides of the park, traces routes once traveled by Ute and other Native American groups. Today, it’s the highest continuous paved road in the country — and one of the best ways to appreciate the sheer scale of this landscape.

Camping & Horseback Riding

If more rugged adventure is your scene, you can camp year-round here in tents or RVs at designated campsites, with July through September being peak camping season. And you know what activity goes great with camping? Horseback riding, which is part of the park’s original DNA. Horses, mules, llamas, and burros are welcome on designated trails, and riding operates roughly May through October, depending on snowpack.

WHERE TO EAT IN ESTES PARK

Estes Park’s food scene leans heavily toward hearty comfort foods, but I was pleasantly surprised by how many lighter options you could find all over town, including vegetarian and vegan options. You’ve got your family-style taverns, breweries, nostalgic candy shops, and plenty of grab-and-go coffee spots, all with diverse menus.

Where I Ate

Cascades Restaurant & Lounge Julie Sprankles Coffee on the Rocks Julie Sprankles INFO 1/2

Cascades Restaurant & Lounge (The Stanley Hotel)

If you’re staying at The Stanley, don’t skip Cascades on-site, which offers classic Colorado dining with a modern twist. The arugula burrata salad with salmon that I had was exceptional, and enjoying it seated outside at a table with a built-in fire feature was heaven. Plus, Cascades has plenty of simple sides for picky eaters, and the service is exceptional.

Coffee on the Rocks

You could not ask for a cuter spot to fuel up before heading into Rocky Mountain National Park! This charming cafe is situated by a duck pond with outdoor seating, giving it a totally relaxed, family-friendly vibe. There were so many kids toddling around, feeding the birds, and enjoying hot chocolate during my visit. I opted for their avocado toast, like the good millennial that I am — I could have eaten it every day and been perfectly happy.

The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern

Built in 1937, this cozy, lively tavern feels like the kind of place locals really do frequent. The menu leans into scratch-made comfort food, with many options having a healthy bent. Add in local beers, live music several nights a week, and an inclusive vibe, and you’ve got the perfect way to end the day.

Kind Coffee

Kind Coffee is another local coffee spot that came very highly recommended. I see why: Their whole ethos is kindness, and they strive to serve coffee that’s fair-trade and shade-grown (so, ethical and sustainable). Everything I had here was good, and the gift section was great.

Whether you visit for the hikes, the history, or the haunting, Estes Park is just one of those destinations that gets under your skin in the best possible way. It feels both epic and easy, adventurous and also, somehow, like home. I’m already planning my return trip, and I’ve been told that’s just the Estes Park effect.