Growing up, my family traveled to North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for one week every summer. It was the quintessential family vacation: sun, sand, surf, lots of food, and too many things to do to ever get bored. But you know how it goes — I got older, moved away, had kids of my own, and life just kind of took over. So, decades after my last visit, I recently headed back to North Myrtle to see if it still holds up as a classic annual travel destination.

Happily, I wasn’t disappointed. In fact, North Myrtle overdelivered in two key areas: nostalgia and, perhaps most importantly, budget.

Because while I’ve always loved the beach, many beach vacations today don’t necessarily look like they did when we were kids. Between booking overpriced resorts and spending way too long searching for one square foot of sand that isn’t overcrowded, so many destinations just feel like they fail to deliver on the hype. They feel like work, which is the last thing you want on vacay.

North Myrtle is the antithesis of that.

Nestled just a few miles north of its louder cousin, South Myrtle (IYKYK), this Coastal Carolina town feels how summer used to feel: slow, sweet, a little retro. It has all the makings of a classic coastal escape, from diners with neon signs and all-you-can-eat seafood restaurants to miles upon miles of soft, sandy beaches. But it isn’t a totally sleepy beach town, either, thanks to an impressive array of entertainment options.

The bottom line is, it’s not trying to be the fanciest beach on the East Coast. It’s trying to be your family’s favorite beach. So, if you’re looking for a vacation that feels equal parts nostalgic and new — and that won’t break the bank — it might be time to plan a trip to North Myrtle Beach.

Where to Stay in North Myrtle Beach

You’ve got a lot of options here, so your best bet is to do some research based on what your group is hoping to get out of your vacation. Is an ocean view important to you? How about hotel amenities like a continental breakfast? Accommodations in North Myrtle include beach houses, condos, resorts, hotels, motels, campgrounds, and RV parks. So, truly, there’s something for everyone.

Where We Stayed in North Myrtle Beach

INFO 1/3

Our home base during our visit was the Bahama Sands Luxury Condominiums. These units may not be the most updated in the area, but you get a lot of bang for your buck: multiple rooms and bathrooms in the suite, a kitchen, an oceanfront balcony, a private parking garage, and a pool and hot tub area tucked just off the beach boardwalk.

Plus, the proximity to the best of North Myrtle (Barefoot Landing was so close!) can’t be beat.

What to Do in North Myrtle Beach

The most obvious answer here, of course, is to hit the beach. You could easily build a super-budget-friendly family vacation by planning your days around being in, on, or near the ocean. But beyond the sand and sun, North Myrtle offers attractions and activities for every interest and age.

For the outdoorsy among us, there’s kayaking, fishing, and horseback riding. Got a sports lover in the family? The area is a huge golf destination (and there’s plenty of putt-putt for the rest of us). Thrill seekers can speed around on a jet boat or fly high while parasailing, and the entire family can get in on the fun at arcades, live music venues, or dinner shows.

And if you’re traveling with grandparents who can provide kid coverage or on a grown-up trip, there’s a pretty vibrant nightlife scene (House of Blues was hopping every single night we were there).

What We Did in North Myrtle Beach

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy Explore North Myrtle Beach Explore North Myrtle Beach INFO 1/4

Beach, Beach, Beach

Something new I learned on this visit was that North Myrtle Beach consists of five well-known beaches: Cherry Grove, Ocean Drive Beach (or O-D, if you want to sound like a local), Crescent Beach, Windy Hill Beach, and Atlantic Beach. Each area has its own unique vibe, so I highly recommend doing a little beach-hopping when you’re in town.

Kayak to Waties Island

If you only book one excursion while you’re in North Myrtle Beach, make it the Waties Island Eco Tour and Shelling Adventure with J&L Kayaking. It’s two and a half hours of pure Lowcountry magic, and I am not exaggerating when I tell you I have thought about it every day since I got home.

We paddled through a glassy inlet, spotting egrets and herons, while following our guide until the inlet opened up into a three-mile stretch of undeveloped beach known as Waties Island — South Carolina’s northernmost barrier island. We walked the shoreline and pocketed a few perfect shells before begrudgingly heading back.

The entire experience was so pristine and peaceful; I would recommend it to anyone. We hadn’t kayaked in, like, 15 years before this trip, and we fared fine. Just make sure you wear a hat and bring sunscreen.

Take a Nature Walk

I can’t tell if this is some sort of local secret they’re trying to keep under wraps, but North Myrtle Beach has some truly stunning natural scenery beyond just the beach. At Heritage Shores Nature Preserve, we took an easy one-mile stroll through seven acres of marshland with elevated boardwalks, interpretive signs, and lookout points that help you appreciate how special this ecosystem is.

See a Show

We chose to see ICONIC, a new show at The Alabama Theatre at Barefoot Landing. Think of it as, like, baby Vegas: Cirque du Soleil meets comedy show meets concert spectacle meets beach-town nostalgia, but you can get tickets for under $50 a person. If you have tweens or teens, you might get a few eye-rolls, but it’s perfect for a multigenerational trip with grandparents and little ones. They have a snack bar where you can get popcorn and drinks for a steal to enjoy during the show, too.

Tip: Check out the plaques in the hall to learn more about each performer.

Get Wild at Alligator Adventure

Alligator Adventure at Barefoot Landing is sort of a rite of passage for anyone visiting North Myrtle, especially if you’re visiting from somewhere that doesn’t have these reptiles in the wild. You’ll see lots of alligators (I mean, right?), but this outdoor park is packed with everything from different croc species to exotic birds and more. Stick around to watch the feeding — it’ll thrill the whole fam.

Sail Into the Sunset on a Dolphin Cruise

We boarded a catamaran with Southern Shores Cruises for a two-hour dolphin-watching trip along the Intracoastal Waterway and felt almost immediately that our entire nervous systems were being regulated. You may not actually see any dolphins — the wind was a little too strong during our visit for that — but you’ll definitely see marine birds, fish jumping, and dusky skies that make for the perfect picture backdrop.

Learn to Shag (or Just Watch)

The shag is South Carolina’s official state dance, and North Myrtle Beach is the “Home of the Shag,” so it’s not surprising this dance tradition is alive and well in the area. Fat Harold’s Beach Club on Main Street is home to the Ocean Drive Shag Club, meaning you’re bound to see some shaggers if you stop by — and, in our experience, plenty of people are happy to take you for a spin around the dance floor to teach you.

Where to Eat in North Myrtle Beach

Trust me when I say you will eat good. We barely scratched the surface of all the local dining scene has to offer, but what we did taste didn’t let us down.

INFO 1/3

Where We Ate in North Myrtle Beach

Blueberry’s Grill at Barefoot Landing: This spot came highly recommended by our kayaking tour guide, and I’m so glad we decided to follow through and check it out. Think Southern comfort food with a creative twist, like Florentine broccolini benedicts and crab cake sandwiches. Inside feels cozy and modern, like something out of Joanna Gaines’ playbook, and I swear I would drive back right now for another serving of their blueberry hushpuppies.

This spot came highly recommended by our kayaking tour guide, and I’m so glad we decided to follow through and check it out. Think Southern comfort food with a creative twist, like Florentine broccolini benedicts and crab cake sandwiches. Inside feels cozy and modern, like something out of Joanna Gaines’ playbook, and I swear I would drive back right now for another serving of their blueberry hushpuppies. Hoskins Restaurant: This Main Street staple has been around since 1948 for good reason: It’s comfort food at its most authentic. Locals literally line up around the block for the seafood platters, fried chicken, and daily specials served “meat-and-three” style. Please do yourself a favor and don’t skip out on one of their handmade cream pies.

This Main Street staple has been around since 1948 for good reason: It’s comfort food at its most authentic. Locals literally line up around the block for the seafood platters, fried chicken, and daily specials served “meat-and-three” style. Please do yourself a favor and don’t skip out on one of their handmade cream pies. Souffles: The morning of our nature hike and kayaking tour, we knew we’d need a hearty breakfast that felt light and healthy enough not to drag us down. So, Souffles it was. We picked the beignets (hey, we were carb-loading) and a “flock your way,” aka build-your-own, omelet that came loaded with veggies.

The morning of our nature hike and kayaking tour, we knew we’d need a hearty breakfast that felt light and healthy enough not to drag us down. So, Souffles it was. We picked the beignets (hey, we were carb-loading) and a “flock your way,” aka build-your-own, omelet that came loaded with veggies. Nacho Hippo: File this under accidental finds — we stumbled upon this spot and loaded up on their Tree Hugger Nachos and sweet tea. These nachos were next-level with piles of fresh vegetables for just $14. We split them and, between the portion size and the free endless refills of chips and salsa, we had enough for a full to-go box.

File this under accidental finds — we stumbled upon this spot and loaded up on their Tree Hugger Nachos and sweet tea. These nachos were next-level with piles of fresh vegetables for just $14. We split them and, between the portion size and the free endless refills of chips and salsa, we had enough for a full to-go box. Melt on Main: Melt is a tiny little ice cream shop right on Main Street, serving house-made ice cream churned daily. The line outside the door pretty much tells you everything you need to know, but I’ll say this too: We had lavender honey and pumpkin roll, and they were both A++.

Melt is a tiny little ice cream shop right on Main Street, serving house-made ice cream churned daily. The line outside the door pretty much tells you everything you need to know, but I’ll say this too: We had lavender honey and pumpkin roll, and they were both A++. Cooper’s Tavern: This is actually located in Little River, just a short drive from North Myrtle. However, several NMB locals told us it was a favorite spot, so we had to check it out. We ordered the fried mac and cheese (crisp on the outside, perfectly gooey inside) and the mahi bites, which were fresh and flaky. The restaurant’s namesake, Cooper, is a dog, so everything inside is dog-themed, with pictures of pups all over the walls. It’s perfection, and definitely the kind of spot locals hang out.

Why You’ll Love North Myrtle Beach

Hands down, North Myrtle Beach was one of the most affordable vacation destinations I’ve traveled to in years, but it never felt like we were missing out on anything. We found simple pleasures and top-tier entertainment. It just has the kind of easygoing rhythm that’s hard to come by these days. It’s the kind of place you visit to breathe and reboot. To eat something fried and delicious after a long day on the water. To laugh until your stomach hurts while playing board games on a glass-top beach house table.

In other words, it’s the best kind of beach vacation: unpretentious and made for memories.