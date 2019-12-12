100+ Thinking Of You Quotes To Let Someone Know You Miss Them

When the person you love is miles and miles away, it’s nice to let them know that they’re on your mind. Sending a sweet message can go a long way, but the perfect “I’m thinking of you” letter or text can make all the difference. It’s nice to feel special and it’s even better to make someone feel exceptional. So before you send that heartfelt message, consider adding one of these quotes to let them know just how much you miss them.

Most people don’t live in the same city — or even state — as their family and friends. This means that we’re probably always missing at least one person in our life. Not sure how to let that person know how you’re feeling? Here are 101 quotes to let them know you’re thinking about them.

“I’m thinking of you. That’s all I do, all the time. You’re always the first and the last thing on this heart of mine. No matter where I go, or what I do, I’m thinking of you.” — Dierks Bentley “Thinking of you wherever you are. We pray for our sorrows to end and hope that our hearts will blend. Now I will step forward to realize this wish.” — Shiro Amano “If I had a rose for every time I thought of you, I’d be picking roses for a lifetime.” — Dylan McNair “I won’t waste the minutes given to me just to be with you, and the thousands of hours that I would spend afterwards thinking about you.” — Unknown “I still find each day too short for all the thoughts I want to think, all the walks I want to take, all the books I want to read, and all the friends I want to see.” – John Burroughs “Want to know a secret? Someone out there can’t stop thinking about you. You are Beautiful. Don’t ever believe differently.” — Drake “And if ever I’m alone you’ll say, ‘I’ll be thinking about you.’” — Calvin Harris “So, here I am, all by myself, thinking of you – no one else. There’s a feeling inside and as hard as I try, it just won’t go away.” — Angel Hema “One day I caught myself smiling for no reason, then I realized I was thinking of you.” — Rahul “Thinking about you is no longer an activity or a habit, it is now my way of life.” — Unknown “I don’t know what they are called — the spaces between seconds — but I think of you always in those intervals.” — Unknown “Although we are miles apart, the thought and touch of you lives within my heart. It is for that reason, my dear, you will always feel near, even though we are thousands of miles apart.” — Andrew Guzaldo “A day without you is like a day without sunshine. A life without you is like a life without music. You are the sunshine on my face and the music in my heart.” — Alfiya Shaliheen “Somewhere someone is thinking of you. Someone is calling you an angel. This person is using celestial colors to paint your image. Someone is making you into a vision so beautiful that it can only live in the mind.” — Henry Rollins “Late at night when all the world is sleeping, I stay up and think of you. And I wish on a star that somewhere you are thinking of me too.” — Selena Quintanilla Perez “Thinking of you is easy, I do it every day. Missing you is the heartache that never goes away.” — Michael Pryce “Thank you for reminding me what butterflies feel like.” — Unknown “In case you ever foolishly forget: I am never not thinking of you.”— Virginia Woolf “I just wanted to let you know that I feel very lucky to have you in my life.” — Ann Lynn “‘Cause when I think of you, baby, nothing else seems to matter.” — Janet Jackson “I think of you with every waking moment of my life and dream of you with every dream that I have; I miss you.” — Kong Moua “My thoughts are free to go anywhere, but it’s surprising how often they head in your direction.” — Unknown “I just wanted to let you know, I’ve been thinking of you, wondering how you have been, and praying for you too. I want you to always remember, no matter what you face, to look to God when it gets tough and keep walking in his grace.” — M.S.Lowndes “In the coldest February, as in every other month in every other year, the best thing to hold on to in this world is each other.” — Linda Ellerbee “Promise me you’ll never forget me because if I thought you would I’d never leave” — A.A. Milne “Lost in loneliness and pain. Black and unendurable, thinking of you with every corpuscle of my flesh, in every instant of night and day.” — Kenneth Rexroth “I saw two fallen branches in the shape of a heart. Thought of you.” — Stephanie Perkins “I am waiting and hoping and wishing for the time when we can be together again!” — Unknown “Where else would any sane man want to be, but in your eyes, your heart, and your arms, a sea of passion ever moving, beating like my heart when I think of you.” — Greg Mendoza “The moment that I could find another you would also be the moment that I have finished counting the grains of sand on the beach.” — Unknown “Every now and then my heart wanders back in time and all those old feelings awaken the memories in my mind.” — Fad Ibra “I wonder if that’s just how it feels to miss someone so bad — like being stabbed in the gut a little bit, each time you think of them.” — Kate Ellison “Love reckons hours for months, and days for years; and every little absence is an age.” — John Dryden “I’ve been thinking about you constantly since I left, wondering why the journey I’m on seemed to have led through you. I know my journey’s not over yet, and that life is a winding path, but I can only hope it somehow circles back to the place I belong. That’s how I think of it now. I belong with you.” — Nicholas Sparks “Words fall short whenever I want to tell you how special you are to me, but all I can say is, that my world is full of smiles whenever I think of you.”— Natalie Anderson “I don’t know where you are, but I miss you. I don’t know what you’re doing, but I’m thinking of you.” — London Mond “When I count my blessings, I count you twice.” — Unknown “You’re the one who has the key to my thoughts.” — Unknown “I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout you, wondering who’s stuck in your head at night. Wonder if I ever cross your mind, keeping you up in your bed at night.” — Ciara “Kindness in words creates confidence. Kindness in thinking creates profoundness – Kindness in giving creates love.” – Lao Tzu “Naps, chocolate, and you — not necessarily in that order.” — Unknown “When we’re together or when we’re apart, you’re first in my thoughts and first in my heart.” — Unknown “Missing you is like torture, and thinking of you is bliss.” — Unknown “I don’t know where you are, but I miss you. I don’t know what you’re doing, but I’m thinking of you.” — Unknown “Do you know I never ever feel bored, never ever feel lonely, because you are always in my thoughts, morning, afternoon, and night?” — Mitch Cuento “You don’t have to worry about the things people think about you once you know that they seldom ever do.” — Unknown “My mind wanders and I get lost in thoughts of you.” — Unknown “If it’s the thought that counts, then I’ll be counting a lot today.” — Unknown “I am thinking about you. When I look into your eyes and they swallowed me. They have turned the floor underfoot and mixed my head. Your look is simple but too much to be able to submit.” — Unknown “You are the sun in my day, the wind in my sky, the waves in my ocean, and the beat in my heart.” — Unknown “I am thinking of you, in my sleepless solitude tonight. If it’s wrong to love you, then my heart just won’t let me be right. ‘Cause I’m drowned in you, And I won’t pull through, without you by my side.” — Mariah Carey “Whenever I struggle to smile, I just close my eyes and think of you.” — Unknown “There is a huge difference between zest and torture. Zest is thinking and care of you and torture is more and more thinking and care about ourself.” — Unknown “I can go days without talking to you, months without seeing you, but not a second goes by that I’m not thinking about you.” — Anurag Prakash Ray “Thinking of you keeps me awake, and dreaming of you keeps me asleep.” — Unknown “It’s hard to love through distance, but not for me. I`m thinking of you today and forever.” — Unknown “The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” — Audrey Hepburn “Thinking of you this morning as I stretch my arms to the sky and think about what a good day it will be thanks to you.” — Unknown “If there comes a day when we can’t be together, keep me in your heart, I will stay there forever.” — Unknown “The one good thing about not seeing you is that I can write you letters.” — Svetlana Alliluyeva “Sometimes me think, ‘what is friend?’ and then me say, Friend is someone to share the last cookie with.” — Cookie Monster “It’s raining like cats and dogs outside. Why don’t you stop running through my mind, and come over and snuggle?” — Unknown “A good morning text doesn’t only mean ‘good morning.’ It has a silent message that says, ‘I think of you when I wake up.’” — Unknown “Through my life passed many people and get some memories, but you — you are something special I think about you every night every moment and I will never let you go.” — Unknown “My heart dances with joy when I think about you.” — Debasish Mridha “If I had a single flower for every time I think of you, I could walk forever in my garden.” — Claudia Adrienne Grandi “Some people are so much sunshine to the square inch.” — Walt Whitman “When I think of you, I think of kindness, wisdom, and love. Thanks for being you.” — Sam Crow “I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Terri Guillemets “Did you ever stop to think, and forget to start again?” — A.A. Milne “Thinking of you. And not just because work is boring.” — Unknown “Let us be grateful to people who make us happy, they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom.” — Marcel Proust “Between a million yesterdays and a million tomorrows, there’s only one today. And I would never let it pass without telling you I’m thinking of you.” — Mitch Cuento “I find your image in everything: sunshine, wind, waves. I`m just thinking of you.” — Unknown “I won’t be able to stop thinking about you, and I won’t even try.” — Unknown “I ran up the stairs thinking that you were still here to give you one last hug before you left. I am sorry I missed you, but I am still thinking of you.” — Unknown “I am thinking about you. When I look into your eyes and they swallowed me. They have turned the floor underfoot and mixed my head. Your look is simple but too much to be able to submit.” — Unknown “Thinking of you on this trying day. I am happy to know that no matter what may happen, thoughts of you will bring happiness.” — Unknown “Thou perchance art thinking now. As I think of thee, and our thoughts in heaven above meet invisibly.” — J.J. Britton “I put on music; you are there. I watch a movie; you are there. No matter what I do, you’re forever on my mind.” — Unknown “You shine brightly like the sun in my eyes. Your smile is forever imprinted in my sight even though I close my eyes.” — Unknown “Tonight here, without you I realize how much you mean to me and how much I need you. When I look at the stars, I think about you and I am happy that we are under the same sky.” — Unknown “May brooks and trees and singing hills join in the chorus too, and every gentle wind that blows send happiness to you.” — Irish Blessing “Ah…memories, memories…Sometimes you want all back. And sometimes you want far away from all. I am thinking about you. What are you to me? Maybe you will come back to me, but maybe you will be the stranger who knows me very well.” — Unknown “I may not be perfect, but I know that when I wake up with thoughts of you, my day will always be good.” — Unknown “They say that time heals all wounds but all it’s done so far is give me more time to think about how much I miss you.” — Elizabeth Wilder “When I think about you I am helpless. I feel like pain jets all around me in every second. Yesterday you told me that you will call today. And today will be the day after tomorrow. But you will always be the same.” — Unknown “I am thinking about you. Please be my reality who is better than the dream.” — Unknown “When there are no words to say, but know that I’m always here for you.” — Danielle Duckery “If instead of a gem, or even a flower, we should cast the gift of a loving thought into the heart of a friend, that would be giving as the angels give.” — George MacDonald “I think about you constantly, whether it’s with my mind or my heart.” — Albany Bach Reid “I think I’d miss you even if we never met.” — The Wedding Date “When I’m thinking of you, the sun is brighter and life is easier!” — Unknown “Thinking of you is not as easy as you can suppose, because when I think about you, I cannot stop to do something else!” — Unknown “Do you know why I like to think about you? When I think about you, I feel complete, as I’ve never felt before!” — Unknown “When I’m thinking of you, I feel really alive.” — Unknown “I like thinking of you. When I do this, I always smile.” — Unknown “You are the one that I stay up all night thinking about, coming up with cute things that I wish could happen.” — Unknown “All that you are is all that I’ll ever need.” — Ed Sheeran “When I was thinking of you I realized all the positive influences you had on my life, thank you.” — B. Rivers “They say that when you find yourself smiling for no apparent reason, someone else is thinking about you and is smiling too.” — Unknown “This is a hug from me to you, to let you know I am thinking of you. And although I have nothing to say, you know I have thought of you today.” — Unknown “Thinking of you. When skies seem dark and times get tough, and you don’t know what to do…just know you have a friend right here to support and help you through.” — Unknown “Just thought I’d let you know I’ve been thinking of you. So I thought I’d brighten up your day and bring a smile to you, praying God will touch your life in a more meaningful way and that you’ll feel the warmth of God, today and every day. — M.S. Lowndes “Thinking of you. Today you’ve been on my mind so I thought I’d get in touch. I’m praying that all is going well for we haven’t seen you much. I know our lives can get so busy with all that we must do, but I wanted to take this time to say I’m thinking of you too.” — Unknown “I realized I was thinking of you, and I began to wonder how long you’d been on my mind. Then it occurred to me: since I met you, you’ve never left.” — Unknown “I am thinking about you, and I know that the easiest thing is to spin and continue. But the hardest thing is to stay and try to believe again.” — Unknown