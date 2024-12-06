A financial expert is calling out the major double standard when it comes to money and how women, once again, just cannot win. In her video, she speaks to the massive flaw in money saving rhetoric focused on cutting out “silly habits” like lattes and manicures AKA women’s hobbies even though male hobbies tend to be way more involved and way more costly.

“I did all this research for my book Financial Feminist about the way women spend money versus men, and the frivolous spending, the spending that is the reason you can't get rich or the reason you can't get ahead, is only feminine spending,” Tori Dunlap notes.

“It's the lattes. It's the manicures. It's shopping, right? The reason women aren't rich is because they f**cking have a shopping addiction. That is just a complete double standard.”

Now, why is this such a gross double standard? Enter: men’s hobbies!

“Men are out here spending so much money on NFL season tickets and sports betting and golf and golf clubs and on the video game consoles and the video games and then the opt-up, add-ins, whatever, in the video game,” she explains.

“Yet, the reason we're not rich as women is because we spend money. No, I'm sorry. I'm calling out that double standard. That is absolute bullshit. No. No. The reason women aren't rich is because of systemic oppression.”

Thousands of others in Dunlap’s comment section agreed with her call out.

“My husband has probably $20,000 worth of gym equipment. I really just wanted a Dyson air wrap 😂,” one user wrote.

“Yes! My coworkers & boss made fun of me for spending $200 on a concert ticket ONE time meanwhile they spend $150 on golf EVERY WEEKEND. Not to mention the season tickets to baseball and football game,” another noted.

Yes yes yes to all this! My husband’s profession (and hobby) is playing professional music! I don’t even want to know how much money has been spent on everything he needs for that. My hobby though? Books! Are they even comparable?