I’m going to level with you: My hair is greying and therefore coarse, prone to breakage, and overall kind of a pain in the butt. I do a lot to maintain my hair, which has gone through a metamorphosis in the past six or seven years. And one product I use pretty much every day — or rather, as a mom of two who works from home most days, on the days I need to look presentable — is Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream + Taming Wand.

Like I said, my hair is giving “is it a baby hair or is postpartum hair loss (it has been 10 years since I last gave birth) still doing its thing?” The hairs framing my face and at my part line in particular are a nuisance. They love to stick up every which way, and in the past, no amount of hair spray or heat styling could keep them laid down throughout the day. Until now.

This stuff just works. It’s not too heavy, but heavy enough to stay, and bonus, it smells pretty good (it comes in three scents; I have the original citrus one in the pink tube). So if your hair is prone to static, frizz, or generally standing on end, especially as the seasons change, look no further.

Stats

Price: $20.00

$20.00 Sizes: 20 mL, or all three scents are available in 10 mL in a gift set

20 mL, or all three scents are available in 10 mL in a gift set Who it’s for: Anyone whose hair needs to be tamed, pre- or post-blow drying or even air drying.

The Ingredients

As a brand, dae is Leaping Bunny-certified, which means that their products — and their supply chain — are free of animal testing. The entire line is vegan and certified cruelty-free. And, bonus, I don’t use sulfates in my hair, and this product is sulfate-free.

The hero ingredient is dragon fruit, which is rich in antioxidants and known to lock in moisture. The formula also includes a blend of cactus flower extract, prickly pear seed oil, and moringa seed oil to nourish the hair while also reminding it of its place.

The product comes in three scents: Signature Citrus (what I have), and two limited-edition fragrances: Vanilla Dae Beam and Desert Peach.

The Packaging

While the styling cream itself works well, it’s the packaging that really sets this product apart.

You can purchase dae’s Cactus Fruit Styling Cream in a tube, sure. But instead of coming in a tube, pot, or bottle and applying the product with your hands, here it’s packaged in a tube that comes with what looks like an oversized mascara wand with longer, more flexible bristles. You can lightly apply the styling cream with the brush to tame flyaways, or use more pressure and deposit more product for slicked back styles or shaping your edges.

How I Use The Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream + Taming Wand

On days that I blow dry my hair, I use a firmer hand with the wand to press the newly created flyaways onto my head once I’m finished. And on the days when I’m working from home — and therefore care a little less — I’ll do a quick pass to catch any errant hairs and get them to stay down. I tend to carry this in my purse throughout the day, storing along with hand sanitizer and hand cream, and use it as needed towards the end of the day if I’m going out post-work.

While doing this piece, I learned that you can also use this product pre-blow dry on your flyaways or ends; until now, I’ve only used it as a finisher when I’m ready to put my shoes on and get out the door.

The Results

This product packs a punch. I have sensitive hair (if that’s a thing) and it’s prone to getting oily or matted down by products. But not this one. It holds well and has a lovely smell to it that doesn’t compete with my shampoo.

What I love about this stuff is that it goes on fairly smoothly. Sure there are occasional white clumps of product, but you can brush them out or grab them with your fingers. I’ll be honest: I touch my hair a lot. I’m just one of those people. But this stuff will hold pretty well, especially for my pesky forehead-facing baby hairs (thanks pregnancies!). And, best of all, it leaves behind no residue and makes no discernible difference, as in being shiny or matte, to the appearance of my hair.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

I love the wispiness of the brush; it makes applying the product so easy.

I like that it’s small enough that you can throw it in your bag to reapply later in the day if you have evening plans.

It’s not greasy nor does it bog hair down or make it crunchy.

A little goes a long way.

The brand is Leaping Bunny-certified, cruelty-free, and vegan.

Cons:

If you put it on in the morning, you will need to reapply if you have nighttime plans.

The product can gloop up just like a mascara, but if you move the wand around it resolves itself.

Final Verdict

This styling wand makes my not-often-washed hair look so much better in a matter of seconds, and makes for a great finishing touch when I’m heading out for the rare day at the office.

The TL;DR

Add this to your to-go makeup pouch, or leave it at home. Either way, you’ll use it ‘til the last drop.

Had To Share highlights the products and finds that Scary Mommy editors and contributors love so much, we just had to share in the group chat.