Do you ever find yourself irritable, hungry 24/7, and generally “meh”? And then a few days later, you get your period, and you’re like, “Ohhh, right! This old thing!” It comes as a surprise to us, so imagine how our partners feel.

One woman on TikTok is going viral after using ChatGPT to help track her menstrual cycle, along with details about what to expect during the different phases of her cycle.

“I had ChatGPT make me a chart that shows my menstrual cycle and all the phases I'm in at each part of the month so that me and my boyfriend know exactly what to expect!” she said while posting the infographic to her fridge.

The sheet explains what’s happening during each phase of her menstrual cycle along with suggestions for how her partner can show support.

The document begins, “This guide explains Kayla's cycle in an easy-to-read, color-coded format with specific dates for the October 2025 cycle.”

Menstrual (Sept 25 - Sept 30)

“What's Happening: Bleeding, low energy, cramps possible, more inward focus. Best Support: Rest, comfort, patience, heating pad, snacks, emotional support,” the doc reads.

Follicular (Oct 1 - Oct 6)

The chart continues, “What's Happening: Energy rising, mood improving, more motivation and creativity. Best Support: Encouragement, fun activities, workouts, social time.”

Ovulation (Oct 7 - Oct 9)

“What's Happening: Peak energy, confidence, high libido, communication strong. Best Support: Date nights, compliments, connection, help with big tasks,” the doc suggests.

Luteal (Oct 10 - Oct 21)

Lastly the doc reads, “What's Happening: Energy dips, PMS symptoms may show (bloating, cravings, mood changes) Best Support: Patience, understanding, healthy snacks, space if needed, reassurance.”

After her video went viral, TikTok users flooded Kayla’s comment section.

After several users asked for the ChatGPT prompt Kayla used, she shared in the comments:

“I want to create a menstrual cycle guide PDF that I can print for my fridge. Please help me generate it step by step.

My most recent period started on [insert start date] and ended on [insert end date]. I want the guide to be easy to read, color-coded by phase, and broken into sections instead of a table so the text doesn't overlap. Each section should include:

Phase name + dates

What's Happening (symptoms/energy)

Best Support (what I might need from others)