12 Thoughtful Gifts For Every Type Of Mom — All From Walmart.com

Designer shades, light therapy devices, and more.

by Marie Lodi
VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

Let’s face it, moms have a seriously tough job. Show her how much you care this Mother’s Day (or literally any day, for that matter) with a gift that speaks to her soul. Whether she’s your partner, sister, friend, work wife, or your own mother, giving her a unique and special gift that truly pertains to her interests is always a foolproof move — one that might even put you in the running to be her favorite person ever (if you aren’t that person already, of course). But where do you even begin on this great mom-gifting quest? One simple, always affordable destination: Walmart.com.

Walmart.com has all sorts of cool gifts for every type of mom. If she’s a fitness buff, consider a new bike, a sleek smartwatch, or noise-canceling earbuds. If she’s the type to go wild whenever she’s in the beauty section, lean into the retailer’s impressive range of skincare products and devices that will upgrade her daily routine. Got a mom who’s an aspiring food vlogger or a master chef in the kitchen? A cooking gadget can make an extremely thoughtful gift. There are even gifts that will simply make her laugh, which can be the best gift of all.

Keep scrolling for 12 of our favorite mom-friendly gifts from Walmart.com.

Zum Bar
Frankincense and Myrrh Goat's Milk Soap, 3-Pack

This is no ordinary bar soap, so it’s perfect for a not-so-ordinary mom, especially if she likes unique beauty products. Made with goat’s milk and a myriad of nourishing plant oils, this frankincense and myrrh-scented soap makes a divine gift any day of the year.

$17
Apple
Apple Watch Series 7

Whether she’s an avid gym-goer or the type to walk three miles a day, she’ll appreciate this Apple Watch, which allows her to log workouts, measure her EKG, and track sleep (plus a slew of other cool benefits).

$329
MyChelle
Deep Repair Cream

Skincare-loving moms will enjoy this luxe moisturizer. It’s chock-full of antioxidants like organic rosehip oil and black currant oil that help keep skin hydrated, increase elasticity, and help with hyperpigmentation.

$30
Scary Mommy
Out Of Service When Lit candle

Since moms don’t have a “closed for business” sign that alerts everyone that she’s taking a break from all the BS, this hilarious, floral-scented candle is the next best thing.

$35
The Dad
WTF Happened Report Notepad

Being a busy mom means days filled with nonstop excitement (both the good and bad kind), so what better way for her to keep track of it all than this hilarious record keeper? This notepad allows her to catalog all the hijinks she may encounter, from the “gross,” to the ones that justify someone being “grounded forever,” and everything in between.

$18
Huffy
Panama Jack 26-inch Beach Cruiser Bike for Women

Does the mom in your life have some sort of bicycle on her wishlist? Forget an at-home exercise bike and get her a beach cruiser instead. There’s something about being able to ride around town with the wind in your hair, and this stylish Panama Jack Beach Cruiser is the only way to do it. And if she’s the type who loves a picnic, she’ll appreciate this fun, surprise accessory: the bottle opener on the fork of the bike.

$250
Canon
EOS Rebel T100 Digital SLR Camera with 18-55mm Lens Kit

If you have a friend whose photography hobby took the backseat once she had a baby, a camera is the perfect gift to inspire her to become a shutterbug again. This Canon SLR has the capability to connect to her phone to upload and share photos right away.

$379
SAMSUNG
Galaxy Tab A8, 10.5" Tablet 64GB (Wi-Fi), Pink Gold

A highly organized momma (Virgo, or otherwise) will adore you for giving her this Samsung Galaxy tablet. She’ll be able to do everything on this device, from managing her family’s busy schedule to taking a virtual cooking class.

$219
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore
9QT TriZone Air Fryer, Sage Green

This air fryer is a savior for anyone who needs to whip up a quick meal — especially moms on the go. Thanks to the dual cooking zones, Mom will be able to easily cook two different foods at the same time. The best part? It will look amazing on her kitchen counter.

$153
Beats
Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds

The phrase “noise canceling” is pure magic in Mom World. She’ll love using these for catching up on podcasts or taking some time to chill with her favorite meditation app.

$144
Moschino
Women's Black Square Sunglasses

Whether she’ll use them for covering up her late-night eye baggage or elevating her outfit, the fashionable mom in your life will surely obsess over these chic designer shades.

$99
MZ Skin
Light Therapy Golden Facial Treatment Device

If she’s super serious about her skincare regimen, this LED mask might just be her holy grail. It helps stimulate collagen, improve acne, reduce inflammation, repair UV damage, fade scarring, and so much more.

$435