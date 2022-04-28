12 Thoughtful Gifts For Every Type Of Mom — All From Walmart.com

Let’s face it, moms have a seriously tough job. Show her how much you care this Mother’s Day (or literally any day, for that matter) with a gift that speaks to her soul. Whether she’s your partner, sister, friend, work wife, or your own mother, giving her a unique and special gift that truly pertains to her interests is always a foolproof move — one that might even put you in the running to be her favorite person ever (if you aren’t that person already, of course). But where do you even begin on this great mom-gifting quest? One simple, always affordable destination: Walmart.com.

Walmart.com has all sorts of cool gifts for every type of mom. If she’s a fitness buff, consider a new bike, a sleek smartwatch, or noise-canceling earbuds. If she’s the type to go wild whenever she’s in the beauty section, lean into the retailer’s impressive range of skincare products and devices that will upgrade her daily routine. Got a mom who’s an aspiring food vlogger or a master chef in the kitchen? A cooking gadget can make an extremely thoughtful gift. There are even gifts that will simply make her laugh, which can be the best gift of all.

Keep scrolling for 12 of our favorite mom-friendly gifts from Walmart.com.