110 Memorable Three-Word Quotes That Are Short And Sweet
Are you a fan of quotes but short on time? Us too. When you’re looking for your next Instagram caption, a cool and snappy message to send to a friend or your texting teen, some long quotes just won’t cut it. And much like the one-liner joke, there’s something so refreshing about a really short quote.
When it comes to sentences, size doesn’t matter — keeping a message short can go a long way. Although there are many words you can use to tell someone how you feel, sometimes all you need are three. Being brief isn’t a bad thing because small phrases can still pack a punch. So with that in mind, we’ve rounded up the most memorable three-word quotes with bite-sized nuggets of humor and wisdom.
- “I’ll be there.”
- “I love you.”
- “Maybe you’re right.”
- “I trust you.”
- “Go for it.”
- “Got your back.”
- “How are you?”
- “I want you.”
- “Get lost, creep.”
- “Let’s get high.”
- “I respect you.”
- “Please forgive me.”
- “Now or never.”
- “Get enough sleep.”
- “I miss you.”
- “Let’s get drunk.”
- “Nurture your best.”
- “Let’s just dance.”
- “Let it go.”
- “Try something new.”
- “Keep it legal.”
- “I am sorry.”
- “Thanks so much.”
- “Protect your health.”
- “Do it now.”
- “Appreciate the moment.”
- “Be a giver.”
- “Block out haters.”
- “Change is good.”
- “Count your blessings.”
- “Against all odds.”
- “All is well.”
- “Dreams come true.”
- “Never give up.”
- “Winners never quit.”
- “Success breeds success.”
- “Never look back.”
- “Make it happen.”
- “Be obsessively grateful.”
- “Good vibes only.”
- “Feed your soul.”
- “You are enough.”
- “Nobody is perfect.”
- “Keep it cool.”
- “Learn from yesterday.”
- “Never stop dreaming.”
- “Keep it fun.”
- “Don’t drive drunk.”
- “Celebrate your victories.”
- “Let’s be friends.”
- “This is music.”
- “Over and out.”
- “Where are you?”
- “Wake your dreams.”
- “Life won’t wait.”
- “Believe in yourself.”
- “Let it be.”
- “Hold my hand.”
- “Who are you?”
- “This will pass.”
- “Speak the truth.”
- “Live your potential.”
- “Live, learn, love.”
- “Love conquers all.”
- “Love endures delay.”
- “Love, light, laughter.”
- “Love your enemies.”
- “Love your job.”
- “Love your parents.”
- “Maintain your integrity.”
- “Make enough money.”
- “Have meaningful goals.”
- “Make new friends.”
- “Make people grin.”
- “Make somebody’s day.”
- “Make things happy.”
- “Never hold grudges.”
- “No strings attached.”
- “Only hope remains.”
- “Organize your life.”
- “Passion, strength, fire.”
- “Pick yourself flowers.”
- “Plan your vacation.”
- “Procrastination steals time.”
- “Rain will fall.”
- “Read a book.”
- “Read interesting articles.”
- “Ready… Aim… Fire.”
- “Remember to live.”
- “Respect your elders.”
- “Ride or die.”
- “Save every penny.”
- “Seize the day.”
- “Shine your light.”
- “Creativity takes courage.”
- “Don’t overthink it.”
- “Try new things.”
- “Nourish your soul.”
- “Happiness is homemade.”
- “Be the exception.”
- “Conquer from within.”
- “Escape the ordinary.”
- “Aspire to inspire.”
