At this point in my life, I've started to accept that a daily midafternoon slump is simply part of my reality. I sit down for lunch, trading half an hour for what I hope is the energy boost I need to buoy me through the rest of the afternoon. It’s usually something light-ish — maybe a tomato sandwich, or a salad, or sometimes just whatever leftovers my kids didn’t eat from dinner the night before. But 20 minutes later, without fail, I feel like I could literally lie down on the kitchen floor and take a big ol’ nap.

Colloquially, we refer to this as a food coma… or, if you want to be extra about it, postprandial somnolence. That’s the proper term for the wave of fatigue that washes over you post-meal. And if you’re absolutely convinced it’s only gotten worse with age, well, we’ve got that in common.

I asked three experts who work in metabolic and hormone health to explain what’s really going on and what we can do to get through it.

What is a food coma?

A few things happen in tandem after you eat, and most of them come back to blood sugar.

After a meal (especially a big or heavy one loaded with simple carbs), your blood sugar spikes, and because your body releases insulin to handle the spike, it can then drop. That swing can leave you feeling groggy, explains functional and integrative medicine expert Dr. Stacie Stephenson, a certified nutrition specialist and current board member of The American Nutrition Association.

Plus, Stephenson points out, digestion itself is kind of a big deal. “A lot of your energy resources are diverted to digestion, leaving your brain and muscles feeling depleted,” she says, which is part of why a heavy meal knocks you on your ass more than a light one.

There’s also a hormonal component at play here. Carb-rich meals may increase the availability of tryptophan, an amino acid your body uses to make serotonin and melatonin, notes Kisha Pickford, a nurse practitioner who specializes in metabolic health.

But why does it so often hit after lunch specifically? Like many things in life, it has a lot to do with timing.

“Most food comas occur after a large lunch, which aligns with the body’s natural circadian rhythm dip — the classic afternoon slump,” says Helen Tieu, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator. And, you guessed it, that dip typically lands somewhere between 2 and 5 p.m., when most of us are trying to power through the back half of our day.

Why does it hit different in your mid-30s and 40s?

Welcome to midlife, where your metabolism gets real persnickety. As you may have guessed, a lot of that has to do with hormones.

Our hormones start to shift as we age and our bodies become less insulin-sensitive, Stephenson says, so the way blood sugar affects us after a meal can feel even stronger. Add to that the less efficient digestion and poor sleep that often tag along with this stage of life, and it’s little wonder we’re dozing off after midday vittles.

As Tieu points out, it's cumulative — stress, busy schedules, and hormonal changes that impact appetite, insulin sensitivity, and energy all pile up over time. And although many people start really noticing it in their 30s or 40s, it can show up earlier… especially when diet or sleep habits are less than ideal.

Do certain foods aggravate the issue?

You betcha, and you can probably guess the most notorious offenders. Things that tend to leave you ready for naptime include large portions, sugary drinks and/or heavy carbs, highly processed foods, alcohol, and going too long without eating (usually followed by eating a lot).

Things that are more likely to keep you trucking along through the midafternoon slump include lean protein, fiber-rich carbs like leafy greens and vegetables, healthy fats, smaller meals, and not waiting too long to eat.

“Small meals with high fiber and protein are best for minimizing this effect,” Stephenson says. Pickford agrees that, for many people, “including protein at every meal can make a significant difference in afternoon energy levels.”

OK, so what does that really look like? Tieu offers up her go-to real-world swap: Skip the plain bagel with peanut butter and reach for a whole-grain version with eggs and avocado to boost protein and healthy fats. Another low-effort idea that helps, says Stephenson, is heading out for a short walk after lunch. This can blunt the blood sugar spike so it doesn't hit quite so hard.

Could this be a perimenopause thing?

As a woman in her early 40s, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve had a symptom pop up only to find out it’s associated with perimenopause. So, it doesn’t feel like a stretch to me that post-lunch fatigue could be, too.

It’s definitely possible, according to the experts, but it’s usually part of a bigger picture.

Declining estrogen levels affect a whole host of things in your body, from insulin sensitivity and body composition to sleep and energy regulation. It certainly plays into why so many of us start to feel like someone switched the rules up on us around 40.

“Many women notice that foods they previously tolerated well suddenly leave them feeling tired or sluggish during perimenopause and menopause,” Pickford says. And while hormones don’t cause every symptom, they can “amplify underlying metabolic changes.”

Tieu puts it this way: For women in this stage, “it’s not just the meal causing the crash; it’s often layered on top of poor sleep, stress, and hormones.”

When is all of this normal, and when should you talk to a physician?

A bit of sleepiness after a decent-sized meal, particularly between 2 and 5 p.m., is typically considered normal.

The more useful question is whether it’s interfering with your life in some tangible or measurable way. If you genuinely can’t keep your eyes open and it’s causing your work to suffer, or if you have to carve out (nonexistent) time in your schedule to take an afternoon nap every day, it’s probably worth flagging your concerns with your doctor. Barring any obvious explanations, of course, like a sleep-regressing toddler keeping you up all night.

It’s also worth a check-in, Tieu says, if the fatigue comes with other symptoms that seem new to you, like:

Dizziness or shakiness

Sweating

Heart palpitations

Persistent brain fog

Excessive hunger or frequent sugar cravings

Increased thirst or urination

Digestive problems

Unexplained weight loss or gain

Those can point to a handful of things — most of which are easily treatable — such as a vitamin deficiency or even sleep apnea. But the key point here is that it’s best addressed with a trusted medical professional rather than panic-Googling at midnight.

The totally doable takeaway?

The experts insist you don’t have to deprive yourself of anything or drastically change your lifestyle to take back ownership of your afternoons.

Instead, it all boils down to a bunch of manageable habits: making sure your meals have protein, adding in some fiber, avoiding oversized portions, not waiting too long between meals, taking it easy on ultra-processed foods and alcohol, and aiming for good sleep as much as possible. And if you can squeeze in a walk after you eat? Even better.

At the end of the day, that post-meal food coma is really about biology… and biology, thankfully, is something we can work with.