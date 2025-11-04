Would You Buy A Toilet Camera That Analyzes Your Poop? Yes, It’s A Real Thing

Wearable fitness trackers are so normal now. How many of your friends have an Apple Watch, Oura ring, or Garmin band? We discuss sleep scores and cycle tracking and step counts in shared language because it’s all just a part of our lives these days. But there’s a new kind of health tracker on the block, and it’s... not exactly like the others: toilet cameras. That’s right — you can now be the proud owner of a toilet camera that clips onto the bowl and snaps images of what enters, analyzing your deposits for all sorts of health indicators like hydration, consistency, and more.

There are currently two brands of toilet cams available, one from Kohler and another from a new company aptly named Throne. Both brands say their products use powerful sensors (and Throne’s uses a little AI) to analyze your waste and deliver findings straight to your phone. Once the cameras establish what’s normal for your body, they can flag abnormal poops, changes in hydration status, and the presence of blood in stool. The cameras aim down only, so fear not, there will be no butthole-gazing.

Throne’s toilet camera, at least, did start out as kind of a joke between its co-founders, says John Capodilupo, the brand’s chief product officer. “But they started to talk to GIs and realized that actually there’s a huge unmet need of getting objective data on your bowel function and hydration.” As someone with ulcerative colitis and inflammatory bowel disease, Capodilupo says he’d been wondering how to better identify his triggers and track his gut health. But even he, a co-founder of fitness and sleep tracker brand WHOOP, had struggled to find a way to do so until now.

Kohler Health’s analytics apparently monitor the frequency, consistency, and shape of your poops, while also sending you push notifications to alert you when you’re underhydrated or have blood in your stool. Throne does the same, while also assigning a Bristol Stool Chart classification to each of your “evacuations” — this is the same tool a gastroenterologist would use to grade your poops. Here’s everything Throne’s website says their camera tracks, for you discerning readers:

Gut Health Analytics

Gut Health Score

Session Duration

Bristol Stool Scale (BSS) Classification

Regularity

Advanced Stool Metrics

Color

Buoyancy (sink vs. float)

Diameter (thin, normal, wide, very wide)

Volume (small, medium, large)

Urinary Health Analytics

Hydration Score

Urine Osmolality

Color

Flow Rate Analysis (for those who pee standing up*)

Total Voided Volume

Max Flow Rate

Average Flow Rate

Voided Time

Total # of Urinations

Total # of Nighttime Urinations

But what about all the other poopers in your house, you say? Well, you can totally sign up for family memberships with both brands, and the Dekoda has a fingerprint scanner so you can identify yourself and get your data delivered to your phone. The Throne One detects your phone’s proximity, and that’s how it assigns each user’s data. In both cases, this means house guests can poop privately without messing up your, um, trends.

Of course, regular wearables are expensive, so what’s the price point of a wearable for your toilet? Throne is currently taking preorders for the Throne One cameras, which will ship in January 2026. You’ll also need Throne’s app and a membership to access your readings. A membership costs $5.99 per month or $69.99 per year. Kohler’s Dekoda camera is available now. To use the product, you need to download the Kohler Health app and pay for a membership — $6.99 a month or $70 annually. Both models are rechargeable and come with charging cords.

If you look up the Bristol Stool Chart, you’ll see that you want to have a 3 or 4 graded poop, “which is a well-rounded, sausage-shaped stool,” says Dr. Caroline Soyka, a gastroenterologist at Jupiter Medical Center. Overall, she feels like toilet cameras are “a very expensive substitute for just looking in the toilet,” when you can assign your own Bristol Stool Chart numbers if your doctor has asked you to log your stools.

On the other hand, Capodilupo says when assessing your hydration, for example, Throne is not just snapping a pic of your pee and checking the color but analyzing its osmolality — “a scientific measurement of the concentration of particles inside of it,” he says — which is not something the naked eye can do. You can also download detailed reports with short summaries to take to your doctor’s appointments so you’re not manually logging all that info, but have it at the ready for appointments with your GI specialist.

A product like this could be helpful for someone who genuinely can’t stand looking at their own poop, Soyka says — she has met many patients who feel this way. She advocates for looking at your stool, knowing what “normal” looks like for you, and eyeballing it for signs of blood. “Look in the toilet, look at your stool, make sure that it continues to look like the normal stool that you have every day. And if something changes, call your doctor,” she says.

A toilet camera might be right for those who just nerd out over health insights, yes, but also folks who have stomach issues and need help gathering data and identifying triggers, Capodilupo says. That said, Throne advises that everyone still stick to the recommended colon cancer screenings GIs like Soyka recommend: regular colonoscopies beginning at age 45 for most people, or age 40 for those with a family history of colon cancer or colon polyps. As for overall gut health, she says to focus on hydration, eating a diet high in fiber, and making sure you get plenty of walking and movement in your day. You can get a pretty good read on your gut health just by paying attention and knowing your normal, as far as she’s concerned. Whether or not you choose to use a toilet cam is up to you.