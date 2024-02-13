10 Trader Joe’s Cult Favorites You Must Try, According To Customers

TJ’s 15th Annual Customer Choice Awards winners are here!
The results of the annual TJ’s Customer Choice Awards have arrived, so grab your grocery lists because if you’re going to take foodie advice from anyone, it better be a TJ’s foodie. Here are the best drinks, snacks, desserts, cheeses, and more.
For a second year in a row, customers have praised TJ’s chili and lime rolled crisps as its best overall product. They make the perfect vessel for bean or guac dip, or a spicy side for sandwiches and burgers.