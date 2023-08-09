12 Trader Joe’s Finger Food Recipes That Are Finger-Lickin’ Good

Finger foods can encompass a whole of things. It can be a charcuterie board of sliced fruits, cheeses, meats, and veggies or a tray with dips and different accouterments. When associated with sports, it often means wings, mozzarella sticks, and sliders. But at Trader Joe’s, finger foods aren’t only finger-lickin’ good; they’ve got a bit of a classier edge to them. They go far beyond TJ’s frozen food aisle (whose items do make for great appetizers, btw).

Why settle for fries when you can make your own Everything But the Bag Onion Rings? Italian meatballs? Boring. Try TJ’s recipe for Sweet Balls of Fire instead. And the best part is you’ll have one less thing to wash when you’re done eating: utensils!

Whatever you might be craving, this TJ’s recipe guide will point you and your taste buds in the right direction. Chef’s note: Some of these munchies come with a lengthier list of ingredients and instructions, so those cooking on a time crunch may want to opt for recipes with a quicker turnaround, like the Cobb Salad Stuffed Eggs or Spicy Goat Cheese Spread. Alas, if you’re looking for finger foods that will impress, we’ve bookmarked several of those, too.

Find tomorrow’s snack or your next party appetizer below.

Sweet Balls of Fire

There are no ifs, ands, or buts about it: Mini meatballs are the quintessential go-to finger food. They pack a ton of protein and flavor, and when served on a stick, they’re mess-free! If you like a bit of spice, try TJ’s Sweet Balls of Fire recipe, which calls for the brand’s sweet chili sauce and sugar raspberry preserves. Meatballs and preserves? It sounds a bit wacky, but I promise you’ll be going back for seconds and thirds.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Soggy nachos? No thanks. Dress up your nachos with TJ’s Spicy Buffalo Cheddar Cheese — it’ll take your chips to spice town without having to drown them in actual buffalo sauce. From jalapeños and onion to cilantro and beans, TJ’s has all your favorite nacho toppings, too, including ready-to-serve grilled chicken.

Taco Monkey Bread

Swap taco shells for biscuits in this flavorful, bundt cake-shaped finger food combo. Not only can you customize your taco meat filling, but its bundt shape makes it super easy to cut and serve for crowds both small and large. The center of the “cake” is the perfect spot for dips like sour cream, guac, or salsa.

Everything but the Bag Onion Rings

If you go crazy for TJ’s Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend, you need this onion rings recipe in your life. The ingredients themselves are fairly simple, but having an air fryer will definitely speed along the cooking process — and eliminate oil stains. All in all, it serves about four people and takes 45 minutes to make, so plan (and dress) wisely.

Veggie Rainbow Wrap

Taste the colors of the rainbow in TJ’s Veggie Rainbow Wrap recipe, consisting of sliced cucumbers and bell peppers, shredded carrots, and the brand’s red pepper spread. Holding it all together is TJ’s signature egg wraps, and if you’re craving more, you can add TJ’s Sriracha Flavored Baked Tofu.

Cobb Salad Stuffed Eggs

For a quick finger food that’ll feed an army, turn to TJ’s 15-minute Cobb Salad Stuffed Eggs recipe. The filling is a mashed mixture of yolk, diced chicken, and guacamole. Once the eggs are stuffed, you can top them off with diced tomatoes, crumbled bacon, and shredded lettuce. It’s an ideal snack to hold you over between meals or serve as an appetizer.

Manchego Fig Bites

Wow your book club and the classroom moms with TJ’s Manchego Fig Bites. This recipe was designed for lazy cooks, but the finger food itself comes across as exceptionally boujee. Each toothpick holds a wedge of TJ’s 12-Month Aged Manchego Añejo, half a fig, and a slice of prosciutto. If you really want to go above and beyond, you can serve it alongside mustard or honey.

Spaghetti Squash Crostini

Who says spaghetti squash can only be enjoyed as an entree? In this elevated version of bruschetta, mini sliced baguettes are topped with a homemade roasted thyme and tomato paste and a generous spiral of spaghetti squash and caramelized onions. Each piece gets garnished with a couple of shavings of Grana Padano cheese.

Red Pepper, Cranberry & Walnut Dip-Stuffed Mushrooms

The star of this finger food recipe is TJ’s Red Pepper, Cranberry, & Walnut Dip. You’re going to stuff the caps of cremini mushrooms with the dip before topping them with toasted bread crumbs and crumbles of feta cheese. Then let it bake for 30 minutes in the oven, and violà!

Everything Ham & Cheese Roll-Ups

You can make these tasty roll-ups for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and as a snack or party appetizer. TJ’s suggests using Swiss cheese, but you can substitute for any cheese of your liking. Personally, I vote cheddar. The recipe can serve between four to eight people, depending on how hungry you are. It’s easy, quick, and delicious. Not to mention, calls for TJ’s Everything but the Bagel Seasoning Blend, too!

Ricotta & Pesto Tear & Share

Tear and share is basically a nicer way of saying “You can eat this with your fingers,” so we’re rolling with it. The recipe reportedly only makes one serving, but if you’re going the snack route, you can definitely share this with one or two other people. For meat lovers, I recommend adding prosciutto to it as well.

Spicy Goat Cheese Spread

This is a fun one because you can go crazy with different vessels for your spread. TJ’s says to use sliced ciabatta, but you can also toast Hawaiian bread, a thick French loaf, or a baguette. Crackers are also an option, though that may limit how much spread you can pile on. To offset the spicy cheesy dip, drizzle honey on top.