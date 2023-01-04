13 Trader Joe’s Frozen Foods For When You’re Feeling Lazy AF

From breakfast to dessert and everything in between, TJ’s freezer aisle is the answer.
Everyone knows these first few weeks of 2023 are throwaway weeks — we’re all exhausted from the holidays and just trying to figure out what year we’re in. And cooking elaborate meals? Pshh. This is a time for no-muss, no-fuss Trader Joe’s frozen foods. Ahead, note their easy breaky bites, meal prep finds, last-minute meals, and shareable apps.
These crescent-shaped dumplings taste amazing and are great if you need to make dinner in a pinch. Serve with rice, your favorite veggies, and soy sauce for dipping!