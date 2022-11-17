From sides to desserts and everything in between.
Still not 100% sure what you’re going to make for Thanksgiving dinner? Don’t overlook Trader Joe’s. As you prepare your Turkey Day menu, swing by TJ’s for last-minute (and microwavable!) sides, brined turkey, desserts, and more. See some of the tastiest TJ’s Thanksgiving foods ahead.
Apple Cranberry Tart
This fall dessert is the best of both worlds — and it’s too small to share, so more for you!
