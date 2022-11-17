Get In My Belly

Gobble Up These 11 Thanksgiving Foods From Trader Joe’s Right Now

From sides to desserts and everything in between.

Apple crumble pie is just one of many Thanksgiving foods available at Trader Joe's.
Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

Still not 100% sure what you’re going to make for Thanksgiving dinner? Don’t overlook Trader Joe’s. As you prepare your Turkey Day menu, swing by TJ’s for last-minute (and microwavable!) sides, brined turkey, desserts, and more. See some of the tastiest TJ’s Thanksgiving foods ahead.

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

Apple Cranberry Tart

This fall dessert is the best of both worlds — and it’s too small to share, so more for you!

Photo Courtesy of Trader Joe’s ©2022

Tap