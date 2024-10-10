The 15 Trendiest Halloween Foods & Recipes, According To Google Searches

Wondering what to make for guests to munch on at your Halloween party, or maybe what to make and send to school with your kid for their class celebration? Get ready for some scary-good inspo: Google just rounded up the most-searched snacks this time of year. So, based on what the world is Googling right now, here are the trendiest Halloween recipes and food ideas of 2024.

When you read through this list, some of these most-Googled foods will seem obvious. People are obviously looking for caramel apple recipes this time of year, and quickly checking to see where exactly they can buy candy eyes to top their desserts. But some of the items might surprise you. Excuse me, we’re eating bat wings now? And what exactly are pizza skulls and monster munch? Maybe you’re big on nostalgia and want to eat classic Halloween snacks, or perhaps you’re intrigued about these trendy new dishes. Either way, it’s easy to see why they’re Googled so much.

Some of these 15 trending foods are things we all want to enjoy in October, and others, well, they just require a bit of looking into before you put them on your mental menu (cough cough, bat wings).

01 Mummy Hot Dogs Pillsbury They’re a classic for a reason! Mummy dogs are just downright good, and they’re an easy way to delight your kids at meal times in the lead-up to Halloween. Chances are you’re using Pillsbury crescent roll dough for the mummy wrappings, so check out their mummy dog recipe to get that perfect golden crisp. Averie Cooks also has a delicious-looking mummy hand pie recipe that uses refrigerated pie crusts, if you want back-to-back courses of the undead.

02 Dirt Cups Princess Pinky Girl Like mummy dogs, dirt cups never disappoint. You can make a big batch in about 30 minutes using Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe, then top with whatever Halloween candies you like best (though gummy worms are the obvious choice).

03 Candy Apples Kimberly Whitaker/Moment/Getty Images Making candy apples is surprisingly simple — all you have to do is boil down some sugar, corn syrup, water, and food coloring into that bright candy coating and dunk in your apples. The magic happens when you play with the color — like these black “poison” apples — or add sprinkles, other candies, or sanding sugar on top.

04 Pizza Skulls Halloween Skull Mold For Baking $8.99 See on Amazon You’ll need a skull cake mold like this one, but once you have it, pizza skulls are easy to pull off. Just press pre-made pizza dough into each one, then spread in sauce, cheese, and your favorite toppings before closing it up with more dough.

05 Caramel Apples Averie Cooks I mean, of course people are Googling how to make this traditional treat this time of year.Averie Cooks’ recipe adds a little flair by encrusting each apple in Halloween candy, which is perhaps the only way you could improve upon the original treat. They’ll stay good in the fridge for two to three weeks.

06 Monster Cookies Brown Eyed Baker If you’ve never had one, monster cookies are basically like kitchen sink cookies. They’re loaded with a bunch of extra goodies — in this case, oats, M&Ms, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. Brown Eyed Baker’s recipe also includes a list of ideas for other add-ins, plus troubleshooting tips if your cookies are spreading too much, not enough, or crumbling.

07 Monster Munch Beyond Frosting/Yummly Puppy chow, but make it Halloween! Monster munch can be made a ton of different ways, some simpler than others. In essence, it should include pretzels, popcorn, and a sweet candy. You can coat the pretzels in white and orange chocolate and top them with candy eyes, like this recipe from Yummly instructs, or leave them bare and toss them in with candy corn and M&Ms.

08 Bat Wings Budget Bytes No, not the real thing. Bat wings are the flats of chicken wings, coated in a sauce so dark they appear to be almost black. Budget Bytes’ raspberry balsamic wing sauce fits the bill, and she has a great recipe for baking them while still getting crispy, crunchy results.

09 Squid Ink Pasta Love And Olive Oil/Yummly Yes, you *need* black squid ink pasta to serve at your dinner parties this month. Love and Olive Oil’s recipe, featured on Yummly, is detailed enough that even if you’ve never made pasta at home before, this might be worth a try.

10 Candy Eyes Walmart Wilton Candy Eyeballs for Frosted Treats $3.97 see on walmart Candy eyes are the sprinkle you need most this time of year. You can just pop a pair onto anything and there you have it: a little cupcake monster, cookie monster, or brownie monster. They’re also an easy way to jazz up your monster munch.

11 Meringue Ghosts Princess Pinky Girl Meringue ghosts are so cute served on their own or as toppers on cakes, cupcakes, and other sweet treats in your party spread. This recipe from Princess Pinky Girl includes so much good advice if this is your first time making meringue at home.

12 Witch Fingers Cookies Princess Pinky Girl Witch fingers are a classic Halloween cookie, and Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe yields the bright green, creepy cookies your nightmares are made of. Flavor-wise, these are a buttery shortbread cookie — what other dough could hold wrinkles like that? — with a bit of chocolate and a raggedy almond sliver fingernail.

13 Ghost Cookies Walmart Pillsbury Ready to Bake Ghost Shape Sugar Cookie Dough $3.68 see on walmart It’s possible people Googling “ghost cookies” are just looking up where to buy these classic Pillsbury place-and-bake cookies (which are my favorite, tbh). Perhaps they’re looking for cute ghost-shaped sugar cookie ideas and a recipe for royal icing. Or, these white chocolate dipped Nutter Butters with eyes and a mouth make pretty adorable spirits too. In any case, expect to see a lot of ghost cookies — in many forms — this Halloween.

14 Skeleton Charcuterie Board This is one of the easiest Halloween foods to make because there’s zero cooking involved. Grab an inexpensive plastic skeleton — not too big or small — and lay it flat on parchment paper. Then, artfully arrange your charcuterie faves around and inside of it. Some fall flavors, like candied nuts, apples, and dark berries, would make nice touches here.

15 Ghost Cake Wilton There are a million and one ways you could interpret this search, and just as many ways to decorate a cake with little spirits. But this recipe from Wilton is one of the cutest (and according to their website, it’s beginner-friendly). You’ll need quite a few different kinds of cake pans to pull off his shape, but this little ghostie will look so cute in the middle of your party spread.

Whatever you serve during this month’s parties and socials, it’s sure to be both hair-raising and delicious.