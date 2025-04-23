The Trevor Project Finds LGBTQ+ Youth At Higher Risk Of Economic Insecurity

Last year, The Trevor Project — a non-profit focused on suicide prevention efforts among lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning youth — surveyed 18,663 LGBTQ+ people between the ages of 13 and 24 to get a clearer picture of the state of mental health in this population. The findings have served to highlight how queer children are underserved (or outright failed) by their families and communities, and what steps can be taken to improve both their mental health and well-being. New analysis of this cohort, released today, highlight the unique risk LGBTQ+ youth face in regard to food insecurity, houselessness, and unmet basic needs.

Not only were LGBTQ+ youth more likely to encounter these adverse outcomes than their cis-gender, heterosexual peers, these factors are correlated to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts and attempts. This was particularly pronounced among those aged 18 to 24, pansexual young people, trans men and boys, and Indigenous queer youth.

All told, a full 40% of LGBTQ+ young people reported experiencing at least one of the three economic indicators while 16% experienced two or more. This economic insecurity was associated with worse mental health.

Experiencing food insecurity was associated with 69% higher odds of experiencing depression, 68% higher odds of experiencing anxiety, 60% higher odds of having considered suicide. Odds of attempting suicide were 71% higher.

Ever experiencing houselessness was also associated with 47% higher odds of experiencing depression, 36% higher odds of experiencing anxiety, 67% higher odds of having considered suicide in the past year, and more than twice the odds of attempting suicide in the past year.

Being unable to meet basic economic needs was associated with 50% higher odds of experiencing depression, 41% higher odds of experiencing anxiety, 42% higher odds of having considered suicide in the past year, and 52% higher odds of attempting suicide in the past year.

The study notes that while programs and policies that generally address economic hardship and promote economic security can yield mental health improvements, so too can laws and policies that protect queer individuals and communities. Unfortunately, the American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 569 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation across the United States.

The findings of this research augment prior work that has found higher rates of poverty, homelessness, and poor mental health among LGBTQ+ individuals. Generally speaking these outcomes all improve when there is family, community, and legal support.

The Trevor Project connects LGBTQ+ youth with trained counselors by phone, text, or chat, 24/7/365 for free. Go here to text or chat, or call toll-free 1-866-488-7386.