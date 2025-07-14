The term “feminism” gets thrown around a lot, typically with some negative connotations behind it, but feminism just calls for the equality of all genders, particularly focusing on women's rights and interests.

We still have a long way to go when it comes to actual equality between the genders. However, there are simple ways, every day, that people can practice feminism. This is called “microfeminism.” Microfeminism is the small, everyday actions that people can make to challenge gender inequality and promote a more equitable world for women.

One TikTok account wanted to know how people were practicing microfeminism on a daily basis in a callout on their profile, and tens of thousands of people commented with their own ways to help move the needle on gender equality.

Also? She wanted “unhinged” answers.

“saw someone ask ‘what are your favorite ways to practice micro feminism every day’ i wanna hear more. i'm not talking about ‘oh i always address the women first’ im talking unhinged behavior,” TikTok account, @phexxi, wrote in text overlay on their video that has racked up over 10 million views and almost 1 million likes.

phexxi

Over 24 thousand comments later, there is a perfect list of unhinged ways to slowly close the gap when it comes to gender inequality (besides, like, all the stuff our government won’t do).

“When I worked as a banker, I ALWAYS made the woman primary on the account,” one user wrote.

Another said, “I always say, ‘...for a man.’ when complimenting a man.”

“If a man says ‘hi young lady’ or something similar I respond ‘hi old man,’” another shared.

One user wrote, “every time a man tells me he's ‘babysitting’ his kids i said ‘oh it must be hard not to have custody.’”

“when a man starts mansplaining over and over, I wait patiently until he is done, and when he asks me if I understood, I reply. ‘I understood it right away, but if it makes you feel better, you can keep explaining it.’ Gets them every time,” another user commented.

“I never admit that a baby looks like their father, even if they 100% do..."looks just like mama!". She did not carry that child for 9 months for someone to tell them everywhere they go that they look like dad,” one user shared.

“I'm 6ft tall but I tell men I'm 5'10. Small amounts of ego checking for public safety,” one user noted. (This was the best and most diabolical one, IMHO)

Here are a few other favorites:

“In response to mansplaining, I respond with, ‘Reclaiming my time!’ It almost always results in uncontrolable laughter from others in the room, which has the added benefit of embarrassing the mansplainer.”

“I tell men I love their pixie cut.”

“When people ask why my last name is different from my husband’s I explain that he didn’t want to take my name.”

“I work at Taco Bell and give men less sauce.”

Seriously, go watch this TikTok and read all the amazing 24k+ comments so you can add a couple of these small, unhinged practices of microfeminism into your everyday!