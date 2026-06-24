Universal's New Kids Resort Solved My Biggest Theme Park Frustration As A Mom

My daughter spent the first few years of her life in Florida, so she's no stranger to theme parks. In fact, our proximity to the theme parks molded her into quite the little fan of rides (something her theme park-loving mom is very proud of).

Moving back up north brought us away from the epicenter of amusement parks, so when we had the chance to visit the new Universal Kids Resort, we jumped at the opportunity. Located in Frisco, Texas, the all-new theme park is something different for Universal. The regional theme park is home to a 300-room hotel, along with a park that includes six immersive lands, rides, interactive shows, and more. The resort is geared towards ages 3 to 8, with lands themed to beloved franchises including Shrek, Trolls, Jurassic World, Minions, Puss in Boots, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

With a 4-year-old in tow, I was able to experience all that the resort has to offer, and my key takeaway? They know their audience.

More specifically, they solved one of my biggest frustrations as a parent who loves theme parks: spending half the day telling my child she isn't tall enough.

If you've ever taken a preschooler to a major theme park, you know the drill. They see a ride, get excited, wait in line, and then discover they can't ride it. Or they spend the day watching older siblings do things they're too young for. Universal Kids Resort felt refreshingly different because nearly everything was built with kids like mine in mind.

What’s available at Universal Kids Resort?

Let’s get this out of the way first — this is not Universal Orlando Resort. The theme park in Orlando features three incredibly immersive parks, multiple hotels, and many thrilling rides. Universal Kids Resort bills itself as a regional theme park. Located just about 30 minutes from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Universal Kids Resort has one hotel that is connected to the park, where you’ll find a variety of rides, splash pads, playgrounds, shows, and dining options intended for families with younger kids.

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There are six lands in Universal Kids Resort, each offering attractions, as well as shopping and/or dining.

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp

Happily Shrek & Fiona’s Happily Ogre After: Outdoor track ride taking guests through the story of how Shrek met Fiona.

Outdoor track ride taking guests through the story of how Shrek met Fiona. Swamp Snacks: Snack stand

Snack stand Triplets Treasures: Store with Shrek-inspired merchandise

Store with Shrek-inspired merchandise Shrek's Swamp Rompin' Stomp: Playground

Playground Shrek's Swamp Splash & Smash: Splash pad

Splash pad Meet Shrek and Fiona

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

Bello Bay Cruise: Family raft ride Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby

Family raft ride Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby Bello Bay Golf Cart Derby: Spinning ride

Spinning ride Bello Bay Boutique: Store with Minions-themed merchandise

Store with Minions-themed merchandise Bellow Bay Bites: Snack stand

DreamWorks’ TrollFest

Hair in the Clouds: Spinning aerial ride

Spinning aerial ride Rhonda's TrollFest Express: Kiddie coaster

Kiddie coaster Trolls Eatz!: Quick-service location

Quick-service location BroZone Cones: Snack stand

Snack stand Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow: Offers Troll-ify Me! experience

Offers Troll-ify Me! experience Mr. Dinkles' Market : Souvenir stand

: Souvenir stand Trolls Critter Crawl: Playground

Playground Poppy's Playground: Playground

Playground King Trollex Techno Dance Party: Indoor interactive experience

Indoor interactive experience Trolls-themed amphitheater stage show

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar

Swings Over Del Mar: Swing ride

Swing ride Mama Luna’s Adopt a Kitty Day!: Outdoor puppet stage show

Outdoor puppet stage show Comidas y Leche: Quick-service dining location

Quick-service dining location Mercado de Perrito: Merchandise store

Merchandise store Tienda de Dulces: Candies and treats

Isle of Curiosity

Gabby’s Cat-Tastic Dance Party!

Cakey's Cupcakes: Snack stand

Snack stand Universal Kids Resort Store: Merchandise location

Merchandise location Universal Kids Resort Café: Quick-service dining location

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

Meet Bumpy experience

Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster: Roller coaster

Roller coaster Mr. DNA’s Double Helix Spin: Spinning aerial ride

Spinning aerial ride Pteranodrop: Mini drop ride

Mini drop ride Jurassic World Canteen: Quick-service dining location

Quick-service dining location Jurassic World Outfitters: Merchandise location

Merchandise location Jurassic World Lookout Towers: Play area

Play area Paddock Play: Playground

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Jellyfish Fields Jamboree: Spinning Dumbo-type ride

Spinning Dumbo-type ride Barnacle Bus: Spinning boat ride

Spinning boat ride Bobbing Barrels: Water cannon spinning ride

Water cannon spinning ride Mrs. Puff's Boating School: Conveyor belt spinning ride

Conveyor belt spinning ride Goofy Goober's: Quick-service dining location

Quick-service dining location Barg'N-Mart: Merchandise store

Merchandise store Pineapple Paradise Splash Pad

Meet SpongeBob, Patrick, and Sandy

What sets Universal Kids Resort apart?

Universal has shared that the resort is geared towards ages 3 to 8, but what struck me most wasn't the age range — it was how thoroughly the park embraces it.

At many theme parks, young kids spend part of the day discovering what they can't do. Here, the opposite is true. Playgrounds and splash pads are scattered throughout the park, rides are designed with younger riders in mind, and character experiences feel accessible rather than overwhelming.

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Every detail made with kids in mind

The rides are also geared towards that age range. If you have a teenager looking for thrills, they’ll likely find they’ve aged out of what’s available here. But, for toddlers and school-aged younger kids looking to ride their first big coaster, they’ll likely be thrilled by options such as the Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster, which is definitely the most adrenaline-pumping ride in the park. For smaller riders, Rhonda's TrollFest Express is a tamer experience, but a great first coaster to try for younger kids.

Additionally, every little detail is thoughtfully cultivated with younger kids in mind. For example, the bathrooms have smaller potty seats that come down on the toilets, so they’re more accessible for toddlers and young kids (something I’ve always wished Disney World would do).

Sensory ratings

The park is also an official Certified Autism Center (CAC), featuring sensory gardens throughout that provide nature sounds and touch-friendly plants to help kids recharge. Along with that, each ride comes with a detailed sensory rating so parents know what to expect, plus over 80% of team members have completed training to better assist.

The park is also geared as a regional one, opening up a new option for Texas families or those in the surrounding states looking for a theme park within driving distance. While Florida may have been a further (and thus costlier) option, especially for younger kids, this new park opens up an opportunity for those in the more local area.

The biggest difference I noticed as a mom

At the end of our (very full) day at Universal Kids Resort, I asked my 4-year-old daughter her favorite part. Her reply? “Everything.”

Here’s the thing: I am a theme park junkie. I would happily visit Disney World or Universal Orlando multiple times a year if my budget allowed it. I love the feeling of an immersive park, with thrill rides to boot. But, for my young kid, the needs are a bit different. What she’s looking for are accessible rides that she’s tall enough to go on, the chance to meet characters, and a place to get energy out on splash pads or playgrounds. For her needs, Universal Kids Resort delivered, and then some.

Despite our previous distance from the park, we never took my daughter to Universal Orlando when we lived in the state. At the time, the rides were too big for her, and she wasn’t familiar with the characters. Universal Kids Resort is essentially an entry into the biggest parks, packaging up the characters and everything else to love in a smaller package.

Instead of going from ride to ride, having to tell her she was too small for it, she was happily able to go on just about everything the park had to offer (she was a bit too small for Swings Over Del Mar, which has the tallest height requirement at 42").

The biggest difference, though, wasn't any particular ride or character meet-and-greet. It was that for once, my daughter wasn't spending the day watching bigger kids do things she couldn't. She wasn't measuring herself against height requirement signs or asking why she couldn't ride something. Instead, she got to be the one the park was designed for.

As a mom, that was surprisingly refreshing. Universal Kids Resort understands that little kids don't necessarily need the biggest thrills — they need places to play, characters they recognize, and attractions they can actually experience themselves. By the end of the day, my daughter was exhausted, happy, and already asking when we could come back.

And honestly? That's about the best review a theme park can get.