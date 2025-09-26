There is a lot of concern over Gen Z men, redpilling, and the total countercorrection of the patriarchal views that many millennial men have tried to deconstruct. For Gen Z men, the pendulum seems to be swinging back to more conservative views. Thankfully, all hope may not be lost for the future.

One video circulating on TikTok shows young men having some very real conversations about toxic masculinity, the patriarchy, gender norms, and even the very real vulnerability that comes with purchasing flowers.

“I hate giving flowers because of how it makes me feel,” Safe Elghorab admits while putting together a flower arrangement with his friends.

His friends see this admission as an opening to unpack Safe’s honest take. “How does it make you feel? Let's talk about it!”

“Just always ask why,” another friend, Chui, recommends, and soon, the men are unpacking why Safe “hates” giving flowers. “Why does it make you feel vulnerable?”

“I feel like it’s embarrassing,” Safe admits.

“Why is it embarrassing?” his friend asks off-camera.

“Because I'm doing something I'm not used to me doing...” Safe admits before his friends press for more information.

“Why wouldn't you usually do something like that?” they ask.

Safe replies, “Because I'm not used to it.”

“And why are we not used to it?” his friend replies.

“I didn't grow up on that,” Safe says, which leads his friends to explain that’s exactly why giving flowers feels so off to him. Growing up, he never received flowers. And typically, in society, flowers are not a gift that men ever get. Society has deemed a bouquet of lilies only acceptable to be given to women.

“That's the root cause. We didn't grow up with that type of love and affection,” the OP says, explaining that since flowers were not a way Safe received love as a kid, it feels “out of character” to show love that way.

The friend off-camera also points out cultural differences in giving and receiving love, pointing out that, growing up, food is a huge love language in the Black community.

“Like for us, it's known for us to receive food,” he says. “But someone else, they're like, if you go as a white person, so they might not offer you food. That's always, so that's the way of showing love or appreciation to someone coming into your home. Or even, within our cultures, if you're going to someone else's home, you usually bring something to share. That's the way of showing love for us in our culture,” he explains.

After the video went viral, several TikTokers commended the men for having this open and honest conversation.

“That ‘let’s talk about it’ was filled with so much care,” one user wrote.

Another said, “This is healthy masculinity 👏🏻”

“THE BOYS ARE HEALING 🥹🥹🥹” another said.

One commented, “Let’s talk about the fact that there’s a group of young men preparing flowers and talking about it. Not just grabbing a random bouquet from a grocery store and giving it no thought. Appreciate you!!”

One user noted, “to give flowers is to risk rejection and so therefore can feel like ‘too much’ - this is such a lovely conversation to be having and exactly what we all need”

Another said, “This is community. THIS IS BOYS BEING BOYS. These are the type of relationships I had growing up and they helped shape me into a man and I’ll never forget those relationships ❤️”

This is definitely the kinds of “boys will be boys” that we can all get behind.