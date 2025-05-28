“Weed Has Saved My Sex Life” & 18 Other Mom Confessions

With the end of May comes a bit of relief: All of the assemblies and ceremonies and graduations and pomp and circumstance have passed. Maybe there’s still some leftover party cake in the fridge, or maybe your kids still have a week of spirit days to make it through to the last day of school. But no matter what — you survived. And now here comes summer.

Look, summer as a mom isn’t always easy. It can be lonely (even when surrounded by your children day after day), and it can feel doubly exhausting to clean, cook, and take care of everyone now that there’s no school to break up the long days. And that’s why the moms need to let out their confessions. In this installment of Scary Mommy Confessions, fellow end-of-May moms are trying to figure out how to cope with summer, how to survive their own stresses and mental breakdowns, and how to help their kids turn into happy, thriving people. And literally none of it is easy... but it’s all a bit relatable.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

Weed has saved my sex life. Confession #544429086

Can’t stop binge eating!!! Confession #50012238

My husband is addicted to porn, and I want a divorce. Confession #52020010

I have many friends, but I’m not anyone’s ‘default’ friend. It sucks. Confession #51188098

I wish my teen would tone down his personality because it’s only getting him bullied more. Confession #53070179

Sometimes I throw my kids' clothes away instead of washing them. Confession #50038921

Coaching older kids who aren’t athletic is draining. Confession #50306200

I’m sick of being a stepmom and just want my husband to myself. Confession #50021936

I secretly hope my doctor says I need surgery so my teen and hub have to interact together. Confession #50221933

I had to get hearing aids, and it’s really depressing. And everyone is so loud. Confession #54132211

Sometimes when I work at home, I use my vibrator over lunch break. Confession #51292377

I tell all my friends we are having two kids, but I know we are one-and-done. Confession #52881129

Only head female baseball coach in our division. We only won one game. It stinks. Confession #51904432

I accidentally/on purpose let our stinky inside cat outside, and he hasn’t returned 😬 Confession #52204422

Cleaning makes me mad, and I don’t know why. Confession #50224433

My son applied for a college far away, and I hope he doesn’t get in. Confession #50113090

My daughter’s boyfriend is fantastic, but I hope they break up before college in the fall. Confession #56711113

I would send my children away to a potty training boot camp if I could. Confession #50074789

I don’t want my college kid to come home for the summer. Confession #50337786

I’d love just one reliable friend who lived nearby. Still looking for a mom bestie. Confession #51990078