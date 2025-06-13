Would You Try “Vabbing”? TikTok’s Favorite DIY *Perfume* Trend Explained

I’ve been trying to find my perfect signature scent for a while now. I’ve scoured Sephora and browsed my local drugstore, but nothing has felt like me. Who knew what I was really looking for might be between my legs? Well, at least according to the TikTok trend known as “vabbing.”

Vabbing is a portmanteau of “vagina” and “dabbing.” It involves using a small amount of vaginal fluid and dabbing it onto your neck and wrists — just like you would with perfume. TikTok users claim that vabbing can work wonders for your love life, using your natural pheromones to attract a partner.

Sure, vabbing sounds a little out there — and we all know TikTok isn’t exactly the gold standard for relationship advice (see: the “the bird test” and “Beckham test”). But a quick search of the hashtag #vabbing pulls up some surprisingly convincing TikToks. So maybe anything really is fair in love and war?

OK, maybe not anything, but exploring this buzzy new trend feels worth it, especially if you’re seriously considering using your own vaginal secretions to land your gym crush or spice up your marriage.

Of course, vabbing brings up a few questions: Is it even safe? And is there any truth behind these bold claims? We asked an expert to weigh in.

Is there any actual science behind the idea of vabbing?

Tim Lagman, a resident sex educator for Pjur, says there is little evidence to support the effectiveness of vabbing. “The science is mostly speculative,” he says. “While pheromones play a role in mating in animals, there is no conclusive evidence that vabbing works.”

A systematic scoping review published in Reproductive Health Reports found no empirical studies on vabbing, highlighting a significant gap in research on this practice. According to the report, “While the issue of odor in sexual communication has been significantly researched, the specific use of vaginal fluids as perfume or bodywear has not attracted scientific investigations. Therefore, a limited research base cannot provide evidence‐based support for the practice, and related sexual attraction choices.”

In fact, when it comes to pheromones being a legitimate factor in human attraction, the research is mixed at best. “There is no compound in humans that has been definitively identified as a pheromone,” Lagman says. “Researchers have not found a chemical that reliably triggers a sexual response.” That aligns with a 2017 study, which found that the two pheromones long believed to influence human attraction had no measurable impact on the opposite sex.

Is vabbing basically a placebo for self-confidence?

While scientists remain skeptical about vabbing’s legitimacy, those praising its effects on TikTok might be experiencing a boost from confidence rather than chemistry. “On a psychological level, it can have a placebo effect and make someone more confident and outgoing, which are attractive qualities in a romantic partner,” Lagman explains.

Vabbing may serve as a reminder that feeling confident and self-assured plays a far greater role in attraction than any so-called dating “hack.”

“Confidence in one’s shows you value your self-worth,” Lagman says. “People are drawn to partners who value themselves, as confidence can hint at emotional stability and maturity. Being around self-assured individuals makes people feel safe and energized.”

Does vabbing point to a larger problem when it comes to women optimizing their attraction?

Personally, vabbing to me feels like another thing women are made to feel like they should do in order to attract attention, now even strategizing their bodily fluids to land and/or enhance a relationship. And, honestly, aren't we tired?

Lagman agrees. "In my opinion, vabbing can be seen as part of a larger cultural problem that tells women to be more conscious of how to present themselves and how attractive they are in public," he says. "However, others may see vabbing as a private ritual, so they feel more connected to their bodies. If a woman does it for herself, it can be a form of sexual agency, especially in a culture where women's sexuality is constantly policed."

If you are someone who's interested in vabbing because you're not feeling "good enough," Lagman suggests challenging those thoughts first and replace them with: "I'm learning, and that's OK."

"Use journaling to write down your thoughts and look back at how your thought patterns change," he suggests. "Seek the aid of a therapist or coach to help you navigate difficult emotions. On a physical level, move your body — take a walk, dance, go to the gym, or take up a sport. Do whatever makes you feel comfortable in your own body and nourish your body well."

Could vabbing pose any real health risks?

Since vabbing does concern a sensitive part of a woman’s body, those who participate in the practice run the risk of infections and irritations. According to Lagman, there is a risk of transferring harmful bacteria such as E. coli or vaginal yeast. “If a person’s hands aren’t thoroughly clean, they could introduce germs to the vagina,” he explains.

So, even if you are interested in trying vabbing, make sure to wash your hands first.

Ultimately, though, Lagman says it’s best to use this TikTok through a discerning eye.

“People should take advice they see on social media apps with a grain of salt. So many creators claim to be self-help gurus or experts and lack the credentials to back up their claims. Audiences should think about what kind of advice they’re consuming and do the extra research to see if there is any validity to their advice.”

While vabbing can be harmless fun with good hygiene, Lagman says it can be risky if hygiene isn’t prioritized. “Like any trend, it’s driven by novelty and curiosity but without substance to make a lasting impression,” he says.