Not too long ago, I was gifted with a fancy schmancy new vibrator. Sorry: personal pleasure device. It came in a big, heavy box. It had multiple components. It felt (and was) expensive. But did that stop me from reaching for my tried-and-true handheld vibrator later that night underneath my bedroom pillow? Nope. Because while I’m all for trying new toys and think there can be some validity to that age-old idiom, “you get what you pay for,” sometimes just because something costs the most doesn’t mean it’s worth it. With some premium sex toys costing upwards of $300 or more, it’s fair to wonder whether they’re worth the splurge, or whether you’re simply paying for sleek marketing and pretty packaging.

“High-end ‘fancy' sex toys are worth the investment when the price reflects what the company has put into quality engineering, advanced technology, thoughtful design and environmentally conscious materials,” says certified sexologist Sara Ting at Hello Nancy.

The good news? According to sexperts, some luxury sex toys really do earn their price tag. The trick is knowing which ones actually have a better chance of enhancing your pleasure, and which are just plain expensive. Below are their top recommendations.

1. A dual stimulator

If you're going to invest in one luxury toy, Annette Benedetti, sex and intimacy coach and host of the podcast Talk Sex With Annette, says buying one with a dual stimulator is worth the money.

She recommends the Womanizer Next Duo or Duo 2 because they combine air-pulse stimulation on the clitoris with an internal G-spot vibrator, while allowing users to control each function independently.

“You're not stuck with one experience,” she says. “You get different patterns and intensities to play with, which opens up anticipation play. You can tease yourself with the internal patterns and intensities while exploring what that Pleasure Air does on the outside, or flip it. You're not stuck with one experience. You're directing it.”

Benedetti says that’s what separates a high-end toy from a basic vibrator.

Features like customizable stimulation patterns, the ability to use the internal and external stimulation separately or together, and premium additions like Afterglow mode (which gently lowers the intensity after orgasm rather than stopping abruptly) create a more personalized experience. “That soft landing is exactly what keeps you in play if you want to build back up to another orgasm,” she says. Benedetti also highlights the toy's Smart Silence feature, which only activates when it touches the body.

If you're looking for a simpler version, Benedetti recommends the Womanizer Blend, which offers similar dual stimulation without as many bells and whistles.

2. A luxury clitoral suction toy

If you’ve only ever used a traditional vibrator, trying air-pulse or suction technology is one of the biggest upgrades you can make, according to Cat Gately, head of creative, community and education at female-led porn company Ersties.

Gately recommends the Lelo Sona 2 Cruise. “[It’s] a great example of a toy where the higher price reflects thoughtful design and innovative technology,” she says. “It uses sonic wave technology to deliver stimulation without direct contact, which many people find more comfortable and intensely pleasurable.”

She notes that every suction toy feels a little different, so “finding the right one is a really personal experience.”

3. A smart cock ring

Luxury toys aren’t just for vulva owners.

For people with penises, Benedetti recommends the FirmTech Tech Ring, which functions as both a cock ring and a health tracker. Unlike traditional cock rings, it tracks erection firmness, duration, and nocturnal erections to generate an Erectile Fitness Score through an app. “Men finally get to know what's actually going on with their bodies instead of guessing,” Benedetti says.

She adds that because changes in erectile function can sometimes be an early sign of cardiovascular issues, it can also provide useful health insights.

Paired with the company's vibrating RingMate attachment, it can also provide extra stimulation for a partner during penetrative sex. “A man who knows his body and trusts his erection shows up differently in bed,” she says. “That confidence changes the sex for his partner too. Add the RingMate vibrating attachment, and she's getting direct stimulation during penetration. It's a health tool, a performance tool, and a gift to whoever he's sleeping with.”

What actually makes a luxury toy worth the money?

All three experts agree that a higher price tag alone doesn't guarantee a better experience. “What you're paying for should be engineering, body-safe materials, and versatility,” Benedetti says. “If a toy only does one thing and does it loudly, it's not an upgrade no matter what it costs.”

Tang agrees that price alone isn’t what makes a toy worth buying. “Some luxury toys charge higher prices because of branding, aesthetic design, or excessive features that most people never use and don't necessarily enhance pleasure,” she says. “What matters most is how the toy fits your anatomy and whether it supports your specific pleasure goals, not the price tag. Pleasure is personal, and the best toy is the one that works for your body, not the one with the most hype.”

Gately echoes that sentiment. “The best toys aren't necessarily the ones making the biggest claims,” she says. "They're the ones designed with real bodies and real experiences in mind.”

Instead of shopping by price alone, the experts recommend looking for features such as:

Medical-grade, body-safe silicone

Rechargeable batteries

Waterproof construction

Quiet, durable motors

Ergonomic designs

Different types of stimulation (not just dozens of vibration settings)

Independent controls for different functions

When deciding whether a luxury toy is worth the investment, Gately recommends asking yourself one simple question: “Will this feature genuinely make my experience better, or does it just sound trendy and impressive?”

“There are so many clever innovations out there,” she says. “But the best toys are the ones that you’ll actually enjoy using. If a feature doesn’t add comfort, pleasure, or make the toy work better for you and your body, it may not be worth paying extra for.”