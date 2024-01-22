You Should Take These 6 Things Off Your Resume ASAP, Says Career Coach

With layoffs happening across multiple industries, you may be worried that you could be in the market for a new job sooner than expected. While it's hard to fully prepare for something that so often feels like it came out of the proverbial left field, you can make sure your resume is up to date. And fortunately, you can find plenty of career coaches on social media sharing what should and shouldn't be on a resume — but what they’re suggesting might surprise you.

Apparently, you should take everything you learned in that college resume writing class and throw it out the window, because it’s a whole new ball game out there. From omitting your address to letting go of older experience, positioning yourself as a solid candidate who cannot be judged on anything other than your work is key.

So, pens at the ready! Here’s what a pro says you need to edit out of your resume. Do you agree?

1. Basic Technology

“Do not include any of this in your resume. Number one is basic technology: Microsoft Word, Outlook, email, Zoom,” shares Greg Lang, a career coach. “Everyone knows this stuff.”

It’s true, right? In this day and age, you’re not special if you know how to work email. Your 10-year-old can, too. If you’re listing tech expertise, it needs to be very specific to your job and something that people outside your position may not know how to do. Granted, if the tech expertise specific to your job is Microsoft Office, by all means, include it.

2. Soft Skills

“Number two is soft skills or traits like ‘hard-working,’ ‘team player,’ communication skills,'” shares Lang. “Anyone can just say this. It means absolutely nothing.”

Instead, look for quantifiable skills. Are you good at stretching budgets? Did you increase viewership, readership, and subscription numbers by an impressive number during your last job? If so, share those numbers.

3. References

That’s right; ex-nay on the references available upon request. Hiring managers already know they can ask for references and, if you want the job, you’ll find them.

4. Old Experience

“Any experience from the 1900s” is extraneous, shares Lang.

This will be hard for many millennial job seekers to understand (it me). But after 2000, you’ve had 20-ish years to gain experience, learn new skills, and lead exciting roles. You’ve also had 20 years to forget everything you learned in any job before 2000. You might be really proud of that internship in ‘98. But, haven’t you gone on to do many bigger, better, and more useful things?

5. Your Address

Here's a shocking allegation for you: “These people will literally street view your house,” shared Lang. “We don’t want them judging us off that, do we?”

And, like, wait... is this really a thing that happens?!

6. Photo

Leaving out your address isn't the only surprise, though — you'll also want to forego including that snazzy new headshot you just had done. “Speaking of judging us based on looks... do not include a photo of yourself,” says Lang. “And, yes, this even applies if you’re good-looking.”

Just like with “references” and even your address, the photo not only gives people a chance to judge you but also takes up space on your resume that you could use for more valuable information. However, it is definitely worth noting that this rule doesn’t necessarily hold true everywhere. In many other countries, not having a photo could get your resume tossed.

Good luck out there!