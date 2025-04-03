It must be nice to go to the grocery store with a massive list of every ingredient you need to pull off your Insta-worthy Easter brunch and then actually leave with every single thing you needed off that list. For some of us, that will just never be our truth. I always think I have more flour, butter, or eggs at home than I really do and end up needing to run back out and get them midway through a recipe. For others like me, we need to know what stores are open on Easter 2025.

This year, Easter falls on Sunday, April 20. That means we’re closing in on the Big Shop, that one trip to the grocery store where you need to get all the things in order to cook, bake, and prep your house for the fam to come over and eat together. But if you too are a fallible human being, you may forget something important on your shopping list. So, these are the stores you can still stop into for your must-have items.

What stores will be open on Easter Sunday 2025?

It’s hard to nail down every grocery chain in the U.S., but here are all the big ones that will, in fact, be open and operating on Easter Sunday. Many of them will close certain lower traffic locations or shorten their operating hours for the day — Piggly Wiggly, for example, will close early at 4 p.m. So, always call ahead just to double-check when you need to get your ingredients by.

Albertsons

BJ’s Wholesale

CVS

Dollar General

Family Dollar

Fresh Market

Food Lion

Harris Teeter

Kroger

Meijer

Piggly Wiggly

Rite Aid

Safeway

Save-A-Lot

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Winn Dixie

Whole Foods

What stores will be closed on Easter 2025?

Heads up: These grocery and retail chains shut down on Easter Sundays to encourage staff to spend the day with family.

Aldi

Costco

HEB

Publix

Sam’s Club

Target

Here’s hoping this year you don’t have to make that emergency run to the store for something you need. But just in case, now you know where to go. Happy Easter!