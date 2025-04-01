Easter dinner is pretty predictable, honestly: There’s going to be ye olde traditional sides, like green beans or mashed potatoes, and of course a massive ham you’ll all have to split into leftovers and take home. And listen, there’s nothing wrong with knowing what you’re getting into. But if you want to switch things up a little, make this the year you do an elaborate Easter brunch instead of a big old to-do at dinnertime. There are so many delicious Easter brunch ideas and recipes out there. And even if you have the pickiest kids ever, you can rest assured they’ll at least eat some bacon, fruit, and pancakes instead of fighting without them about ham yet again. (Won’t that be a real Easter blessing?)

So, here are some really fun Easter brunch ideas, from a big breakfast board to set out if you’re hosting to the cutest deviled strawberries you can easily transport to the gathering.

01 Carrot Cake Pancakes A Cookie Named Desire Everyone loves pancakes — kids and adults alike — and A Cookie Named Desire’s carrot cake pancakes would be such a fun treat at an Easter brunch. If you need to keep them all hot to serve at once, you can keep them warm by placing them on a baking sheet in the oven on its lowest setting.

02 Deviled Strawberries Princess Pinky Girl Princess Pinky Girl is the queen of cute Easter desserts, but these deviled strawberries would actually be such a cute appetizer to have on the table at an Easter brunch. They’re topped with a creamy cheesecake dollop and a dusting of graham cracker crumbs. They look like they pair reeeally well with a mimosa.

03 Asparagus Egg Prosciutto Tart With Summer Salad A Beautiful Plate With only about 15 minutes of prep required and 30 in the oven, you could present your guests with this very elegant tart situation from A Beautiful Plate. The prosciutto, chives, asparagus, peppery arugula, and perfectly runny eggs all sound like they’d taste so good together.

04 Cheesy Hashbrown Casserole Dude That Cookz Hashbrown casserole is a welcome sight on any brunch spread if you ask me. Dude That Cookz dresses his up with onion, red bell pepper, and cilantro for added flavor. He also explains how to make this ahead of time so you can just pop it in the oven to bake when your guests are en route.

05 Shakshuka Jessica in the Kitchen Shakshuka is not the kind of breakfast food most people make for themselves at home, so it’s a special dish to serve for holidays like Easter. Jessica In The Kitchen’s recipe explains how to make a vegan version with a super flavorful sauce, or you could swap out her tofu eggs for real ones if you prefer.

06 Blueberry French Toast Casserole All The Healthy Things Making French toast for a crowd would be a lot, but French toast casserole... now that’s the move. All The Healthy Things’ recipe takes some time to sit in the fridge while your bread soaks up all the goodness, but then you just pop it into the oven when it’s go time.

07 A Big Ol’ Brunch Board Averie Cooks A brunch board like this one from Averie Cooks is kind of the perfect thing to bring if you don’t want to cook an elaborate dish. You might have to prep a few easy elements, like bacon, eggs, or sausage links, and then arrange them amongst some waffles, food bread, fruit, and maybe a nice yogurt dip or something.

08 Raspberry Lemon Sweet Rolls All The Healthy Things These raspberry sweet rolls from All The Healthy Things are a little bit more involved — you’ll make your own dough and everything — but the recipe walks you through every step so well. The lemon cream cheese icing on top sounds too good to be true.

09 Spinach & Cheese Strata Damn Delicious A strata is like quiche but bougie — it’s kind of like a savory bread pudding. Damn Delicious’ recipe combines cubed challah bread with three different cheeses, eggs, spinach, and plenty of butter, onion, and garlic. You will be asked for the recipe before you leave.

10 Butter Swim Biscuits Princess Pinky Girl, in a story about Easter brunch ideas. You’ve quite literally never made better, easier biscuits than by following Princess Pinky Girl’s recipe for butter swim biscuits. They got their name because you just barely mix in the butter and kind of let the other wet ingredients “swim” in it, which sounds disgusting written out, but yields super flaky deliciousness once you bake it.

11 Espresso Almond Cashew Butter A Beautiful Plate If you’re a pro at making sourdough bread or biscuits from scratch, we say bring that! You can brunch up your signature bakes with a special homemade spread, like A Beautiful Plate’s espresso almond cashew butter. It only takes a handful of ingredients and about 20 minutes to make, but you’ll be surprised at what a special touch it adds.

Whatever you serve at Easter brunch, any of these recipes are sure to be instant hits with your family.