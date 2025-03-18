Do you ever wonder... why am I always cold?! You know how it goes: It's mid-afternoon on a warm, sunny day. You were just outside pulling weeds and chasing your kiddo around. Now you're back inside, AC turned off, a sweatshirt pulled from storage, and a pile of blankets spread on top of you. Your partner and your kids are in their underwear, sweating, and looking at you like you've lost it. You'd care, but you're just too cold.

Why are you shivering when it's so warm outside — and just as comfortable inside? How can you go from feeling just fine and dandy to suddenly feeling like you've just completed a polar plunge? From iron issues or age to simply a weird effect of that semi-new medication, there are actually several reasons why you might be asking, "Why am I so cold all the time?" Luckily for you, experts say most of them are pretty easy to fix.

Let's break down the most common reasons you might feel frigid so that you're more prepared to talk to your doctor.

Possible Reasons You’re Always Cold

Blood issues like anemia or diabetes

Hypothyroidism

Dehydration

Lack of sleep

Poor circulation

Hormonal changes (perimenopause, pregnancy, and even certain times during your cycle)

Low body weight or calorie intake

Peripheral artery disease

Medicine — specifically beta blockers

While things like peripheral artery disease or hypothyroidism might seem scary, it’s important to know that they’re not the most common reasons for struggling with cold/chills.

One of the most common reasons is anemia, which simply means you have an iron deficiency. After confirming with your doctor and doing some simple bloodwork, you treat anemia with an over the counter iron supplement. Lack of sleep and dehydration are also easily addressed on your own. Simply tracking and improving your sleep and water intake can go a long way towards helping you feel less cold... and, in general, just helping you feel better.

When To Check In With Your Doctor

“Feeling cold occasionally is normal, especially in cooler environments or when transitioning between seasons,” says Dr. Marie-Elizabeth Ramas. “However, if someone frequently feels cold — particularly in situations where others seem comfortable — it could indicate an underlying health concern.”

Ramas shared that it’s especially important to contact your family doctor if:

The coldness is persistent and not explained by external factors.

It is accompanied by symptoms like fatigue, hair thinning, dry skin, dizziness, or unexplained weight changes.

There is numbness, tingling, or color changes in the fingers or toes, which could indicate circulation issues.

It significantly impacts daily life or feels different from their usual temperature regulation.

“Discussing this with a family doctor can help rule out potential medical causes and provide appropriate treatment if needed,” she says.

What happens next?

If you don’t have recent bloodwork or have a family history that might be related to why you’re always cold, your doctor might order some tests or try a few other options. Ramas suggests asking your doctor about the following tests:

Thyroid function tests (TSH, Free T3, Free T4) to check for hypothyroidism.

Complete blood count (CBC) and iron studies (ferritin, hemoglobin) to assess for anemia or iron deficiency.

Blood glucose and A1C levels to screen for diabetes or blood sugar imbalances.

Hormone levels (especially if experiencing other symptoms like fatigue or hair loss) to assess for imbalances related to menopause, adrenal function, or reproductive hormones.

If you experience cold hands/feet with color changes, numbness, or pain, you may need tests to evaluate circulation.

If you have a restrictive diet, rapid weight loss, or signs of malnutrition, a doctor may recommend checking vitamin and mineral levels.

“By asking the right questions and getting appropriate testing, patients can identify whether their frequent coldness is due to an underlying health issue and take steps to improve their overall well-being,” She says.

More About Specific Reasons You’re Always Cold

Anemia or Iron Deficiency

This is one of the easier things to fix. Once your doctor confirms that you’re anemic, she might place an order for an iron or slow-release iron supplement.

The most common side effect with taking iron is that your stomach just doesn’t tolerate it and you end up nauseous or constipated. (If you’ve been pregnant, you might already be familiar with both.) If you struggle with these or other side effects on even a slow-release iron supplement, your doctor might send you to a hematologist to discuss iron infusions.

Depending on your insurance, iron levels, and response to infusions, this could be a one-time thing, a few quick, clustered visits, or a regular occurence. And it’s really no big deal. (Fun fact: This article is being written while the writer gets an iron infusion.)

Diabetes/Blood Sugar Issues

Diabetes can cause circulation issues, as well as neuropathy, which can cause you to feel cold in your extremities (hands and feet). According to the International Diabetes Federation, more than 10% of people have diabetes. At that rate, it never hurts to consider that option and keep track of your blood sugar levels at regular check-ups.

Hypothyroidism

Your thyroid is in charge of your metabolism. If your thyroid is underactive, it slows your metabolism which can lead to coldness. If you’re dealing with hypothyroidism, you might also experience a “puffy face,” slower speaking, and difficulty speaking and focusing, among other things. This is usually easily addressed with a prescription medicine.

Peripheral Artery Disease

Simply enough, according to the Mayo Clinic, PAD just means you have circulation issues and don’t get enough blood flow to your arms and legs. You might also experience leg pain when walking. PAD is usually a sign of fatty deposits in the veins and is usually treated by simple lifestyle changes.

Medicine, Specifically Beta Blockers

Beta blockers are usually prescribed for various heart or blood issues, like high blood pressure or heart disease, though they are also sometimes prescribed to treat conditions related to the brain or nervous system. If you’re taking medications for anything similar, a chat with your doctor or pharmacist can confirm if and which of your medicines are beta blockers. From there, you and your doctor can decide how you’ll address your coldness.

Remember, it’s always best to reach out to a health care practitioner if you’re concerned about your constant coldness. Until your appointment, though, consider this your excuse to go buy yourself a new cozy blanket (you can never have too many).