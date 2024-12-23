Why Do Cats Knock Things Over? They Just Want To See What’ll Happen, TBH

No matter what kind of pet you have, they all have their quirks and funny habits. Maybe your dog gets the zoomies after every single walk, or your cat likes to hop onto the counter and tap every cup right off the edge and onto the floor. It begs the question, why do cats knock things over all the time? If your feline friend is the kind who lives to tap an empty cup until in tumbles onto the floor, or brush past your house plants until they’re teetering on the edge of a shelf, you should know they’re not trying to be annoying. They’re mostly just curious.

Why do cats knock things over?

If you’ve had kids, you know that babies and toddlers spend a lot of time just trying stuff out. If I tip my milk cup over, what happens? If I scream really loud in this checkout line, what does Mom do? Their actions can feel frustrating, but they mean no harm — they’re just testing out the world around them. Same goes for cats.

“Cats have several unique personality traits that make them more likely to purposefully knock things over. Cats are naturally curious and intelligent animals. Knocking things over can satisfy their curiosity on how things move or work. They are running their own little diagnostic test in order to see how something reacts to their touch,” says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care unit at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center.

Cats sometimes tap objects prior to pouncing on them to see if they’ll move or run away, Fox adds. And if your cat has a needy streak, it could very well be knocking things over in order to get your attention. But once your cat bumps something off a high surface and enjoys doing it, you might be doomed to listen to cups clattering to the floor for the long haul.

“Cats particularly enjoy pushing things like cups off countertops, because these objects can roll or bounce. They are typically playing and just want to see what will happen with a particular object from a high surface. If, for whatever reason, they find this behavior enjoyable, they will likely repeat it,” Fox says.

Is there a way to teach cats not to knock things over?

Cats aren’t necessarily known for being trainable, but Fox says if you want them to stop knocking things off tables and counters, it’s possible to teach them. “This is difficult but can be done with patience and persistence,” she says. Here’s what she recommends:

Provide alternative play options for your cat. Think vertical climbing trees, enrichment activities, and treat-dispensing toys.

When your cat plays with a toy you want them to have, like a scratching post, reward their good behavior with affection or a treat.

If your cat is about to knock something over, calmly redirect their attention by tempting them with a toy they like. Never punish or strike your cat or any pet.

Keep expensive and fragile items somewhere safe until you are sure your cat is out of the knocking things over phase. Same goes for cups or coffee mugs — empty them completely and place them straight into the sink or dishwasher.

Whether you intend to train this little habit out of your cat or just be mindful of not leaving cups on countertops long-term, it’s nice to know your cat isn’t knocking things over just to drive you insane.