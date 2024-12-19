You know you love it — those wiggly-bodied, rug rippin’, can’t-contain-the-excitement zoomies your dog gets after a bath, a chilly trip outside, or whenever you get home after a long day. But exactly why do dogs get the zoomies? It’s sort of a funny habit, to be so excited by something that the only way to cope is sprinting around until they’re panting. We asked a veterinarian why dogs zoom when they do, what purpose it serves, and if they enjoy it as much as they look like they do.

Why do dogs get the zoomies?

“There are many reasons dogs can get the zoomies. Often it can be from excessive energy, boredom, happiness, pent-up energy, or relief of stress,” says Dr. Carly Fox, senior veterinarian in the emergency and critical care unit at the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center.

Fox says her own pup tends to get the zoomies after she lets him out of the crate that he sleeps in overnight. Chances are, you’ve noticed there are certain times of day or habits that make your dog take off running too. Why is it always right after a good poop, a bath, or a walk that they need to kick up their heels?

“They will typically zoom after a bath or defecation to release pent-up energy or stress,” says Fox. “Also, since baths and walks are part of their routine, zoomies allow them freedom to celebrate something they are done with.” If you’ve ever finished up a work task and felt the need to zoom, you can probably relate.

Are the zoomies good for dogs?

Stress relief is good, right? And so is burning off pent-up energy, at least in humans. And yes, the same holds true for our canine companions.

“If you have ever watched a dog with the zoomies, it definitely appears to make them very happy and can be good for them! Of course, make sure they are zooming in a place where they can't hurt themselves or others, or run into anything sharp or dangerous,” Fox advises.

In fact, she says zoomies have been observed in all kinds of animals, from cats and hamsters to exotic animals in zoos and in the wild. So, it stands to reason that the zoomies are animals’ instinctual way of letting off a little extra excitement or stress.