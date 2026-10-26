Being a dog owner can be extremely rewarding. In many ways, it’s like being given an adorable, cuddly, playful roommate whose main goal in life is to love you unconditionally. I mean, that’s the dream, right? But like with most things, it can also come with a few notable challenges: the main one being their inability to verbally communicate with you. If I had a nickel for every time I wished I knew what my dog was thinking… well… let’s just say I’d be in a different tax bracket by now. It can be frustrating not to know what is going on in those furry heads of theirs, not just in regard to how they’re feeling physically, but on a behavioral level as well. One example that immediately comes to mind is my own dog’s peculiar habit of stealing my spot on the couch as soon as I leave it.

For a little bit of background, my dog’s name is Luna. She is an 8-year-old yellow lab who loves to snore, wag her tail in a helicopter motion, hoard tennis balls and never give them back, and, yes, steal other people’s seats on the furniture. It doesn’t matter if she’s sitting in a similar spot to us, or even right next to us; she will proceed to take your seat the moment you get up to get a snack or use the bathroom or simply grab a nearby blanket. It’s equal parts frustrating and amusing. What exactly is making her do this? As much as I wish my dog could answer that question for me directly (and believe me, I have wondered if she is secretly a human trapped in a dog’s body due to some sort of Beauty and the Beast-style enchantment, but that probably isn’t the case), the habit has inspired me to seek answers elsewhere.

Since I’m sure my dog isn’t the only canine committing furniture theft, Scary Mommy reached out to a few experts to get their insight on what your pup’s real motive may be, and the reason is actually pretty heartwarming.

Photo taken by Kelly Schremph

Right up front: Take comfort in knowing your dog isn’t doing this to upset you. In fact, they love you so much that this is simply an attempt to feel closer to you. “First, your body has warmed the spot, so your dog gets a cozy temperature-controlled bed instantly,” celebrity dog trainer Chrissy Joy shares with Scary Mommy. “Second, your scent is concentrated there, and familiar human scent can be comforting and reassuring to dogs.”

Tracy Murray, dog expert and founder of Saving Fido Dog Walking, echoes this sentiment, explaining that it’s all coming from a place of love. "Warmth is a big part of it,” she admits. “In general, dogs are drawn to heat, and the spot you just left is prime. But it's not just about the warmth, because otherwise they'd be equally drawn to a patch of sun on the floor." Murray adds, "A dog uses their nose like we use our eyes, so the fact that the spot smells like someone they love is awesome. Taking over your place is like sleeping on a pile of your clothes."

And for those of you who worry your furry friend is doing this to establish themselves as the alpha over you, fear not. "The dominance idea has been pretty much debunked,” Murray continues. “With my background in psychology and years working with dogs, what I see is a dog who wants to be close to her person, not one trying to overtake or outrank them."

Just when you thought that little furball couldn’t get any sweeter!

On the other hand, it’s also possible that you yourself have accidentally encouraged this behavior without realizing it. “Another possibility is that stealing your spot has become a learned behavior,” licensed veterinarian Dr. Sarah-Jane Molier explains. “If you react gleefully or offer your dog attention when they jump in your spot, this is a form of ‘positive reinforcement.’ In other words, your dog has learned that stealing your spot gains them positive attention.”

Basically, the main takeaway here is that your dog is just as obsessed with you and you are with them! They want to be wherever you are (or were), and you can’t help but snuggle them for their thievery. So the next time you get up from your comfortable spot on the couch and come back to find it’s been taken over by a hairy, slobbery, wet-nosed seat-stealer, just remember that it’s their way of showing how much they love you.

And, you know what? I guess I can live with that. Luna has already stolen a big piece of my heart. I suppose she might as well have my spot on the couch too.