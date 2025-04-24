Whether you’re wrangling little kids all day long or simply have the luck of having been born in the 1900s, there’s a good chance you’ve woken up and thought, “Oh sh*t. Why does my back hurt?”

Back pain is common — so common, in fact, that 8 in 10 adults will experience it at some point in their lives, as spinal and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Gbolohan Okubadejo tells Scary Mommy. But how do you know when it’s time to visit a doctor, and when you can give yourself a little at-home or OTC TLC?

Breaking Down the Basics of Back Pain

First, it’s worth pointing out that back pain is a catch-all term for any sort of ailment ranging from soreness in the shoulders to sharp, shooting pains down the spine — and anything in between. But let’s be real: It can be tough to tell if the pain or strain we feel warrants a trip to the doctor. After all, healthcare is oftentimes expensive and inaccessible, and who even has the time to squeeze in yet another appointment?

Still, Okubadejo notes that back pain is one of the top reasons people miss work or visit a doctor, making it a certifiable pain in the neck… or butt, depending on your specific spinal woes. He notes that back pain in adults between the ages of 30 and 50 is typically linked to lifestyle factors, muscle strain, or disc changes.

Lifestyle factors could include injury from overuse or underuse, pregnancy, and other body changes, while the discs in our spine can degenerate as we age, leading to a loss of cushioning that protects the delicate nerves of the spinal cord. Of course, sometimes you just bend over the wrong way or sleep in a position that pisses the spine off, and poof, you’re suddenly plagued with inexplicable pain.

When It’s Time To Get Checked Out

Back pain can be debilitating, and there are a few key signs it's time to call in the experts, as Okubadejo points out. "If back pain lasts more than a couple of weeks or recurs, it's a good idea to consult a doctor," he says. "You should also go if the pain is getting worse or making it hard to do everyday things like walking, sleeping, or getting dressed. Even if it's not severe, ongoing pain could be a sign of something that needs treatment."

It's a "serious concern when accompanied by symptoms such as fever, numbness, or weakness in the legs," he adds. "Tingling in the arms or legs, especially if it spreads or worsens, can also be a red flag. Sudden trouble walking or losing control of your bladder or bowels could mean something serious, like nerve or spinal cord pressure. These signs may point to an infection, nerve damage, or another medical emergency. Unexplained weight loss or severe pain that doesn't improve with rest are also concerning. If any of these symptoms are accompanied by back pain, it's essential to see a doctor immediately."

For pain that does not require immediate medical care, "Start by visiting an orthopedist who can physically examine the injury, assess your movement, and order the right imaging tests. If nothing shows up on the scans but symptoms persist, they may refer you to a neurologist to check for nerve-related issues or to a psychologist if stress or emotional factors could be contributing to the pain," Okubadejo says.

"A doctor may begin with a physical examination to assess your range of motion, reflexes, and any areas of pain or weakness," he adds. "Depending on your symptoms, they may order X-rays to examine bones, or an MRI or CT scan to obtain a clearer view of discs, nerves, and soft tissue. If there is concern about infection or inflammation, they may run blood tests. In cases of numbness or weakness, an electromyography (EMG) test can help diagnose nerve damage."

To Rest or Not to Rest

If you're aiming for a "wait-and-see" approach, no sweat. "For mild back pain, several safe and effective at-home or over-the-counter (OTC) treatments can help," says Okubadejo. "Ibuprofen (Advil) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) can reduce pain and inflammation. Heat packs help relax tight muscles, while ice packs can reduce swelling in the first 48 hours. Gentle stretching, short walks, and avoiding excessive bed rest can also help speed up recovery." Yep, even though you probably want to park it on the couch, staying (safely!) active is actually the best way to alleviate mild aches and pains.

To prevent pain from flaring up in the future, Okubadejo says that "improving posture, using a supportive chair or mattress, and avoiding heavy lifting can prevent further strain. If the pain doesn't start to improve within a week or two, it's best to consult a doctor."

Bring It All Back

If your kiddo comes home complaining of back pain, your spidey senses should probably start tingling, notes Okubadejo. "In children, back pain is less common but can still occur, especially due to heavy backpacks, poor posture, or sports injuries. If a child experiences persistent or severe back pain, it should be evaluated by a doctor, as it's not typically expected at a young age."