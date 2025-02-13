I vividly remember the moment two years ago when my now-4-year-old mini bernedoodle developed an unsightly habit that has haunted us ever since. As most families do after a large holiday meal, mine had resorted to lounging in the living room. What makes our situation a bit different, however, is that instead of watching one of the big football games, we were treated to a live performance by said dog, Chester, who was vigorously humping his dog bed for all to see.

Most evenings, Chester finishes his dinner and then, with his newfound bust of energy, makes a beeline to his dog bed. There’s licking, humping, and the grand finale, his “red rocket” makes an appearance. Many of our friends have been forever scarred, and as his “mother,” it’s not easy for me to see. Most everyone jokingly asks, but with a hint of concern, “Are you sure he was neutered?” (Trust me, we’re sure.)

I needed to unravel the mystery of whether this behavior was normal or something to worry about. So, I spoke to two veterinarians to get to the bottom of Chester’s horny habit.

Is this normal?

“Absolutely,” says Dr. Jenevieve Price, emergency veterinarian and the group medical director at BluePearl Pet Hospital. Dr. Zenithson Ng, a veterinarian and clinical associate professor at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, also expressed that this behavior is surprisingly common. “Mounting can be a behavior demonstrated by virtually any dog — of any age, sex, neuter status, and breed,” he says.

Why do dogs hump inanimate objects?

I wondered if Chester was humping his bed to assert dominance, especially since we have a 2-year-old son who loves to claim the bed as his throne. Furthermore, most of the stuffed animals in our home are now the rightful property of my son, not Chester (sorry, Buddy).

Price assured me it’s almost never a dominance thing — although that is a common misconception. “It’s often for play or excitement, especially in high-energy, high-anxiety dogs. But even in dogs that are generally relaxed, it can become a habit.” Ng added that it could also be attention-seeking behavior. He elaborated that it might manifest as a response to stress, anxiety, or frustration — kind of a coping mechanism. “Mounting could be considered a ‘displacement’ or ‘self-soothing’ behavior,” he says.

Is there ever an underlying medical condition making it a cause for concern?

In most cases, the only cause for concern is an awkward interruption of a dinner party or group gathering. However, it’s worth mentioning to your veterinarian before assuming it’s purely a behavioral issue. Ng pointed out that this behavior could be a clue to conditions like urinary tract infections or skin allergies.

In general, developing a mild to moderate erection from this is very common. However, if the dog’s penis remains erect and engorged for an extended period and doesn’t retract into the body, it may require medical attention. Rarely, a condition called paraphimosis can occur, where the foreskin cannot be retracted over the glans penis. “The penis constricts, causing swelling, and then it perpetuates the problem of not being able to retract,” explains Price. While this is less common, it’s not unheard of. “I usually see one or two of these cases each month working in the ER,” she adds. Thankfully, she assures me that once at the ER, it’s “usually a relatively simple fix.”

If you are concerned the humping may be less play-based and more anxiety-related behavior, it’s worth consulting a veterinarian to see if your dog may need anxiety medications or behavioral training. Other signs of anxiety could include destructive habits, compulsive gnawing or scratching at the paws, digging at carpet, barking, pacing, and not being able to settle down. (Dogs — they’re just like us!) Price notes that anxiety disorders in dogs are unfortunately quite common, and she has seen a lot of “doodle” pals, like my Chester, fall into that category.

“Keep track of when and in what context he exhibits this behavior. Is there a stressful stimulus? Does he appear upset or distressed or do anything else to indicate that he is not happy? For example, if it is a specific sound that sets him off, then abolish the sound in some way,” suggests Ng.

I still don’t like it. How can I get my dog to stop?

Ng stresses the importance of exercise in combating any behavioral or anxiety issues. I certainly have some dog mom guilt about that one, as I know Chester is not getting enough!

Price recommends creating “displacement behaviors” instead of “humping,” like encouraging him to partake in another activity. It could be chasing the ball, chewing on a bone, or going for a walk — whatever your dog responds best to. Similar to when a child is acting out, instead of yelling “no,” give them an alternate behavior to do instead. Ng echoes this sentiment saying, “The more you let him know that he can make better choices, hopefully the less he will do his naughty behaviors.”

If the behavior continues, Ng suggests replacing his dog bed with a different style or texture. However, that may just lead to another item becoming Chester’s object of affection. “So be prepared for anything and show him forgiveness, love, and compassion,” he advises. That, I can do. As for the rest, that will take some work, but I’m happy to know nothing is inherently wrong with my (horny) little guy!