Everyone’s periods are different. Some people have intense cramps, some have their breasts turn into cannonballs slung over their shoulders, and some could nap for 18 hours and still need more rest. Everyone has their own way of dealing with the aches and pains of their period, but for me, there’s one I can just never quite get over — that achy, heavy, soreness that makes you feel like you got punched in the vagina.

Sure, I can take ibuprofen, drink plenty of water, and wear my softest sweatpants, but there’s still no way around that pain during a period. In fact, after having three children (two of which I pushed out of that thing), I think the achy vagina pain during my period has gotten worse. So, what gives? You expect to bleed and to be uncomfortable and to have your uterus feel like it’s literally shredding itself apart inside your body. Do you really have to suffer with this, too?

Well, yeah. Kind of.

Sherry Clark, an OB-GYN nurse, tells me over the phone that while that vulva pain can be intense, it’s really nothing to worry about or fret over: “Not only is there a whole lot of swelling going on down there from the hormones, but your vagina can actually have cramps, too. So as your uterus sheds its lining, it can cause some throbbing and aching in your vulva, as well.” Clark also notes that sometimes whatever period product you’re using can irritate your vulva, so if you’re feeling achy, changing out your tampon or pad can help.

And if you thought your cervix placement only mattered during pregnancy, think again. While you’re menstruating, your cervix sits pretty low, which could cause some pressure down below that makes your vulva feel heavy.

When I ask Clark what to do about feeling like you’ve been punched in the vag during your period, she says the same kind of irritating — but I guess helpful — thing everyone says. “No one likes to hear it, but exercise and intentional movement during your menstrual cycle really can help,” she says. “Warm baths are also helpful, and if you find that a warm heating pad helps with your cramps, just move it a little farther south and see if that helps relieve the pain.”

Luckily, Clark says this pain only usually lasts for a day or two during your period (“Most patients mention it happening the first day of their cycle,” she says), and then you’re home free. You know, except for everything else.

But if you experience vulva pain even outside of your period — and it lasts at least three months — you may be experiencing vulvodynia. This condition is characterized by ongoing pain and burning in the vulva that’s so intense, it can even be hard to sit. If you’re a person who has a heavy flow during your period and/or intense cramps, you may experience vulvodynia more than others, according to one study. For any pains like this, you’ll want to reach out to your healthcare provider.

Now, if we could just figure out what would stop the period poops happening at the same time as the sore vulva area, we’d probably be in fairly good spirits. Who run the world? All of us with periods. Even those of us sitting on an ice pack.