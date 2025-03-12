Every mom has them — and no, I’m not talking about your collection of ketchup packets in your glove compartment. We keep them close to the chest, we don’t often speak of them out loud, and sometimes we have to physically shake our heads and go “AHHHH” just to get them out of our heads: our confessions. Whether they’re big or small, life-changing or incredibly mundane, every mom has a few she’s thinking throughout the day. Things like purposely not picking up your husband’s favorite shower gel because you secretly hate the smell. Or lying to your best friend about the new DIY Instagram trend she tried on her backsplash that looks truly awful. Or pretending like you don’t remember throwing away your kid’s 8,000th piece of art from school.

But then we have some deeper ones, too. Some we’ll never share with anyone — except maybe our therapist... and the Scary Mommy Confessions. So read on for the latest confessions of moms just like you who need to let it out today.

Scary Mommy Confessions are a tried-and-true part of what makes our site so fun. If you want to anonymously confess, look for our weekly callouts on Instagram. And to browse past Confessions, head here.

I’m scared to stop breastfeeding in case my daughter starts to prefer her dad over me. Confession #50072111

I want to reconnect with a friend my husband hates. Confession #51008123

I found notes in a coworker’s desk (boss told me to look for something) talking shit about me. Confession #50013380

Wish I had a C-section so my undercarriage was normal again. Confession #51107218

Crushing on my physical therapist 😳 no clue what to do so just low-key flirting 🤷‍♀️ Confession #51328521

I hate not being able to take a sick day. I want to rot without having to take care of someone. Confession #52342286

Said my workout class was longer than it was & went shopping. Confession #50001238

I’m excited for my colonoscopy so I can take a nap. Confession #50877160

I don’t have a kid that I love less, but I do have a kid I like less. Confession #51883098

My teen is being excluded by her “friends” (again)& it breaks my heart. Feeling helpless. Confession #53308779

I feel like I might outgrow my longest childhood friendships. Confession #50066781

One day my sister is going to die and no one alive will have the childhood memories I do. Confession #54326200

I started GLP1 and no one knows... honestly never felt better. Confession #53872216

I work at my child’s school and hate their best friend now because they are such a wimpy baby at school. Confession #50236213

I really HATE decorative plate wall installations. They are ugly and get dusty. Confession #52231100

I’m so happy my daughter quit softball... I have MY life back. Confession #50022134