Woman Calls Out Out-Of-Touch Wealthy Influencers Who Can't Read The Room

There’s something not so fun about not being able to afford ground beef while watching a TikTok video of a famous social media influencer living the easy life filled with designer clothes, island vacations, and every other luxury you can think of.

And yet... many of the most popular content creators are still posting about their private jets and diamond necklaces even as millions of people around the country are worried about job security, inflation, and groceries.

One woman, Carla Bezanson — who has over a million followers herself — stepped up and called them out.

“I’m going to get completely canceled for saying this, but more and more it’s really out-of-touch, distasteful and frankly annoying how much a lot of creators are flaunting wealth on their social media,” she begins her video. “It’s all they do. ‘I took a private jet to this fancy brand event and I drank Moët and I have a Van Cleef bracelet. I have $5,000 worth of bracelets on my wrist and I have a $20,000 bag.’”

She wants these influencers to think about just where they get their money — and what their audience is feeling right now, in this moment.

“Meanwhile the audience, the only reason they have these opportunities, are often times people who are struggling to put groceries on the table. They’re struggling to pay rent,” she continues. “And I just don’t get it. It’s no disrespect. People can spend their money any way they want, and I truly admire anyone who makes a living making content because it’s really challenging. But I don’t see the longevity of that.”

She thinks what people want now is vulnerability and authenticity from their feed.

“The current state of our economy, our political climate, everything that’s happening in the world, I feel there’s a push more to wanting authentic content and content that they can relate to and content that makes them feel something,” she says. “I understand that it’s fun to watch people live a lifestyle that they might find desirable, but I just find it so out of touch.”

She admits that she once was the same way, but has since realized that influencers don’t get popular or connect with others just for flaunting what they have.

“There was a time in my social media career where I thought that’s what I had to do too. I’m a content creator, I have to fly first class, I have to post things that wealthy people do. I have to live this lavish lifestyle,” she said. “And then I was like… no I don’t. That literally has nothing to do with the reasons I started on social media. So, I’m not going to do that.”

Down in the comments, most people agreed with her take.

“Forget private jets, I’m so sick of the constant Amazon hauls and links in bio... consumerism is ruining the planet,” one wrote.

“Clicking a lined jacket in a story that’s soooo cute and finding out it’s $7,000,” another said.

“Literally the next video was ‘Come fly with me to Ibiza to go shopping’,” added another.

“Social media is literally the new QVC,” said another. Ouch! The truth!

Who knows, maybe this call will be heard by other influencers who realize that the masses are in a very different place right now? Or maybe the only time some people get to see what the easy life is like is when they are doomscrolling TikTok.