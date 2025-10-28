A woman looked for advice from the Reddit community after ending her 25-year marriage because her husband ate her slice of cake. In a post on the “Am I The A**hole?” subreddit, the 46-year-old wife shared a story that many Redditors noticed was actually not about the cheesecake after all.

She explained that her husband, 48, had surprised her with a trip for their 25th wedding anniversary. “I was excited, we have been fighting a lot (I have been fighting a lot) to the point where we were sleeping in different rooms for three months,” she wrote.

She hoped the time away together would be a chance to “rekindle our marriage,” and she noted that things had seemed to be improving recently, even saying, “We had finally been talking again and were even intimate a few times.”

“When I realized where we were going I was a little less excited because we had been there before many times,” she said, though she added that she was still “game” and appreciative that this time, she didn’t have to do the planning.

While the hotel wasn’t exactly what she expected, and he ended up having her make the dinner plans, she was still trying to look on the bright side.

"Dinner is quiet but delicious." She ordered a banana cheesecake to go, while her husband ordered one as well.

When they returned to the hotel room, she was ready to be intimate, but her husband was more interested in his food.

“He is hungry so we try the cheesecake instead,” she wrote. “I take a bite and tell him it’s too rich, I don’t want anymore. He finishes his slice, we do a quickie and I go to sleep.”

The next morning, she woke up, looking forward to enjoying the slice she had saved. But when she checked the fridge, it was gone.

“I wake up, get some coffee and have every intention on eating my slice for breakfast but I can’t find it,” she said.

Her husband seemed amused by her confusion. “He said ‘it’s right there’ with a chuckle,” she wrote. “I’m getting mad at this point because he’s grinning and I just want my cake.” When she pressed him, he admitted, “I got hungry last night and ate the other one but the one we started last night is still there.” What remained was “one bite left, not even a full bite.”

That tiny piece of cheesecake became a symbol for her entire marriage. “My heart sank. I was done pretending I’m OK with crumbs,” she confessed. “The crumbs in that empty to go box felt in that moment like a symbol for what I get out of this marriage, his crumbs.”

She concluded with a bold statement about her life, her marriage, and the crumbs from the cake.

“After caring for this man, being his maid, mother, and sex object for 25 years, raising his kids, caring for his home, his finances, making his freaking doctor’s appointments and I can’t even have my freaking anniversary cake,” she said.

“Like with everything in our life I do the heavy lifting and get what’s left. I have thanked him for giving me crumbs our entire marriage,” she wrote. She told him she deserved more than what he was willing to give.

“As I told him I deserve someone who will not only not eat my cake but will protect it and keep anyone else from eating my cake,” she explained. “And I am done being grateful for crumbs.”

Reddit commenters overwhelmingly sided with the OP, saying that she needs to understand this is not about cheesecake at all, despite what her husband may be telling her.

One wrote, “NTA. Definitely not about the cake. It’s about all the times that you asked for him to meet you at some basic level of love and support and he did not meet you.”

Another echoed that sentiment, adding, “The fact he found it funny he ate your cake is worse than eating the cake tbh. I think you have felt under appreciated for 25 years and you’re NTA for leaving a loveless marriage.”